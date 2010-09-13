Chesterton Football improves to 4-0 with win at LaPorte

The Chesterton football team continued to put big numbers up on the board offensively as they improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in Duneland Athletic Conference play with a 37-27 victory at LaPorte Friday night.

“Sometimes we almost score too fast,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “A couple of times tonight the coaches wanted to run some clock, but if it’s there we have to take it.”

It was there nearly the entire first half as the Trojans built a 31-13 lead. Nate Majcher scored the game’s first touchdown on a 53-yard scamper. Majcher would rush for 87 yards on 10 carried for the night.

“Offensively we came out and executed pretty well,” Snyder said. “We took advantage of some things we thought they would do with their aggressiveness in stopping the option.”

LaPorte’s Nick Latchford scored the first of his four touchdowns on the night with a one-yard plunge to tie the score at 7-all. Latchford rushed for 245 yards on 34 carries.

“He’s a great back, but we are going to see those every week from now on,” Snyder said. “Defensively, we’ve got to be more fundamentally sound. We have some young kids that have to stay more disciplined in spots.”

The Trojans immediately answered back as quarterback Jon Watson finished off a six-play, 76-yard drive with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jenks. Watson finished 4-of-9 through the air for 84 yards and rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries.

“We’ve had a different guy step up each week,” Snyder said. “Tonight it was the passing game and Nate Majcher running the ball. You have to commit guys to stop something and if you over-commit to it, something is going to be wide open.

“Jon put the ball on the money tonight. That’s huge for us to be able to throw like that and keep people honest.”

On the ensuing kickoff, Chesterton’s Kyle Schmidt pooch kicked the ball and it was recovered by Craig Fouts. Four plays later, Schmidt kicked a 45-yard field goal for a 17-7 lead.

“Based on how they align their return team, we had the feeling that if we placed it right one of our fast kids could get there,” Snyder said. “Kyle hit it perfectly and it worked.”

After Latchford scored, Chesterton’s Jerry Guess blocked the PAT attempt, as LaPorte cut the lead to 17-13.

Watson again went to work and found Andrew Bobrowski from 12 yards away for another Chesterton score. The Trojans final score of the half came on a 62-yard interception return by Peter Fouts.

“What a great high school memory that kid has after that, two games in a row with a pick six,” Snyder said. “Peter is a heads up ball player that is kind of the quarterback of our secondary. He gets everybody where they need to be and that’s huge for us.”

The Trojans got just three second half possessions, including a 30-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Galloway.