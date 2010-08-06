Chesterton Boys win season opener 58-33

By TR HARLAN
They were far from a finished product, but the Chesterton boys basketball
team picked up a season-opening 58-33 victory over Hammond Morton on
Wednesday night.
“I thought we played really hard,” Chesterton coach Tom Peller said. “We
didn’t always play smart, but I thought we played really hard. We have a lot
of weapons that can do a lot of different things.’
The Trojans fell behind 3-1 as they struggled early on offense, but a
conventional three-point play by Corey Rusboldt started a 7-0 run. A 10-0
run to end the first quarter included triples from Rusboldt and Chris
Palombizio as the lead grew to 18-6.
“Early with our pressure, we got out in transition and kind of took them out
of it,” Peller said. “That was our plan. I saw they had trouble with
pressure against Bishop Noll earlier, so we wanted to force the tempo and
get some turnovers.”
The Trojans forced six first quarter turnovers and 19 by the Governors on
the night.
The 10-0 run continued to start the second quarter as Cole Teal scored five
straight points and Matt Holba added a basket as the lead ballooned to 25-6.
The lead could have gotten even bigger as Chesterton struggled from 3-point
range for a 4-for-16 performance in the first half and 4-of-20 for the
night.
“We took a lot of rushed shots and I think it was first game jitters,”
Peller said. “They were just so excited to play, they rushed it a little.
I’m not that worried about it because I know we can make those shots.”
Holba led the Trojan offense with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the
floor and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. Palombizio scored 13 points and
Rusboldt added 11.
Teal finished with eight points, while Donnie Johnson added four. Jacob
Andert, Andrew Ralph and Jacob Wasielewski rounded out the scoring with two
points each.
Chesterton returns to the court on Saturday when they open Duneland Athletic
Conference play at Merrillville. The junior varsity game is scheduled for a
6 p.m. tip.
Chesterton 58,
Hammond Morton 33
AT CHESTERTON
Hammond Morton (6-8-10-9)
Mark Snorton 0-3 0-0 0, Devon Mingo 2-12 2-3 6, Carl Murry 3-4 0-0 6, Rayan
Elabed 2-7 8-11 12, Travon Atkins 0-5 0-0 0, Darius Coty 1-5 0-0 2, Xavier
Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Debrion Maclin 0-0 0-0 0, Gleazor Henderson 0-5 2-4 2,
Josh Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Dontae Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Bishop Moore 1-1 0-0 2.
Totals 10-43 12-18 33.
Chesterton (18-17-9-14)
Matt Holba 6-8 4-5 16, Cole Teal 3-8 1-4 8, Corey Rusboldt 4-5 1-1 11, Jacob
Andert 1-5 0-0 2, Tevin Dilosa 0-2 0-0 0, Avery Beeks 0-6 0-0 0, Chris
Palombizio 5-13 2-2 13, Mike Thanos 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Ralph 1-3 0-0 2,
Donnie Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Jacob Wasielewski 1-4 0-1 2, Brandon Roeske 0-2
0-0 0. Totals 23-61 8-13 58.
3-point field goals: Hammond Morton 1-10 (Snorton 0-1, Mingo 0-3, Elabed
0-2, Coty 0-1, Johnson 1-1, Henderson 0-2); Chesterton 4-20 (Teal 1-4,
Rusboldt 2-3, Andert 0-1, Beeks 0-2, Palombizio 1-7, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds:
Hammond Morton 31 (Henderson 6); Chesterton 48 (Holba 10). Steals: Hammond
Morton 2 (Coty 1, Elabed 1); Chesterton 6 (Rusboldt 2). Assists: Hammond
Morton 1 (Mingo 1); Chesterton 6 (Holba 2).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 43,
Hammond Morton
18
The Chesterton junior varsity basketball team won its season-opener 43-18 on
Wednesday night.
Niles Dilosa led the Trojans with 14 points, followed by Rhyss Lewis with 11
points. Colin McEuen chipped in four points with Jordan Dilosa tallied three
points and Austin Norton recorded two points.
Niles Dilosa led
the rebounding charge with six boards and McEuen added four. Lewis and
Dilosa both had five steals, while Norton dished out three assists.
