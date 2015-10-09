Chesterton Girls Hoops beats Valparaiso at Valpo

The Chesterton girls basketball team knocked down free throws when they had
to Friday night and ended the regular season with a 48-46 victory at
Valparaiso.
“It was a typical Chesterton-Valparaiso game,” Chesterton coach Jack
Campbell said.
The Trojans built a 34-33 lead through three quarters thanks in part to a
personal 8-0 run by senior Lindsay Gorman in the third period. Gorman led
all scorers with 23 points including a 4-of-9 performance from 3-point
range.
Gorman and freshman Kassidy Scott each hit two free throws over the final 14
seconds to allow the Trojans to pull out the victory.
Scott scored 10 points in the game, while Caroline Puntillo had six points.
Kelsey Conway tallied four points.
Jocelyn Lipscomb had three points while Sarah Richards rounded out the
scoring with two points.
Chesterton returns to the court on Tuesday night as they open IHSAA
Sectional play at Portage High School against LaPorte. The game is scheduled
for a 7:15 tip.
Chesterton 48,
Valparaiso 46
AT VALPARAISO
Chesterton (9-10-15-14)
Sarah Richards 1-5 0-0 2, Kelsey Conway 1-1 2-2 4, Hannah McCafferty 0-0 0-0
0, Caroline Puntillo 2-8 2-2 6, Lindsay Gorman 7-15 5-7 23, Kelly Braun 0-0
0-0 0, Jocelyn Lipscomb 1-5 0-0 3, Annette Frank 0-3 0-0 0, Kassidy Scott
2-4 5-6 10. Totals 14-41 14-17 48.
Valparaiso (8-7-18-13)
Withrow 0-2 0--0 0, Fletcher 1-5 8-13 10, Berning 3-4 4-4 11, Klein 3-7 0-0
9, Sarkisian 1-1 0-0 2, Ferrari 2-8 0-0 4, Villagran 1-1 0-0 2, Carrillo 0-0
0-0 0, Parker 2-3 1-2 5, Matuska 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 14-33 13-19 46.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 6-19 (Richards 0-1, Puntillo 0-2, Gorman
4-9, Lipscomb 1-5, Frnak 0-1, Scott 1-1); Valparaiso 5-16 (Withrow 0-1,
Fletcher 0-2, Berning 1-2, Klein 3-6, Ferrari 0-3, Matuska 1-2). Rebounds:
Chesterton 29 (Gorman 7); Valparaiso 22 (Parker 4). Steals: Chesterton 10
(Gorman 4); Valparaiso 6 (Berning 2). Assists: Chesterton 4 (Richards 1,
Puntillo 1, Braun 1, Scott 1); Valparaiso 2 (Fletcher 2).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 46,
Valparaiso 33
The Chesterton junior varsity finished its season with a dominating
fourth-quarter performance en route to a 46-33 win at Valparaiso on Friday
night.
The Trojans led just 28-27 after three quarters, but outscored the Vikings
18-6 to secure the win.
McKenzie Sullivan led the Chesterton offense with 11 points, while Jordan
Wadding added 10 points. Mallory McKee had eight points and Kristen Homme
had seven points.
Hailee Norton tallied four points with Abby Canright and Mary Mochen each
scoring three points.