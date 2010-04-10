Chesterton Football returns to winning ways

The Chesterton defense has read all the things that have been said about them the last couple of weeks. And Friday night, they did something about it.

The Trojans allowed just six points and stopped a two-game losing streak with a 27-6 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Lake Central.

“We’ve had a couple of rough weeks,” Chesterton defensive coordinator Dan McCoy said. “The guys have a lot of pride and we took it to heart. We really wanted to fight back and prove we are a good football team on defense.

“The kids kept fighting.”

The Trojan defense got tested early as LC’s Tanner Redlarczyk pounded the ball at them on seven consecutive plays before an incomplete pass forced a punt.

Chesterton took the ball and immediately went on a 11-play, 85-yard drive that culminated in a 9-yard touchdown run by Nate Majcher.

After another stop on downs, quarterback Jon Watson finished a 7-play, 66-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Bobrowski. Watson would hit Majcher from 29 yards away on the next possession for a 20-0 halftime lead.

Lake Central would cut the lead to 20-6 in the third quarter when Kramer Phelan caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Connor Doyle.

“Lake Central is a much better football team than they’ve been in the past,” McCoy said. “They did some good things. Overall, I was really proud of our kids. We came out with a lot better attitude and focused on the things that we have to do like attacking and tackling.”

The Trojans would get the game’s finally tally when Watson hit Joe Troop with a 63-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field.