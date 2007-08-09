Chesterton Girls beat Valpo for Sectional Tennis title

By TR HARLAN

No matter what the scoreboard says, it’s never easy in the post-season.

The Chesterton girls tennis team picked up the IHSAA Portage Sectional title for the first time since 2007 with a 5-0 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday morning, but it wasn’t that easy.

“There are no guarantees,” Chesterton coach Gretchen Shinn said. “Everyone is even. The regular season doesn’t matter anymore. After the post-season starts, you have to do it all over again.”

Chesterton ran through the Duneland Athletic Conference season en route to a league title and perfect 7-0 record, losing just one point.

“We only lost one match in the DAC all year, so we knew we were marked,” Shinn said. “Valpo always gets up for these matches and we knew it would be tough. We just had to come out and play and find a way to get at least three points.”

Two-third’s of that was picked up quickly as Bobbi Modesto won her match at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 against Jordan Lewandowski is less than a half-hour.

Margaret and Elizabeth Shinn didn’t take much longer in dispatching Katherine McDonald and Allison Hess 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles to remain undefeated on the year.

“Knowing we have two points is great,” Shinn said. “They can pretty much put it on automatic. They’ve been so consistent all year.”

The three courts still in play battled for nearly two more hours before determing a winner and it was Chesterton’s Cassi Moore that came up with the clincher. She beat Lauren Kammerer 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

“That’s a huge win,” Shinn said. “She really got pushed today and I was really concerned. She was up 5-2 in the second set and lost a couple games and anything can happen.

“Cassi was down Love-30 in that last game too, but she kept plugging away and staying in it to win four straight points.”

The Trojans went up 4-0 in the match as the No. 2 doubles team of Shelbie Sullivan and Olivia Gordon beat Amanda Stolarz and Lauren Hoffman 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

“Valpo completed changed their doubles teams,” Shinn said. “(Olivia and Shelbie) seem to find ways to come through. Many days, they’ve gone three sets and they’ve done it so many times that it helps when they get into these situations.

“Even sometimes when you aren’t playing your best tennis, you have to find a way to win. You won’t always play the best tennis of your life.”

The fifth point of the day came at No. 2 singles when Erin DeVaney outlasted Allison Hauser 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

“Erin was healthy today and I think that made a big difference,” Shinn said. “Erin has all the experience in the world and she wins big matches for us. I knew she could do it today.”

The Trojans will compete in the Portage Regional on Tuesday when they play Hobart beginning at 4:30 p.m.