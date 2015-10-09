Chesterton Tribune

Chesterton Girls Hoops beats Valparaiso at Valpo

The Chesterton girls basketball team knocked down free throws when they had to Friday night and ended the regular season with a 48-46 victory at Valparaiso.

“It was a typical Chesterton-Valparaiso game,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said.

The Trojans built a 34-33 lead through three quarters thanks in part to a personal 8-0 run by senior Lindsay Gorman in the third period. Gorman led all scorers with 23 points including a 4-of-9 performance from 3-point range.

Gorman and freshman Kassidy Scott each hit two free throws over the final 14 seconds to allow the Trojans to pull out the victory.

Scott scored 10 points in the game, while Caroline Puntillo had six points. Kelsey Conway tallied four points.

Jocelyn Lipscomb had three points while Sarah Richards rounded out the scoring with two points.

Chesterton returns to the court on Tuesday night as they open IHSAA Sectional play at Portage High School against LaPorte. The game is scheduled for a 7:15 tip.

Chesterton 48, Valparaiso 46

AT VALPARAISO

Chesterton (9-10-15-14)

Sarah Richards 1-5 0-0 2, Kelsey Conway 1-1 2-2 4, Hannah McCafferty 0-0 0-0 0, Caroline Puntillo 2-8 2-2 6, Lindsay Gorman 7-15 5-7 23, Kelly Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Lipscomb 1-5 0-0 3, Annette Frank 0-3 0-0 0, Kassidy Scott 2-4 5-6 10. Totals 14-41 14-17 48.

Valparaiso (8-7-18-13)

Withrow 0-2 0--0 0, Fletcher 1-5 8-13 10, Berning 3-4 4-4 11, Klein 3-7 0-0 9, Sarkisian 1-1 0-0 2, Ferrari 2-8 0-0 4, Villagran 1-1 0-0 2, Carrillo 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 2-3 1-2 5, Matuska 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 14-33 13-19 46.

3-point field goals: Chesterton 6-19 (Richards 0-1, Puntillo 0-2, Gorman 4-9, Lipscomb 1-5, Frnak 0-1, Scott 1-1); Valparaiso 5-16 (Withrow 0-1, Fletcher 0-2, Berning 1-2, Klein 3-6, Ferrari 0-3, Matuska 1-2). Rebounds: Chesterton 29 (Gorman 7); Valparaiso 22 (Parker 4). Steals: Chesterton 10 (Gorman 4); Valparaiso 6 (Berning 2). Assists: Chesterton 4 (Richards 1, Puntillo 1, Braun 1, Scott 1); Valparaiso 2 (Fletcher 2).

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 46, Valparaiso 33

The Chesterton junior varsity finished its season with a dominating fourth-quarter performance en route to a 46-33 win at Valparaiso on Friday night.

The Trojans led just 28-27 after three quarters, but outscored the Vikings 18-6 to secure the win.

McKenzie Sullivan led the Chesterton offense with 11 points, while Jordan Wadding added 10 points. Mallory McKee had eight points and Kristen Homme had seven points.

Hailee Norton tallied four points with Abby Canright and Mary Mochen each scoring three points.

　

 

