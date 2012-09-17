Chesterton Girls Golf wins 6th straight Sectional Championship

By TR HARLAN

The Chesterton girls golf team may not have started the post-season the way they wanted, but the result was the same.

The Trojans won their sixth straight IHSAA Sectional Championship at the Valparaiso Country Club on Saturday with a 343 team score to edge the host Vikings (348). Portage finished third (436).

“We didn't play our best, but it was just good enough today,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “Valpo is a very tough team and it is not easy to beat them at home. It was tight the entire match. No one had any idea how it would turn out until the final group came in.”

The Trojans, Vikings and Indians all advance to the Lafayette Regional next Saturday at Battle Ground Golf Course. Previously, the Regional Tournament was contested at Beechwood in LaPorte.

Chesterton senior Kelly Grassel took medalist honors with a two-over-par 74, which tied Valparaiso junior Harley Dubsky. Grassel won a playoff on the second hole where she made par and Dubsky bogeyed.

Grassel carded four birdies on the round to go along with seven par’s.

“Kelly set the pace as usual,” Hewitt said. “She was dueling with Harley all day. They matched each other shot for shot, just like they’ve done their entire career.”

Senior Marissa Kroeger rebounded from a tough front nine to shoot four-over-par 40 on the back nine and card an 85.

Kroeger’s round included a birdie 3 on the Par 4 11th hole.

Classmate Nicole Dutz shot 87 with seven par’s, while freshman Grace Davis tallied a 97 that included five par’s. Junior Taryn Trusty rounded out the scoring with a 110.

“Grace really picked us up with very solid scores on the last few holes to seal the victory,” Hewitt said. “As usual, it was a total team effort.”