Chesterton Girls finish 3rd at Duneland Conference meet

The Chesterton girls gymnastics team finished third in the Duneland Athletic
Conference Meet on Saturday at Merrillville.
Valparaiso took the team title with a 113.5 score, while Portage was second
(111.725). Chesterton’s 107.55 was good for third, followed by Crown Point
(105.225), Merrillville (104.85), Michigan City (104.0), LaPorte (102.975)
and Lake Central (93.925).
“We did really well,” Chesterton coach Lauren West said. “We made a few
mistakes that we know we can correct and we get a chance to do that before
we see all these teams again at the Sectional.”
Brandi Tuzinski was the top All-Around performer for the Trojans with a
fourth place finish (37.225). The junior was fifth on bars (9.25) and third
on beam (9.425).
“Brandi was rock solid like always,” West said. “She’s very competitive in
this area, but wants to be one of the best kids in the State and she’ll keep
working toward that this week.”
Chesterton also got solid performances out of Lindsey Campbell and Jordan
Kearby.
“Lindsey and Jordan have really stepped up this last week and I’ve seen
their confidence just keep getting better,” West said. “We had some freshman
competing and that gets them some experience as we head into the post-season
and hopefully that pays off in the long run.”
Duneland
Athletic Conference Meet
AT MERRILLVILLE
Team Results
1. Valparaiso, 113.5; 2. Portage, 111.725; 3. Chesterton, 107.55; 4. Crown
Point, 105.225; 5. Merrillville, 104.85; 6. Michigan City, 104; 7. LaPorte,
102.975; 8. Lake Central, 93.925.
Individual
Results
ALL-AROUND -- 1. Morgan Algozine (V), 38.4; 2. Mackenzie Barcelli (P),
38.275; 3. Hannah Erwin (V), 37.5; 4. Brandi Tuzinski ©, 37.225; 5. Danielle
Solis (P), 36.575; 6. Madison Kurtz (P), 36.45.
BARS -- 1. Morgan Algozine (V), 9.75; 2. Hannah Erwin (V), 9.525; 3.
Mackenzie Barcelli (P), 9.475; 4. Ashley Koza (MC), 9.4; 5. Brandi Tuzinski
©, 9.25; 6. Lia Milroy (V), 9.2.
BEAM -- 1. Mackenzie Barcelli (P), 9.5; 2. Danielle Solis (P), 9.475; 3.
Brandi Tuzinski ©, 9.425; 4. Hannah Erwin (V), 9.175; 5. Morgan Algozine
(V), 9.05; 6. Madison Kurtz (P), 9.0.
FLOOR -- 1. Mackenzie Barcelli (P), 9.75; 2. Morgan Algozine (V), 9.7; 3.
Hanna Erwin (V), 9.55; 4. Madison Kurtz (P), 9.525; 5. Lia Milroy (V), 9.5;
6. Lyndsey Cunningham (P), 9.475.
VAULT -- 1. Morgan Algozine (V), 9.9; 2. Danielle Solis (P), 9.825; 3.
Rushelle Miller (V), 9.675; 4. Caroline Miller (V), 9.6; 5. Mackenzie
Barcelli (P), 9.55; 6. Madison Kurtz (P), 9.525.