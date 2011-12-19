Chesterton boys swim team wins beats 5 conference rivals Saturday

The Chesterton boys swim team kept its perfect season alive with a victory at the LaPorte Relays on Saturday.

The Trojans scored 206 team points to beat second place Crown Point (167). Valparaiso (159) finished third, followed by Portage (153), Michigan City (99) and LaPorte (45).

“ I was really pleased with our performance,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “ We had a couple of hard weeks and you expect the kids to come out flat somewhere. It was a Relay meet and it was fun for the kids. We have a stretch now where we don’t have a meet for a while.”

The Trojans, a heavy favorite to win, had just one goal Saturday - win every race.

“ In this meet, you go deep into your lineup and you have to get a lot of kids involved,” Kinel said. “ It’s hard to find motivation for these guys sometimes. When you’re clearly the favorite you have to find things for the kids to focus on. We have a little more quality and depth than the teams that were there and our goal was to win every swimming race and we did that. ”

The meet also gives Kinel a chance to experiment with some new events for his top swimmers.

“Aaron Whitaker in the backstroke relay dove in a couple body lengths and went 51.1,” Kinel said. “We were behind Valpo and they were racing a quality kid and Aaron went nuts. Those types of things make you wonder if that’s an event for him at the end of the year.”

The Trojans also had big performances from Jack Kurfman and Nick Borzych.

“Jack Kurfman just continues to get better,” Kinel said. “He had a best time in the 4x200 Free (1:51.8) and the 4x100 Free (50.8), so that’s a big one for us. We had best times from Nick Borzych in the 4x50 Fly (25.5) and the 4x50 Free (22.5) and those are best times for him. He was mainly a JV kid last year for the most part, but he’s going crazy.”

Kinel was also happy to see a big day from divers Austin Roach and Andrew Claudio.

“The other real good performance came from our ‘A’ divers.” Kinel said. “In diving, two kids constitutes a relay and with Austin Roach and Andrew Claudio winning, it’s been a long-time since we won a diving competition like that.”

The Trojans now take a break and get into their Christmas Training schedule with their next meet scheduled for Dec. 28 in Indianapolis at the North Central Invitational.

“ We do have the North Central Meet down in Indy this break to kind of break the Christmas Training,” Kinel said. “They’ll be looking forward to that. And I think at this age, the closer they get to State the better they’ll get.”