Chesterton Girls beat Valparaiso 49-40

The Chesterton girls basketball team turned in, quite possibly, its best quarter of the season and it was enough to get a 49-40 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Valparaiso on Thursday night.

The Trojans jumped all over the Vikings with a quick 6-0 run including four points from Lindsay Gorman and two more from Claire Holba.

Valparaiso responded with five points in a row and wouldn’t score again in the quarter against Chesterton’s 3-2 zone defense.

“We started in the 3-2 zone and it worked in the first quarter,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “When you play everybody this many times and for as many year’s as we have, you need something else to go too. And hopefully, they aren’t prepared for it.”

The Trojans answered with a 11-0 run to end the first period up 17-5.

“Everything was almost to easy in the first quarter,” Campbell said. “You see games like that all the time where you make one pass or no passes and score. Then the ball doesn’t go in the next quarter.”

After Brooke Gardner scored a basket to make it 19-5, the Vikings got things going and outscored the Trojans 10-2 the rest of the half. Valpo’s offense came from the foul line as they hit 8-of-13 free throws during the stretch.

Chesterton turned things around in the third quarter as the duo of Gardner and Holba scored 13 of 15 Trojan points as the lead grew to 36-25 after three quarters.

“Brooke and Claire have done a lot of our scoring this year, but when one of them isn’t there it was nice to see other people step in and contribute offensively,” Campbell said. “I thought we did a better job in the second half of making three or four passes and taking care of the basketball.”

The Trojans started the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run that pushed the lead to 47-25 with 4:10 to play. Gardner led the way for Chesterton with 23 points, seven steals and three assists, while Holba added 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Chesterton finished the first half of the DAC double round robin tied for first at 6-1 with Crown Point and Michigan City. The Trojans return to the court on Tuesday with a girls-boys doubleheader at LaPorte.

“We’ve gone through years where we’ve been 5-2 or better the first time through the conference and went 2-5 in the second half,” Campbell said. “Everything gets tougher now for everybody.”