Chesterton Girls blow out Valpo 56-30

The Chesterton girls basketball team used a 13-0 first half run to blast Valparaiso 56-30 Friday night.

“Probably our best performance of the year,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said.

The Trojans got early baskets from Sarah Richards and Caroline Puntillo for a 5-0 lead before a brief Valpo run put them on top 11-9.

Haley Sekula’s conventional three-point play ended the first quarter and started a 13-0 run that gave Chesterton a run they never relinquished.

“We were able to get out in transition and get some easy baskets,” Campbell said. “When the ball goes in, you play defense a little harder. You block out a little more. You pass the ball a little more. Everything just runs better.”

The lead would grow to as many as 27 points late in the game as Kayla Malackowski and Hailee Norton hit back-to-back triples in the final minute.

Puntillo scored 13 points to lead the way for Chesterton, while Richards, Hannah McCafferty and Malackowski all tallied six points.

On the night, the Trojans hit on 22-of-41 shots (54 percent) from the field and 5-of-9 (56 percent) from 3-point range.

Chesterton 56, Valparaiso 30