Chesterton Girls Golf finishes 6th at IHSAA State Finals

The Chesterton girls golf team advanced through day one of the IHSAA State Finals for the first time in school history at the Legends of Indiana Golf Club in Franklin and finished sixth overall.

Hamilton Southeastern (644) repeated as team champion and won its third title in four years. Penn finished runner-up (646).

“What a great weekend for the girls,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “To be the first Chesterton team to get to the second day is great.”

The Trojans fired a 335-team score on Friday to put themselves into a fourth place tie with Yorktown. On Saturday, CHS shot 350 to lock themselves into sixth.

“First goal was to get to the second day and then it was to try and get onto the podium,” Hewitt said. “We were close all day and couldn’t quite get to the medal stand.”

Kelly Grassel, on her way to the school’s first individual State Title, fired a 3-over par 75 on the opening day that included three birdies. Day two included three more birdies on her way to a 73.

“Kelly got off to a tough start both days, but nothing bothers her,” Hewitt said. “Kelly’s played so much tournament golf that she knows how to play. She didn’t have her absolute best stuff either day and really grinded it out both days. I was impressed with her toughness.”

Marissa Kroeger shot 82 on the opening day for the team’s second best score. Kroeger fired a 92 on Saturday.

“The first day was a great day for Marissa,” Hewitt said. “The second day she hung in there and kept battling. She ran into a few bad holes that made the number go up.”

Stephanie Drake birdied two of her first four holes on Friday to shoot an 87 and backed that up on Saturday with an 88.

“Steph got off to a good start and she’s pretty unflappable,” Hewitt said. “She shot two solid scores. That’s exactly what we expect out of her and she delivered.”

Nicole Dutz shot 91 on opening day, but put things together on Saturday to the tune of 87.

“Nicole putted better on the second day,” Hewitt said. “She struck the ball pretty well both days, but she got the ball in the hole better on Saturday.”

Ashley Ford made three pars on Friday to shoot 99 for the Trojans. Jennifer Kattalia rounded out the scoring on Saturday for Chesterton with a 100.

“They both played about where I thought they’d be,” Hewitt said. “I was happy for Ashley as a senior to play pretty well. Jennifer is back next year, so it was a nice experience for her.”