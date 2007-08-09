Chesterton Girls Golf 2012 season tees off

What do you after the most successful season in school history?
Well, you try to do it again.
Coming off of last year’s sixth place finish at the IHSAA State Finals and
an individual championship for Kelly Grassel, the Trojans started the 2012
season in the Viking Invitational on Tuesday at the Course at Aberdeen.
“We have high expectations for this year,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt
said. “We’re still one of the better teams in the area, but the area and
conference is much improved. Valpo, Crown Point and Lake Central are all
going to be very good.
“There is no guarantee, so we’ll work on improving throughout the year.”
The Trojans opened play on Tuesday without their top two players in Grassel
and senior classmate Marissa Kroeger. Grassel will miss most of the first
week while playing in a national event, while Kroeger recovers from knee
surgery last spring.
Clearly their returns to the course will be instrumental to the team’s
success.
“I think winning (State) last year probably takes some pressure off of
Kelly,” Hewitt said. “Pressure doesn’t seem to bother her. She’s played so
much golf at such a high level.”
Kroeger is still finishing rehab, but has been cleared to hit balls a short
distance and work on her short game as she prepares for her comeback.
“She’s working through the injury,” Hewitt said. “We’ll need her to be one
of our key players. She’ll be ready when we need her.”
Senior Nicole Dutz played in the No. 1 spot on Tuesday and carded a
team-best 88.
“The bright spot today was Nicole,” Hewitt said. “She played pretty well and
scored on a tough course in tough conditions today.”
Junior Taryn Trusy, freshman Grace Davis, senior Jennifer Kattalia and
sophomore Becca Schmiegel rounded out the Trojan lineup Tuesday.
“We didn’t have our 1-2 in the lineup today, but we had some kids get some
tournament experience for us,” Hewitt said. “I really think Grace is going
to be a good player for us when she gets more experience. She really hits
the ball long.”
The rest of the Chesterton roster consists of Alyssa Huckaby, Ellie Donovan,
Rachael Buschue, Becca Schmiegel, Rachel Enright, Hannah Brown and Kaitlynn
Mears.
Viking
Invitational
AT THE COURSE AT
ABERDEEN, Par 72
Team Results
1. Penn 336, 2. Valparaiso 357, 3. Lake Central 376, 4. Crown Point 377, 5.
Plymouth 395, 6. Northwood 398, 7. Munster 400, 8. Western 402, 9.
Chesterton 403, 10. South Bend St. Joseph’s 411, 11. Kankakee Valley 446,
12. Portage 446, 13. Merrillville 514.
Individual
Results
Penn -- Karie Bellville 73 (MEDALIST), Katie Willenbrink 84, Audrey
Henderson 86, Madison Chesnutt 93.
Valparaiso -- Harley Dubsky 76, Jennifer Gough 86, Brooke Fullenkamp 94,
Madison Macke 101.
Lake Central -- Kylie Shoemaker 83, Kiana Jongsma 91, Jamie Hintz 99, Amanda
Blais 103.
Crown Point -- Tiffany Curtis 83, Alyssa Harvey 85, Lucia Bracco 91, Zoe
Matthews 118.
Plymouth -- Emily Berger 92, Lauren Rearick 94, Heather Schrome 104, Morgan
Oberley 105.
Northwood -- Heidi Morganthaler 85, Kate Adams 103, Rachel Beebe 103, Lizzie
Richner 107.
Munster -- Rachel Jones 92, Hailey Estes 95, Jill Osterhus 105, Beckey
Seligman 108.
Western -- Allison Lindley 79, Natalie Newin 99, Laura Christopher 108, Jen
Hendershot 116.
Chesterton -- Nicole Dutz 88, Taryn Trusty 100, Grace Davis 103, Jen
Kattalia 112.
South Bend St. Joseph’s -- Anna Wilcoxsen 76, Briana Hart 87, Lydia Lorenc
112, Isabel Miller 136.
Kankakee Valley -- Bethany Jansma 105, Tara Beere 110, Morgan Overstreet
114, Emily Tucker 117.
Portage -- Mackenzie Barcelli 101, Autumn Stevenson 108, Hailey Hodges 118,
Gabby Ziulkowski 119.
Merrillville -- Maggie Connelly 85, Marissa Taylor 138, Jibria Ali 140,
Maryam Ali 151.