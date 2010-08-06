Chesterton Boys win season opener 58-33

They were far from a finished product, but the Chesterton boys basketball team picked up a season-opening 58-33 victory over Hammond Morton on Wednesday night.

“I thought we played really hard,” Chesterton coach Tom Peller said. “We didn’t always play smart, but I thought we played really hard. We have a lot of weapons that can do a lot of different things.’

The Trojans fell behind 3-1 as they struggled early on offense, but a conventional three-point play by Corey Rusboldt started a 7-0 run. A 10-0 run to end the first quarter included triples from Rusboldt and Chris Palombizio as the lead grew to 18-6.

“Early with our pressure, we got out in transition and kind of took them out of it,” Peller said. “That was our plan. I saw they had trouble with pressure against Bishop Noll earlier, so we wanted to force the tempo and get some turnovers.”

The Trojans forced six first quarter turnovers and 19 by the Governors on the night.

The 10-0 run continued to start the second quarter as Cole Teal scored five straight points and Matt Holba added a basket as the lead ballooned to 25-6.

The lead could have gotten even bigger as Chesterton struggled from 3-point range for a 4-for-16 performance in the first half and 4-of-20 for the night.

“We took a lot of rushed shots and I think it was first game jitters,” Peller said. “They were just so excited to play, they rushed it a little. I’m not that worried about it because I know we can make those shots.”

Holba led the Trojan offense with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. Palombizio scored 13 points and Rusboldt added 11.

Teal finished with eight points, while Donnie Johnson added four. Jacob Andert, Andrew Ralph and Jacob Wasielewski rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Chesterton returns to the court on Saturday when they open Duneland Athletic Conference play at Merrillville. The junior varsity game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip.