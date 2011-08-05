Chesterton Girls Hoops blasts Valparaiso 56-32

No need for Santa to deliver this present.

The Chesterton girls basketball team delivered themselves an early present with an impressive 56-32 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Valparaiso last Friday night.

“No matter how good the teams are, the Valpo-Chesterton game is always a big game,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “It’s wasn’t exactly like some of the games we’ve had with them in the past, but it’s always important to win.”

Both teams struggled through the first quarter and played to an 8-8 tie, but the struggles didn’t last long.

Chesterton got a basket from Jocelyn Lipscomb just 13 seconds into the period and started a 10-0 run. Lipscomb scored the Trojans’ first seven points and finished with a game-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers.

“Jocelyn hasn’t shot the ball real well so far this year, but we know she is one of the best shooter’s on the team,” Campbell said. “She’s more than capable of having night’s like this. She’d been shooting it better in practice and we watched a little bit of tape and corrected a couple of things.

“We had a game during the summer against Plainfield where she got it going and made five or six 3’s.”

Valpo’s Katherine Berning hit a triple of her own to stop the run, but it was the Vikings’ only basket of the quarter. Chesterton responded with a 9-0 run to put them on top 28-13 at the break.

“Considering we had 27 against Merrillville and some 30-point games earlier in the year, it was nice to see that happen,” Campbell said of his team’s 20-point second quarter. “When the ball goes in the basket, everything picks up. The defensive intensity is better, the confidence is better and we got to the foul line especially in the second quarter.”

The Chesterton lead grew to 33-13 after another Lipscomb trey and the Trojan defense did the rest. Valpo made just one basket in the third quarter as the Vikings struggled offensively against the Trojans’ 1-3-1 defense.

“They really struggled against the 1-3-1,” Campbell said. “Some teams have difficulty with it and I think their lack of size on the perimeter made it tough for them to throw over and around it. They were going to have to make a perimeter basket.”

Valpo hit on just 9-of-26 shots (34 percent) from the field for the game, while the Trojans torched the nets on an 18-of-51 (58 percent) pace. Chesterton also hit on 7-of-10 shots from 3-point range.

“Lindsay’s (Gorman) our top scorer and I thought they concentrated on her and, if they do that, someone has to step in and make shots,” Campbell said. “Once the ball started going in it kind of got contagious.”

Gorman finished with 11 points for the Trojans, while Caroline Puntillo added 10 points.