Chesterton captures Team Wrestling Sectional title, 3 individual titles

The view for last year's LaPorte Sectional was a lot different for
Chesterton wrestlers Ryley Harlow and Mike Double, neither of whom competed
in the tournament.
Suffice it to say they both enjoyed Saturday much more.
Harlow and Double joined Chris Katsafaros as champions for the Trojans, who
also captured their first team title in five years. Chesterton, which put
nine in the finals, scored 260.5 points, easily outdistancing runner-up New
Prairie (210).
"It's my first sectional championship ever in any sport," Harlow said. "To
win individually and as a team, it's awesome."
Harlow (32-7), who missed most of last season with a neck iunjury, took the
heavyweight class with a pin of LaPorte's Landon Blackburn in 1:25.
"I've got some of the best coaches around," Harlow said. "They beat the
(heck) out of me. It's like they have engines with no gas tanks. They just
keep going."
The finals match capped a day in which Harlow spent barely three minutes on
the mat.
"Ryley did more wrestling in the room Thursday," coach Chris Joll said. "(Regionals)
may be that way, too."
Double (20-10), competing in his first sectional, bested Glenn's Mike Salyer
6-3 at 126.
"He was more cautious," Double said, referring to a previous match he won by
major decision over Salyer. "I knew when he started backing up, I'd have to
attack, which is more my style. It makes me feel great that the team has
another kid to come through with a win, and it's a huge confidence boost
going into regionals."
Double built a 5-0 lead with a third-period takedown. Salyer got within 5-3
with 17 seconds left, but it was too little, too late.
"Mike's started firing on all cylinders," Joll said. "I don't know if he has
four, six or eight cylinders, but he's not missing."
Chesterton's other champ was no stranger to the top of the podium. Chris
Katsafaros won the 145-pound title for his fourth sectional championship.
"There aren't a whole lot of those in this particular sectional," Joll said.
Katsafaros cradled New Prairie's Cody MacLeod twice in the first period,
pinning him the second time at 1:47.
"Some guys know I can hit it, so they don't let me get it. He gave it,"
Katsafaros said. "It's just the beginning. Winning gives me a good seed for
the regional. I've still got to work on my conditioning. The coaches are
beating me up pretty good to get it. I'm so excited (for the team). It's the
first time in my four years here. I'm really excited for the younger
classes. Hopefully they can do it again."
Six Trojans took second, five of them finishing above their seed. Kaitlin
Loehmer was 106 runner-up, losing in the final by fall at 2:25 to New
Prairie's Chris Trent. Matt Estill dropped a 5-2 decision to Glenn's Andrew
Frey at 120. In the 132 final, Jack Davison was well on his way to an upset
of Glenn's James Frey, leading 4-0 after two periods, but spent the better
part of a minute caught in a tight headlock before Frey earned the fall at
5:44.
"He was blue coming off the mat," Joll said. "There was no way for (the
referees) to know what was going on. It was just wrestling. That was a
heartbreaker."
Davison was taken to the hospital in LaPorte as a precaution but checked out
OK, according to Joll.
Jaycee Jensen (170) and Joe Ponda (195) both reached the final round by
virtue of victories over top seeds. Jensen was pinned by LaPorte's Mike
Eldridge in 2:37, while Ponda lost a 13-7 scramble to Knox's Michael
Sustaita. Caleb Stewart of LaPorte downed Tyler Gillespie 8-3 at 182. The
Trojans advanced their whole team with Tommy St. Germain (third, 160),
Sawyer Hallas (third, 152), Hunter Rucklos (fourth, 138), Anthony Osorio
(fourth, 113) and Conner Smith (fourth, 220) also posting top-four showings.
"With the competition here, we thought we could come out on top," Joll said.
"We had close matches with LaPorte and Knox and got beat by John Glenn, so
we came in thinking we had something to prove. That was a great tool to use
in practice. We had some guys who had some trouble, some difficulty, some
ups and downs with things, but they put it all together and did fine. We
took the experience we had with the schedule we have, came here and let it
all hang out."
LaPorte
Sectional
(Top 4 finishers
in each weight class advance
to the Crown
Point Regional)
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 260.5; 2. New Prairie, 210; 3. John Glenn, 198.5; 4. LaPorte,
195.5; 5. LaVille, 129.5; 6. Knox, 116.5; 7. North Judson, 58; 8. Michigan
City, 48.
Individual
Results
Championship
106 -- Chris Trent (NP) p. Kaitlin Loehmer (C) 2:25. 113 -- Austin Coach (JG)
d. Zach Wells (LP) 9-6. 120 -- Andrew Frey (JG) d. Matt Estill (C) 5-2. 126
-- Mike Double (C) d. Alex Salyer (JG) 6-3. 132 -- James Frey (JG) p. Jack
Davison (C) 5:44. 138 -- Antwan Wordlaw (LP) d. Jacob Krause (K) 8-5. 145 --
Chris Katsafaros (C) p. Cody MacLeod (NP) 1:47. 152 -- Dalton Escobedo (NP)
d. Kevin Land (K) 6-3. 160 -- Adam Dodson (JG) d. Wade Young (NP) 7-2. 170
-- Mike Eldridge (LP) p. Jaycee Jensen (C) 2:37. 182 -- Caleb Stewart (LP)
d. Tyler Gillespie (C) 8-3. 195 -- Michael Sustaita (K) d. Joe Ponda (C)
13-7. 220 -- Ben Standifer (LP) d. Don Stanish (NP) 4-2 (OT). 285 -- Ryley
Harlow (C) p. Landon Blackburn (LP) 1:25.
Third Place
106 -- Shamus Troy (LP) d. Devin Becker (JG) 7-1. 113 -- Dee Collins (MC) d.
Anthony Osorio (C) 10-9. 120 -- Tristan Weaver (LV) d. Matias Perez (LP)
5-3. 130 -- Bryant Hunsberger (LV) d. Tyler Kessler (NP) 7-1. 135 -- Eric
Brown (NP) p. Mitchell Henry (LV) 4:26. 140 -- Jaren Young (NP) d. Hunter
Rucklos (C) 3-0. 145 -- Eric Dan (K) d. Derek Hiler (JG) 10-5. 152 -- Sawyer
Hallas (C) p. Ben Norton (LV) 0:50. 160 -- Tommy St. Germain (C) d. Nathan
Lynch (K) 6-3. 170 -- Troy Bassell (JG) d. Chris Bailey (LV) 9-2. 182 --
Nick Dobkins (NP) p. Cody Wielgos (K) 2:03. 195 -- Steven Wajda (NJ) d.
Derek Phlughaupt (NJ) 6-4. 220 -- Jacob Ayers (JG) p. Conner Smith (C) 2:56.
285 -- Austin Wilson (LV) p. Wayne Kneifel (NP) 1:56.