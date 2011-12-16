Chesterton Girls blow out Valpo 56-30

By TR HARLAN
The Chesterton girls basketball team used a 13-0 first half run to blast
Valparaiso 56-30 Friday night.
“Probably our best performance of the year,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell
said.
The Trojans got early baskets from Sarah Richards and Caroline Puntillo for
a 5-0 lead before a brief Valpo run put them on top 11-9.
Haley Sekula’s conventional three-point play ended the first quarter and
started a 13-0 run that gave Chesterton a run they never relinquished.
“We were able to get out in transition and get some easy baskets,” Campbell
said. “When the ball goes in, you play defense a little harder. You block
out a little more. You pass the ball a little more. Everything just runs
better.”
The lead would grow to as many as 27 points late in the game as Kayla
Malackowski and Hailee Norton hit back-to-back triples in the final minute.
Puntillo scored 13 points to lead the way for Chesterton, while Richards,
Hannah McCafferty and Malackowski all tallied six points.
On the night, the Trojans hit on 22-of-41 shots (54 percent) from the field
and 5-of-9 (56 percent) from 3-point range.
Chesterton 56,
Valparaiso 30
AT CHESTERTON
Valparaiso (11-4-7-8)
Grace Withrow 2-10 2-2 7, Lauren Caputo 1-2 0-0 2, Andi Sarkisian 3-8 0-2 6,
Kassie Feczko 0-1 0-0 0, Yasmin Carrillo 3-4 2-3 8, Nicole Chiabai 1-4 0-0
3, Heather Fetla 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Gates 0-0 0-0 0, Karlie Thorn 0-1 0-0 0,
Stephanie Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Murray 0-0 2-2 2, Kristina Veljovic 0-1
0-2 0, Alyssa Gates 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 11-33 6-11 30.
Chesterton (12-16-11-17)
Sarah Richards 3-5 0-1 6, Kelsey Conway 3-3 3-4 9, Hannah McCafferty 3-6 0-0
6, Caroline Puntillo 5-8 1-4 13, Jocelyn Lipscomb 2-6 0-0 4, McKenzie
Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Kassidy Scott 1-5 2-2 4, Haley Sekula 2-4 1-1 5, Kelly
Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Malackowski 2-2 0-0 6, Mary Mochen 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan
Wadding 0-0 0-0 0, Hailee Norton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-41 7-12 56.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 2-8 (Withrow 1-4, Feczko 0-1, Chiabai 1-3);
Chesterton 5-9 (McCafferty 0-1, Puntillo 2-3, Lipscomb 0-2, Malackowski 2-2,
Norton 1-1). Rebounds: Valparaiso 27 (Carrillo 8); Chesterton 20 (Puntillo
6). Steals: Valparaiso 1 (Withrow 1); Chesterton 12 (Conway 6). Assists:
Valparaiso 3 (Withrow 2); Chesterton 12 (Puntillo 4).
Junior Varsity
Valparaiso 37,
Chesterton 33
The Chesterton girls junior varsity team got 18 points from Hailee Norton,
but dropped a 37-33 decision at Valparaiso on Thursday night.
Norton hit on 4-of-9 from 3-point range, while Jordan Wadding added eight
points. Teresa Raffin (4 points) and Natalie Petro (3 points) rounded out
the scoring.
Posted
12/24/2012