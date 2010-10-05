Chesterton Girls beat Valparaiso 49-40

The Chesterton girls basketball team turned in, quite possibly, its best
quarter of the season and it was enough to get a 49-40 Duneland Athletic
Conference victory at Valparaiso on Thursday night.
The Trojans jumped all over the Vikings with a quick 6-0 run including four
points from Lindsay Gorman and two more from Claire Holba.
Valparaiso responded with five points in a row and wouldn’t score again in
the quarter against Chesterton’s 3-2 zone defense.
“We started in the 3-2 zone and it worked in the first quarter,” Chesterton
coach Jack Campbell said. “When you play everybody this many times and for
as many year’s as we have, you need something else to go too. And hopefully,
they aren’t prepared for it.”
The Trojans answered with a 11-0 run to end the first period up 17-5.
“Everything was almost to easy in the first quarter,” Campbell said. “You
see games like that all the time where you make one pass or no passes and
score. Then the ball doesn’t go in the next quarter.”
After Brooke Gardner scored a basket to make it 19-5, the Vikings got things
going and outscored the Trojans 10-2 the rest of the half. Valpo’s offense
came from the foul line as they hit 8-of-13 free throws during the stretch.
Chesterton turned things around in the third quarter as the duo of Gardner
and Holba scored 13 of 15 Trojan points as the lead grew to 36-25 after
three quarters.
“Brooke and Claire have done a lot of our scoring this year, but when one of
them isn’t there it was nice to see other people step in and contribute
offensively,” Campbell said. “I thought we did a better job in the second
half of making three or four passes and taking care of the basketball.”
The Trojans started the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run that pushed the lead
to 47-25 with 4:10 to play. Gardner led the way for Chesterton with 23
points, seven steals and three assists, while Holba added 14 points on
7-of-9 shooting.
Chesterton finished the first half of the DAC double round robin tied for
first at 6-1 with Crown Point and Michigan City. The Trojans return to the
court on Tuesday with a girls-boys doubleheader at LaPorte.
“We’ve gone through years where we’ve been 5-2 or better the first time
through the conference and went 2-5 in the second half,” Campbell said.
“Everything gets tougher now for everybody.”
Chesterton 49,
Valparaiso 40
AT VALPARAISO
Chesterton (17-4-15-13)
Riley Taubert 1-4 1-2 3, Claire Holba 7-9 0-0 14, Brooke Gardner 8-15 5-6
23, Lindsay Gorman 1-2 1-2 4, Alyssa White 1-2 0-1 2, Ryan Bozak 0-1 0-0 0,
Maddie Houpt 0-0 0-0 0, Reva Key 0-0 0-0 0, Annette Frank 1-2 0-0 2. Totals
19-35 7-11 49.
Valparaiso (5-10-10-15)
Ariana Paul 4-15 1-2 8, Sarah Wallace 1-3 8-10 10, Michelle Rosenbaum 1-5
1-2 3, Clarisse Fletcher 0-3 0-0 0, Laura Ferrari 2-5 4-4 8, Andrea Violanti
0-0 0-0 0, Katherine Berning 2-8 5-5 10, Amber Klein 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-40
19-23 40.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 3-5 (Taubert 0-1, Gardner 2-3, Gorman 1-1);
Valparaiso 1-12 (Fletcher 0-3, Ferrari 0-2, Berning 1-6). Rebounds:
Chesterton 18 (White 4, Holba 4); Valparaiso 34 (Paul 10). Assists:
Chesterton 8 (Gardner 3); Valparaiso 1 (Fletcher 1). Steals: Chesterton 11
(Gardner 7); Valparaiso 6 (Paul 3).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 35,
Valparaiso 31
The Chesterton junior varsity outscored Valparaiso 12-5 in the fourth
quarter and picked up a 35-31 win Thursday night.
Caroline Puntillo scored a game-high 13 points, including seven in the
fourth quarter, to lead the offense. Hannah McCafferty added seven points
and Jocelyn Lipscomb had five points.
Hannah Van Drie tallied four points with Stephanie Pabon tallying three
points. Ariane Mahaffey scored two points and Sarah Richards added one point
to round out the scoring.