Chesterton Boys Track starts indoor season

The Chesterton boys track team started its indoor season on Saturday at the Indian Open at Portage High School by qualifying in seven events for the Hoosier Relays Indoor State Finals at Indiana Wesleyan on March 17.

Individually, the Trojans qualified Andrew Kearney (9:49.31) and Tyler Rusboldt (9:54.79) with a 1-2 finish in the 3,200, while Joe Troop took top honors in the long jump with a leap of 21’7 1”. Justin Zosso won the pole vault by clearing 14’.

In the shot put, Sean Matheny finished fourth with a qualifying throw of 48’9 1” and teammate Trever Walker qualified with a fifth-place throw of 48’5 1”. Richie Ruff finished fourth overall in the 55 hurdles with a qualifying time of 8.17 seconds.

In the Relays, the 4x800 quartet of Rusboldt, Kearney, Austin Palombizio and Billy Biehl won in a qualifying time of 8:27.46, while the 4x400 group of Joe Troop, Palombizio, Andrew Ransom and Nick Barango were fourth in a qualifying time of 3:38.14.