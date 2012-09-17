Chesterton Tribune

 
 

Chesterton Girls Golf wins 6th straight Sectional Championship

Sectional Champions: The Chesterton girls golf team won its sixth straight Sectional Championship on Saturday at the Valparaiso Country Club. Pictured are (l to r) Taryn Trusty, Nicole Dutz, Kelly Grassel, Marissa Kroeger and Grace Davis. The Trojans will participate in the IHSAA Lafayette Regional next Saturday at Battle Ground Golf Course. (Photo provided)

 

By TR HARLAN

The Chesterton girls golf team may not have started the post-season the way they wanted, but the result was the same.

The Trojans won their sixth straight IHSAA Sectional Championship at the Valparaiso Country Club on Saturday with a 343 team score to edge the host Vikings (348). Portage finished third (436).

“We didn't play our best, but it was just good enough today,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “Valpo is a very tough team and it is not easy to beat them at home. It was tight the entire match. No one had any idea how it would turn out until the final group came in.”

The Trojans, Vikings and Indians all advance to the Lafayette Regional next Saturday at Battle Ground Golf Course. Previously, the Regional Tournament was contested at Beechwood in LaPorte.

Chesterton senior Kelly Grassel took medalist honors with a two-over-par 74, which tied Valparaiso junior Harley Dubsky. Grassel won a playoff on the second hole where she made par and Dubsky bogeyed.

Grassel carded four birdies on the round to go along with seven par’s.

“Kelly set the pace as usual,” Hewitt said. “She was dueling with Harley all day. They matched each other shot for shot, just like they’ve done their entire career.”

Senior Marissa Kroeger rebounded from a tough front nine to shoot four-over-par 40 on the back nine and card an 85.

Kroeger’s round included a birdie 3 on the Par 4 11th hole.

Classmate Nicole Dutz shot 87 with seven par’s, while freshman Grace Davis tallied a 97 that included five par’s. Junior Taryn Trusty rounded out the scoring with a 110.

“Grace really picked us up with very solid scores on the last few holes to seal the victory,” Hewitt said. “As usual, it was a total team effort.”

IHSAA Valparaiso Sectional

AT VALPARAISO COUNTRY CLUB, Par 72

Team Results

1. Chesterton, 343; 2. Valparaiso, 348; 3. Portage, 436; 4. Boone Grove, 445; 5. Hobart 468; 6. Wheeler, 470; 7. (tie) Michigan City Marquette and Knox, NTS.

Individual Results

Chesterton -- Kelly Grassel 74 (MEDALIST), Marissa Kroeger 85, Nicole Dutz 87, Taryn Trusty 110, Grace Davis 97.

Valparaiso -- Harley Dubsky 74, Jennifer Gough 82, Brooke Fullenkamp 93, Madison Macke 99, Mary Rooker 122.

Portage -- Mackenzie Barcelli 109, Autumn Stevenson 120, Haley Hodges 107, Alicia Wood 117, Katelyn Bohlim 103.

Boone Grove -- Abbey Lukas 100, Kristen Buth 109, Meagan Spalla 108, Natalie Dziadosz 128.

Hobart -- Aimee Pope 90, Kate Herrin 121, Ashlyn Daghy 129, Anna Canchola 128, Morgan Barrasas 135.

Michigan City Marquette -- Gretchen Billys 111, Elaina Billys 144.

Wheeler -- Alexx Sanchez 114, Stephanie Krol 110, Jennifer Kearney 127, Kristen Settele 129, Sarah Eaton 119.

Knox -- Sarah Coad 107, Miranda Shepherd 114, Kindrick Joseph 129.

　

 

