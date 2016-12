Chesterton Girls Golf team advances to State Finals

The Chesterton girls golf team didn’t play its best round of the year, but it was good enough to punch a ticket to the IHSAA State Finals next weekend.

“You can see from the scores that we struggled today, but we played well enough to advance to State next Friday and Saturday,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “The girls kept focused and persevered when they didn’t have their ‘A’ games.”

The Trojans finished third overall Saturday at the IHSAA Lafayette Jefferson Regional at Battle Ground Golf Club with a 356 team score. The host Broncos won the event after tieing second-place Valparaiso with a 352 team score.

“It was a tough weather day,” Hewitt said. “The winds were about 30 miles per hour most of the round and it was cold. Valpo and Lafayette Jeff played well in adverse conditions today.”

Kelly Grassel led Chesterton with an 80 that included one birdie and nine pars. Marissa Kroeger carded a 90 (five pars), while Nicole Dutz (1 par) and Taryn Trusty both shot 93 (5 pars).

“Our bright spot today was Taryn,” Hewitt said. “She came back strong for us after a tough Sectional last week.”

Grace Davis rounded out the scoring with a 106 (2 pars).