Chesterton Girls Hoops beats Valparaiso at Valpo

The Chesterton girls basketball team knocked down free throws when they had to Friday night and ended the regular season with a 48-46 victory at Valparaiso.

“It was a typical Chesterton-Valparaiso game,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said.

The Trojans built a 34-33 lead through three quarters thanks in part to a personal 8-0 run by senior Lindsay Gorman in the third period. Gorman led all scorers with 23 points including a 4-of-9 performance from 3-point range.

Gorman and freshman Kassidy Scott each hit two free throws over the final 14 seconds to allow the Trojans to pull out the victory.

Scott scored 10 points in the game, while Caroline Puntillo had six points. Kelsey Conway tallied four points.

Jocelyn Lipscomb had three points while Sarah Richards rounded out the scoring with two points.

Chesterton returns to the court on Tuesday night as they open IHSAA Sectional play at Portage High School against LaPorte. The game is scheduled for a 7:15 tip.