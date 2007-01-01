Chesterton Boys Soccer wins Regional Championship 2-1

even Mother Nature.
The Chesterton boys
soccer team battled through rain, wind and sloppy field conditions to win
the IHSAA Merrillville Regional Championship on Saturday 2-1 over Munster.
The Trojans will
face off against Goshen in the IHSAA Semistate semifinals on Saturday at
Warsaw. Game time is scheduled for 9 a.m. Chesterton time.
“These conditions
didn’t do us any favors,” Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said. “It really
leveled the playing field quite a bit. We talked about the most important
muscle today being between our ears. We had to play smart and disciplined.”
Playing with
nagging injuries, senior Billy Biehl didn’t start for the Trojans, but made
his presence felt immediately upon entering as he ran onto a throw-in by
Jason Garmany and beat the goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead at the 17:33 mark of
the first half.
“With the nagging
injuries Billy has, I thought we put him into the right position to make
plays,” Sensibaugh said. “Bringing him in midway through the first half
really gave us a lift. He looked fast and fresh and probably should’ve had a
second goal.”
Biehl took a pass
from teammate Trent Weller just 41 seconds later and beat the keeper again,
but missed just right of the goal. Weller also had a chance at the 16:01
mark that hit the cross bar.
Munster got its
lone goal with 3:11 to play in the first half when a save by Joey Dishman
rebounded right to Nikolas Kajmakoski to tie the score at 1-1.
“The goal we gave
up was a mental error,” Sensibaugh said. “We felt good at halftime. We
thought if we kept doing what we were doing, we would get at least one more
goal.”
The Trojans would
get the eventual game-winner when Garmany fired a shot on goal and the ball
rebounded to Owen Hallas who put the ball in the net inside the near post
with 29:18 to play.
Munster’s best
chance to tie the game came with 16:00 left as they fired three successive
shots on goal, two were saved by Dishman and one by Travis Brooks.
“Munster really
played well and gave us all we could handle,” Sensibaugh said. “Joey made a
great save and Travis hurt himself a little on the play, but made a huge
save for us.”
It was the Trojans
first Regional title since 2007.
“I’m really proud
to come out of this Regional,” Sensibaugh said. “With three good DAC
school’s here and Munster, this is about as tough an area as there is in the
State. Now we’ve got a week to try and get healthy and see how we do at
Semistate.”