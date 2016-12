Chesterton Girls Golf punches State ticket

The Chesterton girls golf team put it all together on Saturday.

The Trojans finished second overall in the IHSAA Regional at Battle Ground Golf Club in Lafayette to earn a trip to the IHSAA State Finals next Friday.

Valparaiso won the team title with a 328 score, while the Trojans (330) and Lake Central (334) earned trips to the Legends of Indiana Golf Club in Franklin.

Cara Kroeger fired a 79 to lead the Trojans with Grace Davis adding an 80. Andrea Hanas carded an 82, while Taryn Trusty (89) and Lexy Hanas (100) followed.