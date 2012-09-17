Chesterton Girls Golf wins 6th straight Sectional Championship

By TR HARLAN
The Chesterton girls golf team may not have started the post-season the way
they wanted, but the result was the same.
The Trojans won their sixth straight IHSAA Sectional Championship at the
Valparaiso Country Club on Saturday with a 343 team score to edge the host
Vikings (348). Portage finished third (436).
“We didn't play our best, but it was just good enough today,” Chesterton
coach Dale Hewitt said. “Valpo is a very tough team and it is not easy to
beat them at home. It was tight the entire match. No one had any idea how it
would turn out until the final group came in.”
The Trojans, Vikings and Indians all advance to the Lafayette Regional next
Saturday at Battle Ground Golf Course. Previously, the Regional Tournament
was contested at Beechwood in LaPorte.
Chesterton senior Kelly Grassel took medalist honors with a two-over-par 74,
which tied Valparaiso junior Harley Dubsky. Grassel won a playoff on the
second hole where she made par and Dubsky bogeyed.
Grassel carded four birdies on the round to go along with seven par’s.
“Kelly set the pace as usual,” Hewitt said. “She was dueling with Harley all
day. They matched each other shot for shot, just like they’ve done their
entire career.”
Senior Marissa Kroeger rebounded from a tough front nine to shoot
four-over-par 40 on the back nine and card an 85.
Kroeger’s round included a birdie 3 on the Par 4 11th hole.
Classmate Nicole Dutz shot 87 with seven par’s, while freshman Grace Davis
tallied a 97 that included five par’s. Junior Taryn Trusty rounded out the
scoring with a 110.
“Grace really picked us up with very solid scores on the last few holes to
seal the victory,” Hewitt said. “As usual, it was a total team effort.”
IHSAA Valparaiso
Sectional
AT VALPARAISO
COUNTRY CLUB, Par 72
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 343; 2. Valparaiso, 348; 3. Portage, 436; 4. Boone Grove,
445; 5. Hobart 468; 6. Wheeler, 470; 7. (tie) Michigan City Marquette and
Knox, NTS.
Individual
Results
Chesterton --
Kelly Grassel 74 (MEDALIST), Marissa Kroeger 85, Nicole Dutz 87, Taryn
Trusty 110, Grace Davis 97.
Valparaiso --
Harley Dubsky 74, Jennifer Gough 82, Brooke Fullenkamp 93, Madison Macke 99,
Mary Rooker 122.
Portage --
Mackenzie Barcelli 109, Autumn Stevenson 120, Haley Hodges 107, Alicia Wood
117, Katelyn Bohlim 103.
Boone Grove --
Abbey Lukas 100, Kristen Buth 109, Meagan Spalla 108, Natalie Dziadosz 128.
Hobart -- Aimee
Pope 90, Kate Herrin 121, Ashlyn Daghy 129, Anna Canchola 128, Morgan
Barrasas 135.
Michigan City
Marquette -- Gretchen Billys 111, Elaina Billys 144.
Wheeler -- Alexx
Sanchez 114, Stephanie Krol 110, Jennifer Kearney 127, Kristen Settele 129,
Sarah Eaton 119.
Knox -- Sarah
Coad 107, Miranda Shepherd 114, Kindrick Joseph 129.