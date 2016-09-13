Chesterton Girls Golf wins Duneland Conference Invitational

Chesterton girls
golf coach Jordan Nelson has been waiting for his team to put it all
together.
They did it on
Monday as they cruised to a victory in the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet
at The Brassie.
“I’m ecstatic,”
Nelson said. “The girls played really well. I couldn’t be happier with how
they played.”
Chesterton shot a
309 team score to beat Lake Central (326), Valparaiso (347), Crown Point
(358), LaPorte (370), Michigan City (425) and Portage (436).
“We knew this was
one of our big tournaments to get things going for the postseason,” Nelson
said. “This is a stepping stone for Sectionals, Regional and hopefully
getting back to State.”
Elyse Stasil was
the individual medalist with a two-under-par 70 for the Trojans. Stasil
recorded three of her four birdies on the back nine.
“We’ve got a lot of
kids with big tournament experience,” Nelson said. “We’re playing one junior
and five seniors out there. They’ve been through these situations before and
know what they need to do.”
Stasil was followed
by Andrea Hanas with a 78 and Cara Kroeger’s 79. Lexy Hanas fired an 82 and
Caylee Casbon rounded out the scoring (97).
The Trojans’ next
trip to the course will be on Friday when they play in the IHSAA Sectional
at the Valparaiso Country Club.
DAC Invitational
AT BRASSIE, Par 72
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 309;
2. Lake Central, 326; 3. Valparaiso, 347; 4. Crown Point, 358; 5. LaPorte,
370; 6. Michigan City, 425; 7. Portage, 436; 8. Merrillville, NTS.
Individual
Results
Chesterton -- Elyse
Stasil 70 (MEDALIST), Cara Kroeger 79, Andrea Hanas 78, Lexy Hanas 82,
Caylee Casbon 97.
Lake Central --
Alexis Miestowski 77, Brooke Scartozzi 77, Kaitlin George 88, Elana Lippe
87, Dominique Colantuoro 85.
Merrillville --
Kary Jurczyk 126, Kiyah Walker 154, Jrodan Kincaide 164.
Portage -- Olivia
Woods 83, Delaney Samuels 123, Coriann Rhodes 117, Ashlie Ballor 115, Peyton
Panzzono 121.
Crown Point --
Emily Harvey 76, Taylor Mrzlock 89, Rileigh Haas 96, Leah Huffine 97, Laura
Mott 101.
LaPorte -- Emily
Wilmsen 92, Hannah Schuster 91, Bethany Schuster 91, Claire Miller 96,
Madeline Fleshman 106.
Michigan City --
Allie Mellen 106, Maggie Seizys 101, Emma Sells 103, Evangelea Dabagia 125,
Emily Gushrowski 115.
Valparaiso -- Wynne
Aldrich 82, Elise Lee 82, Ema Gilliana 89, Grace Cusson 95, Erika Castanon
94.