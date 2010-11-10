Chesterton Football pounds Crown Point

Wow.
That was the only word Chesterton coach John Snyder said heading off the
field at halftime Friday Night and it might have been an understatement.
The Trojans dominated every aspect of play against Crown Point en route to a
45-20 Duneland Athletic Conference victory.
“No way I expected that,” Snyder said. “Our kids just really came out and
executed what we’ve been teaching all year. I’m still kind of in a shocked
state of mind.”
The Trojans took control immediately as they marched the opening kickoff 80
yards in five plays for a quick 7-0 lead. Sam Lindquist gained 35 yards on
the night’s first play and Nate Majcher scampered 23 yards to finish the
drive.
After Will Butz recovered a fumble on the first Crown Point possession, the
Trojans went 46 yards in seven plays for a 14-0 lead. Quarterback Jon Watson
covered the final six yards for the score on his way to a three-touchdown
performance.
“Things were working so well that I was afraid I was going to screw it up,”
Snyder said. “The fact that we’ve hit some big plays during the year meant
they had to keep some guys back in the secondary. They didn’t bring kids up
as aggressively as some other teams have this year.”
Peter Fouts intercepted a pass from CP’s Joe Hopman to set the Trojans up
again at their own 26-yard line. Watson engineered another 8-play, 74-yard
drive that finished with a three-yard Td run by the senior quarterback.
Lindquist carried the ball three times on the drive and Majcher had two
carries as well.
“It was one of those things where everything was working,” Snyder said.
“Watson had a great game with his reads and Sam probably had the best game
I’ve ever seen him have running the ball.”
A punt turned into a 32-yard field goal by Kyle Schmidt and when Dana
Konchar recovered a fumble, the Trojan offense went on a march again.
Watson scored his third touchdown of the game on a three-yard run for a 31-0
halftime lead.
“I thought our offensive line did a great job of getting up field and
getting into people,” Snyder said. “We’ve been on them that we weren’t
moving at the point of attack. We’re big enough that there’s no reason we
shouldn’t be able to move some people.”
After the halftime break, the Trojan defense forced an immediate
three-and-out and took over at the CP 45-yard line. Seven plays later,
Majcher scored from two yards out for a 38-0 lead.
“Coming out of halftime, you just have to be prepared for the adjustments
they’ve made,” Snyder said. “You have to think it was very deflating for
them to turn it over and have us score like that. It throws out a lot of the
things they talked about at the break.”
The Bulldogs finally got things going a little on offense as Hopman hit
Austin Atherton for an 18-yard touchdown and then ran 62 yards for a score
cutting the lead to 38-14.
“The play they ran is exactly what (next week’s opponent) Merrillville
runs,” Snyder said. “It’s some young linebackers guessing and not reading
keys. We’re getting better, but you can’t make those kind of mistakes.”
The Trojans rushed the ball for 267 yards on the night including 126 by
Lindquist, 68 by Majcher and 54 by Watson. Watson left the game on the third
play of the fourth quarter with a bruised back.
“Jon is a two-year starter and he’s doing a great job,” Snyder said. “He
needs to learn to protect himself. We never hit him in practice with some of
the cheap shots they gave him tonight. And some of them were bad.”
Chesterton’s Julian Raudry recovered a fumble by Hopman in the end zone for
the Trojans’ final score just ahead of Austin Krieter’s extra point kick.
“I’m going to let them enjoy this one and hope they understand they can be
this good,” Snyder said. “We’re a good football team and so is Crown Point.
We’re up 14-7 with seven minutes left at Valpo who’s the second-ranked team
in the State and have the ball twice down 27-20 to Portage and we’re 6-2.”
“We’re not very far out of being right in it with the best teams around.”
Chesterton 45,
Crown Point 20
C CP
First Downs 17 14
Net Yards Rushing 267 160
Net Yards Passing 12 136
Total Yards Gained 279 299
Passes att/comp/int 3/1/1 15/8/1
Punts/avg 2/44.5 4/25.3
Penalties/Yards 3/25 8/64
Fumbles/Lost 1/0 4/3
SCORING BY
QUARTERS
Chesterton 14 17 7 7 -- 45
Crown Point 0 0 7 13 -- 20
INDIVIDUAL
SCORING
C – Nate Majcher 23 run (Kyle Schmidt kick)
C -- Jon Watson 6 run (Schmidt kick)
C -- Watson 3 run (Schmidt kick)
C -- Schmidt 32 FG
C -- Watson 3 run (Schmidt kick)
C -- Majcher 2 run (Schmidt kick)
CP -- Austin Atherton 18 pass from Joe Hopman (Brett Bayer kick)
CP -- Hopman 63 run (Bayer kick)
C -- Julian Raudry fumble recovery in end zone (Austin Krieter kick)
CP -- Braxton Rice 25 pass from Hopman (kick blocked)
Freshman
Lake Central 22,
Chesterton 21
The Chesterton freshman football team lost a 22-21 decision to Lake Central
on Thursday night.
Trailing 6-0 at the half, the Trojans started the third quarter with an
onside kick that was recovered by Jaycee Jensen. Cole Teal hit Steffan Dines
in the corner of the end zone from 38 yards away for a game-tying score.
Teal connected with Jon Horvath for the two-point conversion and an 8-6
lead.
After LC took a 14-8 lead, the Trojans defense stiffened and stopped an
Indians’ drive at the CHS 8-yard line. Teal found Andrew Ralph on the next
play for a 92-yard touchdown on a screen pass to put the Trojans on top
15-14.
A fourth down touchdown pass for Lake Central and two-point conversion made
the score 22-15 with three minutes left. Teal put together a drive for the
Trojans that included a key 36-yard pass to Alex Katsafaros. Teal completed
the drive on the next play with a one-yard TD run to pull the Trojans within
22-21.
The ensuing extra point kick was blocked by LC to set the final score.
Defensively, Jake Wasielewski, Ralph and Jonathan Kindmark had several solo
tackles each as Chesterton fell to 5-2 overall on the season.