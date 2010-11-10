Chesterton Football pounds Crown Point

Wow.

That was the only word Chesterton coach John Snyder said heading off the field at halftime Friday Night and it might have been an understatement.

The Trojans dominated every aspect of play against Crown Point en route to a 45-20 Duneland Athletic Conference victory.

“No way I expected that,” Snyder said. “Our kids just really came out and executed what we’ve been teaching all year. I’m still kind of in a shocked state of mind.”

The Trojans took control immediately as they marched the opening kickoff 80 yards in five plays for a quick 7-0 lead. Sam Lindquist gained 35 yards on the night’s first play and Nate Majcher scampered 23 yards to finish the drive.

After Will Butz recovered a fumble on the first Crown Point possession, the Trojans went 46 yards in seven plays for a 14-0 lead. Quarterback Jon Watson covered the final six yards for the score on his way to a three-touchdown performance.

“Things were working so well that I was afraid I was going to screw it up,” Snyder said. “The fact that we’ve hit some big plays during the year meant they had to keep some guys back in the secondary. They didn’t bring kids up as aggressively as some other teams have this year.”

Peter Fouts intercepted a pass from CP’s Joe Hopman to set the Trojans up again at their own 26-yard line. Watson engineered another 8-play, 74-yard drive that finished with a three-yard Td run by the senior quarterback.

Lindquist carried the ball three times on the drive and Majcher had two carries as well.

“It was one of those things where everything was working,” Snyder said. “Watson had a great game with his reads and Sam probably had the best game I’ve ever seen him have running the ball.”

A punt turned into a 32-yard field goal by Kyle Schmidt and when Dana Konchar recovered a fumble, the Trojan offense went on a march again.

Watson scored his third touchdown of the game on a three-yard run for a 31-0 halftime lead.

“I thought our offensive line did a great job of getting up field and getting into people,” Snyder said. “We’ve been on them that we weren’t moving at the point of attack. We’re big enough that there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to move some people.”

After the halftime break, the Trojan defense forced an immediate three-and-out and took over at the CP 45-yard line. Seven plays later, Majcher scored from two yards out for a 38-0 lead.

“Coming out of halftime, you just have to be prepared for the adjustments they’ve made,” Snyder said. “You have to think it was very deflating for them to turn it over and have us score like that. It throws out a lot of the things they talked about at the break.”

The Bulldogs finally got things going a little on offense as Hopman hit Austin Atherton for an 18-yard touchdown and then ran 62 yards for a score cutting the lead to 38-14.

“The play they ran is exactly what (next week’s opponent) Merrillville runs,” Snyder said. “It’s some young linebackers guessing and not reading keys. We’re getting better, but you can’t make those kind of mistakes.”

The Trojans rushed the ball for 267 yards on the night including 126 by Lindquist, 68 by Majcher and 54 by Watson. Watson left the game on the third play of the fourth quarter with a bruised back.

“Jon is a two-year starter and he’s doing a great job,” Snyder said. “He needs to learn to protect himself. We never hit him in practice with some of the cheap shots they gave him tonight. And some of them were bad.”

Chesterton’s Julian Raudry recovered a fumble by Hopman in the end zone for the Trojans’ final score just ahead of Austin Krieter’s extra point kick.

“I’m going to let them enjoy this one and hope they understand they can be this good,” Snyder said. “We’re a good football team and so is Crown Point. We’re up 14-7 with seven minutes left at Valpo who’s the second-ranked team in the State and have the ball twice down 27-20 to Portage and we’re 6-2.”

“We’re not very far out of being right in it with the best teams around.”