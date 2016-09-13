Chesterton Girls Golf wins Duneland Conference Invitational

Chesterton girls golf coach Jordan Nelson has been waiting for his team to put it all together.

They did it on Monday as they cruised to a victory in the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet at The Brassie.

“I’m ecstatic,” Nelson said. “The girls played really well. I couldn’t be happier with how they played.”

Chesterton shot a 309 team score to beat Lake Central (326), Valparaiso (347), Crown Point (358), LaPorte (370), Michigan City (425) and Portage (436).

“We knew this was one of our big tournaments to get things going for the postseason,” Nelson said. “This is a stepping stone for Sectionals, Regional and hopefully getting back to State.”

Elyse Stasil was the individual medalist with a two-under-par 70 for the Trojans. Stasil recorded three of her four birdies on the back nine.

“We’ve got a lot of kids with big tournament experience,” Nelson said. “We’re playing one junior and five seniors out there. They’ve been through these situations before and know what they need to do.”

Stasil was followed by Andrea Hanas with a 78 and Cara Kroeger’s 79. Lexy Hanas fired an 82 and Caylee Casbon rounded out the scoring (97).

The Trojans’ next trip to the course will be on Friday when they play in the IHSAA Sectional at the Valparaiso Country Club.