Chesterton Boys Track starts indoor season

The Chesterton boys track team started its indoor season on Saturday at the
Indian Open at Portage High School by qualifying in seven events for the
Hoosier Relays Indoor State Finals at Indiana Wesleyan on March 17.
Individually, the Trojans qualified Andrew Kearney (9:49.31) and Tyler
Rusboldt (9:54.79) with a 1-2 finish in the 3,200, while Joe Troop took top
honors in the long jump with a leap of 21’7 1”. Justin Zosso won the pole
vault by clearing 14’.
In the shot put, Sean Matheny finished fourth with a qualifying throw of
48’9 1” and teammate Trever Walker qualified with a fifth-place throw of
48’5 1”. Richie Ruff finished fourth overall in the 55 hurdles with a
qualifying time of 8.17 seconds.
In the Relays, the 4x800 quartet of Rusboldt, Kearney, Austin Palombizio and
Billy Biehl won in a qualifying time of 8:27.46, while the 4x400 group of
Joe Troop, Palombizio, Andrew Ransom and Nick Barango were fourth in a
qualifying time of 3:38.14.