Chesterton Football routs Munster 42-17 to remain perfect at 2-0

The Chesterton football team got a big play early on special teams and
cruised to 2-0 on the season with a 42-17 victory at Munster Friday night.
“I thought when we were in rhythm, both offensively and defensively, we
looked really good,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “My concern is that
we are having lapses where we have great drives and then have a
three-and-out. Overall, I’m very pleased.”
The Trojan defense forced a three-and-out of the Mustang offense and punter
Matt Childs kicked the ball deep to Joe Troop. Troop returned the ball 80
yards for a touchdown and Chesterton was off and running.
“He’s a playmaker and we wanted to get him on track,” Snyder said of Troop.
“The punt return obviously got him on track. Teams are going to overplay him
and we did a better job of perimeter blocking that gave him some chances to
do some things.
“They have to make a decision on punts. Kick it to him and that could happen
or kick it out of bounds and give us good field position. I hope they kick
it to him.”
The Trojans again forced a punt and this time the Chesterton offense put
together a 9-play, 80-yard drive that saw Troop take the ball into the end
zone from 18 yards away.
On the ensuing offensive possession, it took just three plays as Troop
scored for the third time and a 21-0 lead.
The Chesterton offense piled up 218 yards on the ground as 10 different
players carried the ball and only allowed 153 yards of total offense for the
Mustangs (91 passing, 62 rushing).
“I think for the most part, we’ll be very solid up front against the run,”
Snyder said. “Teams are going to have to have a good passing attack against
us and I’m confident in our secondary to handle that. Teams will get plays
here and there, but we’re doing some nice things defensively.”
The lead grew to 29-3 early in the third quarter when Chris Katsafaros found
Avery Beeks for a 41-yard touchdown strike.
On the night, Katsafaros was 12-of-14 through the air for 133 yards.
“One of our biggest focus is on taking what they give us,” Snyder said.
“That’s what they gave us. The thing I’m happiest about was how our
receivers turned the ball up the field and got us a couple of extra yards.”
The Trojans final two touchdowns would come on a 6-yard run by Zach
Westergren and a 57-yard scamper by Tyler Gillespie.
“We had a chance to get some young guys on the field that are very
talented,” Snyder said. “We’ll have to find a way to get them on field and
let them make some plays. They’ve been waiting to get their opportunities
and they made the most of it.”
The only concern for the Trojans came in putting the ball on the ground five
times, losing three and an interception.
“The turnovers are a concern,” Snyder said. “The first two were just
carelessness on Chris’ part. For whatever reason, he just wasn’t in it.”
The undefeated Trojans open Duneland Athletic Conference play next Friday
when they host Michigan City. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Chesterton 42,
Munster 17
AT MUNSTER
C M
First Downs 18 11
Rushes-yards 29-218 39-62
Passing yards 136 91
Comp-Att-Int 15-20-1 8-15-0
Total Yards 254 153
Penalties-yards 5-55 3-25
Punts-avg. 3-28.0 9-29.3
Fumbles-lost 5-3 2-0
SCORING BY
QUARTERS
Chesterton 7 14 8 13 -- 42
Munster 0 3 0 14 -- 17
INDIVIDUAL
SCORING
C -- Joe Troop 80 punt return (Nate Needham kick)
C -- Troop 18 run (Needham kick)
C -- Troop 3 run (Needham kick)
M -- Matt Childs 26 fg
C -- Avery Beeks 41 pass from Chris Katsafaros (Mike Crowley to Kevin Fekete)
M -- Connor McShea 2 run (Childs kick)
C -- Zach Westergren 6 run (kick failed)
C -- Tyler Gillespie 57 run (Chris Pabon kick)
M -- McShea 14 run (Childs kick)
Freshman
SB St. Joseph’s
40, Chesterton 20
The Chesterton freshman football team dropped its season opener last
Thursday with a 40-20 loss to South Bend St. Joseph’s.
The Trojans started by scoring the game’s first points as Matt Estill scored
on a one-yard plunge. The key play on the opening drive was a one-hand catch
by Niles Dilosa.
The Indians responded to take a 14-6 halftime lead.
Dilosa scored two second-half touchdowns, one on a 10-yard run and another
on a 22-yard pass reception. Estill also hit Dilosa with a two-point
conversion.
Tony Zelenika (fumble recovery), Luke Zelenika, Armando Millard, Derrick
Hardin and Daniel Blakely led the defense.