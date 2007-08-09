Chesterton Girls Golf 2012 season tees off

What do you after the most successful season in school history?

Well, you try to do it again.

Coming off of last year’s sixth place finish at the IHSAA State Finals and an individual championship for Kelly Grassel, the Trojans started the 2012 season in the Viking Invitational on Tuesday at the Course at Aberdeen.

“We have high expectations for this year,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “We’re still one of the better teams in the area, but the area and conference is much improved. Valpo, Crown Point and Lake Central are all going to be very good.

“There is no guarantee, so we’ll work on improving throughout the year.”

The Trojans opened play on Tuesday without their top two players in Grassel and senior classmate Marissa Kroeger. Grassel will miss most of the first week while playing in a national event, while Kroeger recovers from knee surgery last spring.

Clearly their returns to the course will be instrumental to the team’s success.

“I think winning (State) last year probably takes some pressure off of Kelly,” Hewitt said. “Pressure doesn’t seem to bother her. She’s played so much golf at such a high level.”

Kroeger is still finishing rehab, but has been cleared to hit balls a short distance and work on her short game as she prepares for her comeback.

“She’s working through the injury,” Hewitt said. “We’ll need her to be one of our key players. She’ll be ready when we need her.”

Senior Nicole Dutz played in the No. 1 spot on Tuesday and carded a team-best 88.

“The bright spot today was Nicole,” Hewitt said. “She played pretty well and scored on a tough course in tough conditions today.”

Junior Taryn Trusy, freshman Grace Davis, senior Jennifer Kattalia and sophomore Becca Schmiegel rounded out the Trojan lineup Tuesday.

“We didn’t have our 1-2 in the lineup today, but we had some kids get some tournament experience for us,” Hewitt said. “I really think Grace is going to be a good player for us when she gets more experience. She really hits the ball long.”

The rest of the Chesterton roster consists of Alyssa Huckaby, Ellie Donovan, Rachael Buschue, Becca Schmiegel, Rachel Enright, Hannah Brown and Kaitlynn Mears.