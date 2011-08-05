Chesterton Girls Hoops blasts Valparaiso 56-32

No need for Santa to deliver this present.
The Chesterton girls basketball team delivered themselves an early present
with an impressive 56-32 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over
Valparaiso last Friday night.
“No matter how good the teams are, the Valpo-Chesterton game is always a big
game,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “It’s wasn’t exactly like some
of the games we’ve had with them in the past, but it’s always important to
win.”
Both teams struggled through the first quarter and played to an 8-8 tie, but
the struggles didn’t last long.
Chesterton got a basket from Jocelyn Lipscomb just 13 seconds into the
period and started a 10-0 run. Lipscomb scored the Trojans’ first seven
points and finished with a game-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers.
“Jocelyn hasn’t shot the ball real well so far this year, but we know she is
one of the best shooter’s on the team,” Campbell said. “She’s more than
capable of having night’s like this. She’d been shooting it better in
practice and we watched a little bit of tape and corrected a couple of
things.
“We had a game during the summer against Plainfield where she got it going
and made five or six 3’s.”
Valpo’s Katherine Berning hit a triple of her own to stop the run, but it
was the Vikings’ only basket of the quarter. Chesterton responded with a 9-0
run to put them on top 28-13 at the break.
“Considering we had 27 against Merrillville and some 30-point games earlier
in the year, it was nice to see that happen,” Campbell said of his team’s
20-point second quarter. “When the ball goes in the basket, everything picks
up. The defensive intensity is better, the confidence is better and we got
to the foul line especially in the second quarter.”
The Chesterton lead grew to 33-13 after another Lipscomb trey and the Trojan
defense did the rest. Valpo made just one basket in the third quarter as the
Vikings struggled offensively against the Trojans’ 1-3-1 defense.
“They really struggled against the 1-3-1,” Campbell said. “Some teams have
difficulty with it and I think their lack of size on the perimeter made it
tough for them to throw over and around it. They were going to have to make
a perimeter basket.”
Valpo hit on just 9-of-26 shots (34 percent) from the field for the game,
while the Trojans torched the nets on an 18-of-51 (58 percent) pace.
Chesterton also hit on 7-of-10 shots from 3-point range.
“Lindsay’s (Gorman) our top scorer and I thought they concentrated on her
and, if they do that, someone has to step in and make shots,” Campbell said.
“Once the ball started going in it kind of got contagious.”
Gorman finished with 11 points for the Trojans, while Caroline Puntillo
added 10 points.
Chesterton 56,
Valparaiso 32
AT CHESTERTON
Valparaiso (8-5-8-11)
Grace Withrow 2-5 0-0 6, Clarisse Fletcher 1-5 3-4 5, Katherine Berning 2-6
4-4 10, Andi Sarkisian 1-1 0-0 2, Laura Ferrari 0-1 0-0 0, Amber Klein 1-3
0-0 2, Jess Villagren 1-3 0-0 2, Yasmin Carillo 0-1 0-0 0, Stephanie Parker
1-1 2-2 4, Alyssa Gates 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 9-26 10-12 32.
Chesterton (8-20-13-15)
Sarah Richards 1-3 0-0 2, Caroline Puntillo 3-3 4-7 10, Lindsay Gorman 4-7
2-2 11, Jocelyn Lipscomb 7-12 3-4 22, Annette Frank 0-1 0-1 0, McKenzie
Sullivan 0-0 2-2 2, Kelsey Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah McCafferty 2-3 0-0 4,
Kelly Braun 0-1 2-2 2, Mary Mochen 0-0 0-0 0, Kassidy Scott 1-1 0-0 3.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 4-12 (Withrow 2-3, Fletcher 0-1, Berning
2-5, Ferrari 0-1, Klein 0-2); Chesterton 7-10 (Gorman 1-1, Lipscomb 5-8,
Scott 1-1). Rebounds: Valparaiso 18 (Berning 5); Chesterton 16 (Gorman 5).
Assists: Valparaiso 5 (Withrow 4); Chesterton 7 (Richards 3). Steals:
Valparaiso 2 (Withrow 1, Gates 1); Chesterton 14 (Lipscomb 4).