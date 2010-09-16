Chesterton Girls BB finishes 3rd at Goshen

The Chesterton girls finished third overall at the Goshen Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.

In the opener, the Trojans fell to eventual champion DeKalb 50-46 in overtime. Chesterton trailed 35-26 after three quarters before tying the game at 40 to end regulation.

Lindsay Gorman led the Trojan offense with 14 points, while Caroline Puntillo added 13 points. Jocelyn Lipscomb scored eight points in the loss.

Kelsey Conway scored three points with Sarah Richards, Kassidy Scott, Hannah McCafferty and Kelly Braun each scoring two points.

Against Bowman Academy, the Trojans blew open a close game by outscoring the Eagles 20-10 in the third quarter and held on for a 64-47 win.

Gorman scored a game-high 24 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and a 9-of-12 performance from the foul line.

Puntillo added 10 points in the victory, while Richards, McCafferty, Lipscomb and Annette Frank all scored six points.

Braun tallied four points and Scott added two points to round out the scoring.