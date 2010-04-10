Chesterton Football returns to winning ways

The Chesterton defense has read all the things that have been said about
them the last couple of weeks. And Friday night, they did something about
it.
The Trojans allowed just six points and stopped a two-game losing streak
with a 27-6 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Lake Central.
“We’ve had a couple of rough weeks,” Chesterton defensive coordinator Dan
McCoy said. “The guys have a lot of pride and we took it to heart. We really
wanted to fight back and prove we are a good football team on defense.
“The kids kept fighting.”
The Trojan defense got tested early as LC’s Tanner Redlarczyk pounded the
ball at them on seven consecutive plays before an incomplete pass forced a
punt.
Chesterton took the ball and immediately went on a 11-play, 85-yard drive
that culminated in a 9-yard touchdown run by Nate Majcher.
After another stop on downs, quarterback Jon Watson finished a 7-play,
66-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Bobrowski. Watson
would hit Majcher from 29 yards away on the next possession for a 20-0
halftime lead.
Lake Central would cut the lead to 20-6 in the third quarter when Kramer
Phelan caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Connor Doyle.
“Lake Central is a much better football team than they’ve been in the past,”
McCoy said. “They did some good things. Overall, I was really proud of our
kids. We came out with a lot better attitude and focused on the things that
we have to do like attacking and tackling.”
The Trojans would get the game’s finally tally when Watson hit Joe Troop
with a 63-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field.
Chesterton 27,
Lake Central 6
C LC
First Downs 15 15
Net Yards Rushing 238 114
Net Yards Passing 131 138
Total Yards Gained 369 252
Passes att/comp/int 8/5/0 26/12/2
Punts/avg 0/0 5/33.6
Penalties/Yards 3/20 1/15
Fumbles/Lost 2/1 1/0
SCORING BY
QUARTERS
Chesterton 6 14 0 7 -- 27
Lake Central 0 0 6 0 -- 6
INDIVIDUAL
SCORING
C – Nate Majcher 9 run (kick failed)
C -- Andrew Bobrowski 21 pass from Jon Watson (Kyle Schmidt kick)
C -- Majcher 38 pass from Watson (Schmidt kick)
LC -- Kramer Phelan 20 pass from Connor Doyle (kick failed)
C -- Joe Troop 63 pass from Watson (Schmidt kick)