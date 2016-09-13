Chesterton Tribune

 

 

Chesterton Girls Golf wins Duneland Conference Invitational

By TR HARLAN

Chesterton girls golf coach Jordan Nelson has been waiting for his team to put it all together.

They did it on Monday as they cruised to a victory in the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet at The Brassie.

“I’m ecstatic,” Nelson said. “The girls played really well. I couldn’t be happier with how they played.”

Chesterton shot a 309 team score to beat Lake Central (326), Valparaiso (347), Crown Point (358), LaPorte (370), Michigan City (425) and Portage (436).

“We knew this was one of our big tournaments to get things going for the postseason,” Nelson said. “This is a stepping stone for Sectionals, Regional and hopefully getting back to State.”

Elyse Stasil was the individual medalist with a two-under-par 70 for the Trojans. Stasil recorded three of her four birdies on the back nine.

“We’ve got a lot of kids with big tournament experience,” Nelson said. “We’re playing one junior and five seniors out there. They’ve been through these situations before and know what they need to do.”

Stasil was followed by Andrea Hanas with a 78 and Cara Kroeger’s 79. Lexy Hanas fired an 82 and Caylee Casbon rounded out the scoring (97).

The Trojans’ next trip to the course will be on Friday when they play in the IHSAA Sectional at the Valparaiso Country Club.

DAC Invitational

AT BRASSIE, Par 72

Team Results

1. Chesterton, 309; 2. Lake Central, 326; 3. Valparaiso, 347; 4. Crown Point, 358; 5. LaPorte, 370; 6. Michigan City, 425; 7. Portage, 436; 8. Merrillville, NTS.

Individual Results

Chesterton -- Elyse Stasil 70 (MEDALIST), Cara Kroeger 79, Andrea Hanas 78, Lexy Hanas 82, Caylee Casbon 97.

Lake Central -- Alexis Miestowski 77, Brooke Scartozzi 77, Kaitlin George 88, Elana Lippe 87, Dominique Colantuoro 85.

Merrillville -- Kary Jurczyk 126, Kiyah Walker 154, Jrodan Kincaide 164.

Portage -- Olivia Woods 83, Delaney Samuels 123, Coriann Rhodes 117, Ashlie Ballor 115, Peyton Panzzono 121.

Crown Point -- Emily Harvey 76, Taylor Mrzlock 89, Rileigh Haas 96, Leah Huffine 97, Laura Mott 101.

LaPorte -- Emily Wilmsen 92, Hannah Schuster 91, Bethany Schuster 91, Claire Miller 96, Madeline Fleshman 106.

Michigan City -- Allie Mellen 106, Maggie Seizys 101, Emma Sells 103, Evangelea Dabagia 125, Emily Gushrowski 115.

Valparaiso -- Wynne Aldrich 82, Elise Lee 82, Ema Gilliana 89, Grace Cusson 95, Erika Castanon 94.

 

Posted 9/13/2016

 
 
 
 

 

 

