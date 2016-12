Chesterton Girls Golf remains undefeated

The Chesterton girls golf team remained undefeated on the year with a 162-172 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Crown Point on Monday.

Kelly Grassel shot an even par 36 at Youche Golf Club to lead the Trojans, while Marissa Kroeger followed with a 39. Nicole Dutz fired 43 with Grace Davis adding a 44. Taryn Trusty rounded out the scoring with a 45.