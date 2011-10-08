Chesterton Girls finish 3rd at Duneland Conference meet

The Chesterton girls gymnastics team finished third in the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet on Saturday at Merrillville.

Valparaiso took the team title with a 113.5 score, while Portage was second (111.725). Chesterton’s 107.55 was good for third, followed by Crown Point (105.225), Merrillville (104.85), Michigan City (104.0), LaPorte (102.975) and Lake Central (93.925).

“We did really well,” Chesterton coach Lauren West said. “We made a few mistakes that we know we can correct and we get a chance to do that before we see all these teams again at the Sectional.”

Brandi Tuzinski was the top All-Around performer for the Trojans with a fourth place finish (37.225). The junior was fifth on bars (9.25) and third on beam (9.425).

“Brandi was rock solid like always,” West said. “She’s very competitive in this area, but wants to be one of the best kids in the State and she’ll keep working toward that this week.”

Chesterton also got solid performances out of Lindsey Campbell and Jordan Kearby.

“Lindsey and Jordan have really stepped up this last week and I’ve seen their confidence just keep getting better,” West said. “We had some freshman competing and that gets them some experience as we head into the post-season and hopefully that pays off in the long run.”