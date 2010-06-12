Chesterton Girls beat No. 6 Merrillville

It sure didn’t look good early. Good thing it’s a four-quarter game.

The Chesterton girls basketball team fell behind 22-8 after one quarter, but battled all the way back to pick up a 67-62 Duneland Athletic Conference win over No. 6 Merrillville on Friday night.

“That’s a big win for us,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “It’s just a great win by everybody.”

The Trojans and Pirates both started slowly through the first three minutes before Merrillville blew open a 4-4 score with an 11-2 run. The Pirates kept it going with another 7-0 run to end the first period.

“We got some good shots early on and they hadn’t done anything but make layups,” Campbell said. “We finally made some baskets and got things going a little bit.”

The Trojans got back-to-back baskets in the paint from Claire Holba and Riley Taubert to start the second quarter to cut the lead to 22-14. After the team’s traded baskets through most of the period, Holba scored six straight point to cut the lead to 31-30 with 1:11 to play in the half.

“They played behind us in the post and we were able to get Claire the basketball,” Campbell said. “She’s a tough match-up for them and everybody else for that matter.”

Chesterton only turned the ball over eight times in the first half, but three consecutive turnovers by the Trojans to end the half gave the Pirates six points and a 37-30 lead.

Things changed quickly in the third quarter as six points from Brooke Gardner and a basket by Holba gave the Trojans their first lead of the night 38-37. Holba finished with a game-high 23 points and Gardner tallied 22.

After Merrillville put a 7-0 run of its own together, 10 straight Chesterton points put the Trojans on top 48-44 with one quarter remaining. The Pirates turned the ball over nine times in the period and hit on just 2-of-13 shots (15 percent) from the field.

“We just did a better job of the things we were trying to defensively in our man and zone,” Campbell said. “They penetrate and handle the ball so well that we had to mix things up some.”

Chesterton’s lead grew to 54-46 after back-to-back baskets by Lindsay Gorman and Taubert. It would be the only two baskets of the quarter for the Trojans as CHS scored its last 13 points at the charity stripe.

Merrillville would put one last charge together as Raveen Murray scored seven of her team-high 14 points during an 8-0 run that pulled the Pirates within 61-60 with 1:51 to play.

Gardner his 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:37 to secure the win. On the night, the Trojans were 28-of-33 at the foul line, including 15-of-16 from the senior point guard.

“We’ve shot free throws well and we did it again at the end of the game,” Campbell said. “I don’t know how many free throws she’s shot in her life, but she’s put in the time that’s for sure. They have a basket in her house.

“Not in the driveway, in the house.”

The Trojans return to the court on Friday night when they host DAC-favorite Michigan City. The junior varsity contest is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip.

“We have three big games in a row here and all three are tough to play against,” Campbell said. “We know they have trouble matching up with us, but we certainly have trouble matching up with their speed too.”