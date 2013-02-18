Chesterton Boys win 15th straight IHSAA Swimming Sectional Title

The more things changed Saturday, the more they stayed the same.

The Chesterton boys swim team broke five Sectional records and secured its 15th consecutive IHSAA Sectional title at LaPorte.

The Trojans bested the competition with 522 points to outlast second place Valparaiso (349). Michigan City was third (250) followed by Portage (239) and Wheeler (138).

“The teams in the Sectional really swam well and that was good to see. Anytime you win a Sectional it’s good, whether its your first or 15th. We’ve got more to think about, but we didn’t want to overlook that step and I don’t think we did.”

Aaron Whitaker was a stellar part of the CHS attack as a part of four records including the 100 Fly (48.79) and the 100 Back (50.99) individually. He also was a member of the 200 Medley Relay (1:34.75) and the 400 Free Relay (3:07.27).

Not to be outdone, Ethan Whitaker set a record in the 200 Free (1:40.8) and was a member of the record-breaking 400 Free Relay. He also won the 500 Free (4:36.67) and was on the 200 Free Relay winner (1:27.7).

“Aaron had two Sectional records and two great swims on relays,” Kinel said. “Ethan was incredible breaking the 200 Free record and he was only three seconds off Kyle’s 500 record. What an incredible day.”

Blake Pieroni cruised to wins in the 100 Free (45.82) and the 200 IM (1:52.28), while also picking up wins in the 200 Medley Relay and 400 Free Relay.

“Blake was part of two Sectional records in relays,” Kinel said. “We had a good meet. We got just about everything through that we thought we could.”

Jack Wallar finished the parade of champions with a win in the 500 Free (21.79) and the 100 Breast (57.98).

“We had some good time drops from a lot of kids,” Kinel said. “The rest of the State was incredibly fast like we expected it to be. Our top kids weren’t shaved, so we feel like we have a lot to do.”

The Trojans will also get state swims from Patrick Curley and Tony Kincaid.

“In the IM, Patrick Curley getting the State cut and is sixth right now,” Kinel said. “He had an incredible swim and was just off the cut in the 100 Free, but got the call down. He had a great day.

“Tony Kincaid went 1:59 in the IM and just a few hundredth’s off the state cut in the 100 Fly and he got the call as well.”

Also turning in great swims were Jack Kurfman, Josh VanNevel and Andy Hurst.

“Jack Kurfman and Josh VanNevel in the 200 Free had huge time drops,” Kinel said. “Josh had a huge drop it the 100 Fly too. Andy was part of the Medley Relay and just midded in the 500 Free.

“I was one of those meet’s where everyone swam well.”

With the 15th Sectional title underwraps, the Trojans attention now turns to a third State Championship.

“The State is so fast,” Kinel said. “It might help us because some of the team’s that are so fast might get broken up. There could be four or five teams that win the whole thing.

“It’s going to be a wild meet.”