Chesterton boys swim team wins beats 5 conference rivals Saturday

The Chesterton boys swim team kept its perfect season alive with a victory
at the LaPorte Relays on Saturday.
The Trojans scored 206 team points to beat second place Crown Point (167).
Valparaiso (159) finished third, followed by Portage (153), Michigan City
(99) and LaPorte (45).
“ I was really pleased with our performance,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel
said. “ We had a couple of hard weeks and you expect the kids to come out
flat somewhere. It was a Relay meet and it was fun for the kids. We have a
stretch now where we don’t have a meet for a while.”
The Trojans, a heavy favorite to win, had just one goal Saturday - win every
race.
“ In this meet, you go deep into your lineup and you have to get a lot of
kids involved,” Kinel said. “ It’s hard to find motivation for these guys
sometimes. When you’re clearly the favorite you have to find things for the
kids to focus on. We have a little more quality and depth than the teams
that were there and our goal was to win every swimming race and we did that.
”
The meet also gives Kinel a chance to experiment with some new events for
his top swimmers.
“Aaron Whitaker in the backstroke relay dove in a couple body lengths and
went 51.1,” Kinel said. “We were behind Valpo and they were racing a quality
kid and Aaron went nuts. Those types of things make you wonder if that’s an
event for him at the end of the year.”
The Trojans also had big performances from Jack Kurfman and Nick Borzych.
“Jack Kurfman just continues to get better,” Kinel said. “He had a best time
in the 4x200 Free (1:51.8) and the 4x100 Free (50.8), so that’s a big one
for us. We had best times from Nick Borzych in the 4x50 Fly (25.5) and the
4x50 Free (22.5) and those are best times for him. He was mainly a JV kid
last year for the most part, but he’s going crazy.”
Kinel was also happy to see a big day from divers Austin Roach and Andrew
Claudio.
“The other real good performance came from our ‘A’ divers.” Kinel said. “In
diving, two kids constitutes a relay and with Austin Roach and Andrew
Claudio winning, it’s been a long-time since we won a diving competition
like that.”
The Trojans now take a break and get into their Christmas Training schedule
with their next meet scheduled for Dec. 28 in Indianapolis at the North
Central Invitational.
“ We do have the North Central Meet down in Indy this break to kind of break
the Christmas Training,” Kinel said. “They’ll be looking forward to that.
And I think at this age, the closer they get to State the better they’ll
get.”
LaPorte Relays
AT LAPORTE
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 206; 2. Crown Point, 167; 3. Valparaiso, 159; 4. Portage,
153; 5. Michigan City, 99; 6. LaPorte, 45.
Individual
Results
16x25 Free “A” Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Brent Vondra, Nick
Borzych, Collin Buckles, Sean Miller, Andy Hurst, Jon Arlow, Blake Pieroni,
Patrick Curley, Jonathan Kindmark, Josh VanNevel, Aaron Whitaker, Jack
Kurfman, Spencer Wright, Chris McGue, Alden Wright), 2:59.2; 2. Crown Point,
3:08.21; 3. Valparaiso, 3:09.68; 4. Portage, 3:29.18; 5. Michigan City,
3:30.94.
400 Backstroke “A” Relay -- 1. Chesterton ( Nick Borzych, Andy Hurst, Josh
VanNevel, Aaron Whitaker), 3:44.33; 2. Valparaiso, 3:45.93; 3. Portage,
4:14.39; 4. Crown Point, 4:19.28; 5. Michigan City, 4:25.30.
200 Backstroke “B” Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Cody Olson, Brent Vondra, Collin
Buckles, Sean Miller), 1:53.21; 2. Valparaiso, 2:02.30; 3. LaPorte, 2:12.09;
4. Crown Point, 2:20.37; 5. Portage, 2:22.90; 6. Michigan City, 2:43.69.
800 Free “A” Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Patrick Curley, Jack Kurfman, Chris
McGue, Blake Pieroni), 7:29.73; 2. Valparaiso, 8:13.20; 3. Portage, 8:23.44;
4. Crown Poit, 8:40.77; 5. Michigan City, 9:05.64.
800 Free “B” Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Spencer Wright, Brent Vondra, Andy
Hurst, Alden Wright), 8:06.03; 2. Crown Point, 8:54.37; 3. Portage, 8:57.61;
4. Valparaiso, 9:39.17; 5. Michigan City, 11:11.85.
400 Fly “A” Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Aaron Whitaker, Jack Wallar, Collin
Buckles, Blake Pieroni), 3:38.31; 2. Crown Point, 3:53.83; 3. Valparaiso,
3:57.93; 4. Portage, 4:08.93; 5. Michigan City, 4:42.62.
200 Fly “B” Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Nick Borzych, Cody Olson, Nathan
Rodriguez, Josh VanNevel), 1:47.23; 2. Crown Point, 1:54.30; 3. Valparaiso,
2:07.97; 4. Portage, 2:11.2; 5. Michigan City, 2:33.67.
200 Free “A” Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Nick Borzych, Chris McGue,
Aaron Whitaker), 1:31.65; 2. Crown Point, 1:33.51; 3. Portage, 1:37.59; 4.
Valparaiso, 1:39.40; 5. Michigan City, 1:44.09.
200 Free “B” Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Jon Arlow, Brent Vondra, Spencer
Wright, Jack Kurfman), 1:39.03; 2. Crown Point, 1:40.47; 3. Portage,
1:46.99; 4. LaPorte, 1:49.72; 5. Michigan City, 1:55.23; 6. Valparaiso,
2:10.13.
400 Breaststroke “A” Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Patrick Curley, Jonathan
Kindmark, Nathan Rodriguez, Jack Wallar), 4:24.27; 2. Crown Point, 4:33.51;
3. Portage, 4:54.08; 4. Valparaiso, 4:56.37; 5. Michigan City, 4:57.01.
200 Breaststroke “B” Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Sean Miller, Collin Buckles,
Jonathan Kindmark, Nathan Rodriguez), 2:08.11; 2. Crown Point, 2:08.98; 3.
LaPorte, 2:29.46; 4. Portage, 2:31.98; 5. Valparaiso, 2:42.70; 6. Michigan
City, 2:47.92.
400 Free “A” Relay -- Chesterton (Andy Hurst, Jack Kurfman, Patrick Curley,
Blake Pieroni), 3:21.82; 2. Valparaiso, 3:24.25; 3. Crown Point, 3:25.61; 4.
Michigan City, 3:48.74; 5. Portage, 3:49.68.
400 Free “B” Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Jon Arlow, Alden Wright, Chris McGue,
Spencer Wright), 3:32.43; 2. Valparaiso, 3:33.08; 3. Crown Point, 3:5745; 4.
Portage, 4:07.47; 5. LaPorte, 4:19.46; 5. Michigan City, 4:54.72.