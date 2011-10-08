Chesterton Football routs Munster 42-17 to remain perfect at 2-0

The Chesterton football team got a big play early on special teams and cruised to 2-0 on the season with a 42-17 victory at Munster Friday night.

“I thought when we were in rhythm, both offensively and defensively, we looked really good,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “My concern is that we are having lapses where we have great drives and then have a three-and-out. Overall, I’m very pleased.”

The Trojan defense forced a three-and-out of the Mustang offense and punter Matt Childs kicked the ball deep to Joe Troop. Troop returned the ball 80 yards for a touchdown and Chesterton was off and running.

“He’s a playmaker and we wanted to get him on track,” Snyder said of Troop. “The punt return obviously got him on track. Teams are going to overplay him and we did a better job of perimeter blocking that gave him some chances to do some things.

“They have to make a decision on punts. Kick it to him and that could happen or kick it out of bounds and give us good field position. I hope they kick it to him.”

The Trojans again forced a punt and this time the Chesterton offense put together a 9-play, 80-yard drive that saw Troop take the ball into the end zone from 18 yards away.

On the ensuing offensive possession, it took just three plays as Troop scored for the third time and a 21-0 lead.

The Chesterton offense piled up 218 yards on the ground as 10 different players carried the ball and only allowed 153 yards of total offense for the Mustangs (91 passing, 62 rushing).

“I think for the most part, we’ll be very solid up front against the run,” Snyder said. “Teams are going to have to have a good passing attack against us and I’m confident in our secondary to handle that. Teams will get plays here and there, but we’re doing some nice things defensively.”

The lead grew to 29-3 early in the third quarter when Chris Katsafaros found Avery Beeks for a 41-yard touchdown strike.

On the night, Katsafaros was 12-of-14 through the air for 133 yards.

“One of our biggest focus is on taking what they give us,” Snyder said. “That’s what they gave us. The thing I’m happiest about was how our receivers turned the ball up the field and got us a couple of extra yards.”

The Trojans final two touchdowns would come on a 6-yard run by Zach Westergren and a 57-yard scamper by Tyler Gillespie.

“We had a chance to get some young guys on the field that are very talented,” Snyder said. “We’ll have to find a way to get them on field and let them make some plays. They’ve been waiting to get their opportunities and they made the most of it.”

The only concern for the Trojans came in putting the ball on the ground five times, losing three and an interception.

“The turnovers are a concern,” Snyder said. “The first two were just carelessness on Chris’ part. For whatever reason, he just wasn’t in it.”

The undefeated Trojans open Duneland Athletic Conference play next Friday when they host Michigan City. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.