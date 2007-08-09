The Chesterton boys track team completed its indoor season on Tuesday night with a second place finish at the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet at Portage.

Valparaiso won the team title with 108 points, while the Trojans amassed 99.25. Lake Central was third (92.75).

The Trojans won four event titles led by Tyler Rusboldt’s meet record performance in the 800 (2:01.18). Joe Troop just missed the meet record in the long jump by a 1/2-inch after a winning jump of 21-8. Justin Zosso won the pole vault by clearing 14-feet.

The other winner for the Trojans came in the 4x800. Rusboldt, Billy Biehl, Austin Palombizio and Andrew Kearney won in a meet record 8:12.81, almost 12 seconds better than the previous mark (8:24.66).

Other top individual performances came from Brett Lara with a second-place finish in the pole vault (13-6) and a runner-up finish by Troop in the 400 (50.59).

Richie Ruff finished third in the 200 hurdles (27.09) and the 55 hurdles (7.88). Chesterton’s 4x400 quartet of Troop, Biehl, Palombizio and Nick Barango also finished third (3:36.42).