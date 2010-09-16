Chesterton Tribune

Chesterton Girls BB finishes 3rd at Goshen

The Chesterton girls finished third overall at the Goshen Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.

In the opener, the Trojans fell to eventual champion DeKalb 50-46 in overtime. Chesterton trailed 35-26 after three quarters before tying the game at 40 to end regulation.

Lindsay Gorman led the Trojan offense with 14 points, while Caroline Puntillo added 13 points. Jocelyn Lipscomb scored eight points in the loss.

Kelsey Conway scored three points with Sarah Richards, Kassidy Scott, Hannah McCafferty and Kelly Braun each scoring two points.

Against Bowman Academy, the Trojans blew open a close game by outscoring the Eagles 20-10 in the third quarter and held on for a 64-47 win.

Gorman scored a game-high 24 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and a 9-of-12 performance from the foul line.

Puntillo added 10 points in the victory, while Richards, McCafferty, Lipscomb and Annette Frank all scored six points.

Braun tallied four points and Scott added two points to round out the scoring.

DeKalb 50, Chesterton 46 (ot)

AT GOSHEN

Chesterton (11-8-7-14-6)

Sarah Richards 1-4 0-0 2, Kelsey Conway 0-3 3-4 3, Kassidy Scott 0-0 2-2 2, Hannah McCafferty 0-1 2-4 2, Caroline Puntillo 6-16 0-2 13, Lindsay Gorman 3-16 7-10 14, Kelly Braun 1-3 0-0 2, Jocelyn Lipscomb 3-9 1-2 8, Annette Frank 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-54 15-24 46.

DeKalb (16-9-10-5-10)

Leins 1-4 1-2 3, Be. Rinehart 3-14 2-11 8, Ba. Rinehart 4-11 2-2 12, Charleswood 1-3 1-2 3, Beachy 0-1 1-6 1, Martin 7-10 1-1 15, Dincoff 2-2 3-6 7, Tuttle 0-0 1-2 2. Totals 18-45 12-32 50.

3-point field goals: Chesterton 3-13 (Richards 0-1, Puntillo 1-1, Gorman 1-6, Lipscomb 1-5); DeKalb 2-10 (Be. Rinehart 0-6, Ba. Rinehart 2-4).

Chesterton 64, Bowman Academy 47

AT GOSHEN

Chesterton (23-9-20-12)

Sarah Richards 2-3 2-2 6, McKenzie Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsey Conway 0-1 0-0 0, Kassidy Scott 0-3 2-2 2, Hannah McCafferty 3-5 0-0 6, Caroline Puntillo 4-8 2-4 10, Lindsay Forman 6-10 9-12 24, Kelly Braun 2-4 0-0 4, Jocelyn Lipscomb 3-5 0-0 6, Mary Mochen 0-0 0-0 0, Annette Frank 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 23-43 15-20 64.

Bowman Academy (20-10-10-7)

German 5-22 4-6 14, Joshua 0-1 0-0 0, Dunlap 8-12 1-2 17, Deik 2-7 2-4 6, Sanford 1-2 0-0 2, King 4-5 0-0 8, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Robinston 0-3 0-0 0, Galtney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 7-12 47.

3-point field goals: Chesterton 3-8 (Gorman 3-6, Lipscomb 0-2); Bowman Academy 0-8 (German 0-4, Dunlap 0-2, Sanford 0-1, Robinson 0-1).

Junior Varsity

DeKalb 32, Chesterton 24

Chesterton 43, Bowman Academy 11

The Chesterton junior varsity finished third overall and went 1-1 at the Goshen Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.

In the opener, the Trojans outscored DeKalb 14-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late as they dropped a 32-24 decision.

Jordan Wadding led the way for Chesterton with seven points, while Hayley Sekula scored five points. McKenzie Sullivan and Kristen Homme each had four points in the loss.

Abby Canright and Mary Mochen rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Against Bowman Academy, the Trojans held the Eagles scoreless in the second quarter en route to a 27-3 halftime lead. CHS cruised to a 43-11 victory.

Wadding again led the offense with eight points, while Sullivan, Mochen and Mallory McKee all had six points.

Sam Balon, Bethany Molnar and Sekula scored four points each. Hailee Norton tallied three points with Homme adding two points.

　

　

 

