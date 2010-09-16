Chesterton Girls BB finishes 3rd at Goshen

The Chesterton girls finished third overall at the Goshen Holiday Tournament
on Tuesday.
In the opener, the Trojans fell to eventual champion DeKalb 50-46 in
overtime. Chesterton trailed 35-26 after three quarters before tying the
game at 40 to end regulation.
Lindsay Gorman led the Trojan offense with 14 points, while Caroline
Puntillo added 13 points. Jocelyn Lipscomb scored eight points in the loss.
Kelsey Conway scored three points with Sarah Richards, Kassidy Scott, Hannah
McCafferty and Kelly Braun each scoring two points.
Against Bowman Academy, the Trojans blew open a close game by outscoring the
Eagles 20-10 in the third quarter and held on for a 64-47 win.
Gorman scored a game-high 24 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and a
9-of-12 performance from the foul line.
Puntillo added 10 points in the victory, while Richards, McCafferty,
Lipscomb and Annette Frank all scored six points.
Braun tallied four points and Scott added two points to round out the
scoring.
DeKalb 50,
Chesterton 46 (ot)
AT GOSHEN
Chesterton (11-8-7-14-6)
Sarah Richards 1-4 0-0 2, Kelsey Conway 0-3 3-4 3, Kassidy Scott 0-0 2-2 2,
Hannah McCafferty 0-1 2-4 2, Caroline Puntillo 6-16 0-2 13, Lindsay Gorman
3-16 7-10 14, Kelly Braun 1-3 0-0 2, Jocelyn Lipscomb 3-9 1-2 8, Annette
Frank 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-54 15-24 46.
DeKalb (16-9-10-5-10)
Leins 1-4 1-2 3, Be. Rinehart 3-14 2-11 8, Ba. Rinehart 4-11 2-2 12,
Charleswood 1-3 1-2 3, Beachy 0-1 1-6 1, Martin 7-10 1-1 15, Dincoff 2-2 3-6
7, Tuttle 0-0 1-2 2. Totals 18-45 12-32 50.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 3-13 (Richards 0-1, Puntillo 1-1, Gorman
1-6, Lipscomb 1-5); DeKalb 2-10 (Be. Rinehart 0-6, Ba. Rinehart 2-4).
Chesterton 64,
Bowman Academy 47
AT GOSHEN
Chesterton (23-9-20-12)
Sarah Richards 2-3 2-2 6, McKenzie Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsey Conway 0-1 0-0
0, Kassidy Scott 0-3 2-2 2, Hannah McCafferty 3-5 0-0 6, Caroline Puntillo
4-8 2-4 10, Lindsay Forman 6-10 9-12 24, Kelly Braun 2-4 0-0 4, Jocelyn
Lipscomb 3-5 0-0 6, Mary Mochen 0-0 0-0 0, Annette Frank 3-4 0-0 6. Totals
23-43 15-20 64.
Bowman Academy (20-10-10-7)
German 5-22 4-6 14, Joshua 0-1 0-0 0, Dunlap 8-12 1-2 17, Deik 2-7 2-4 6,
Sanford 1-2 0-0 2, King 4-5 0-0 8, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Robinston 0-3 0-0 0,
Galtney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 7-12 47.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 3-8 (Gorman 3-6, Lipscomb 0-2); Bowman
Academy 0-8 (German 0-4, Dunlap 0-2, Sanford 0-1, Robinson 0-1).
Junior Varsity
DeKalb 32,
Chesterton 24
Chesterton 43,
Bowman Academy 11
The Chesterton junior varsity finished third overall and went 1-1 at the
Goshen Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
In the opener, the Trojans outscored DeKalb 14-6 in the fourth quarter, but
it was too little too late as they dropped a 32-24 decision.
Jordan Wadding led the way for Chesterton with seven points, while Hayley
Sekula scored five points. McKenzie Sullivan and Kristen Homme each had four
points in the loss.
Abby Canright and Mary Mochen rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Against Bowman Academy, the Trojans held the Eagles scoreless in the second
quarter en route to a 27-3 halftime lead. CHS cruised to a 43-11 victory.
Wadding again led the offense with eight points, while Sullivan, Mochen and
Mallory McKee all had six points.
Sam Balon, Bethany Molnar and Sekula scored four points each. Hailee Norton
tallied three points with Homme adding two points.