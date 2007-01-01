Chesterton Boys Soccer wins Regional Championship 2-1

When you are No. 1, everybody is after you

even Mother Nature.

The Chesterton boys soccer team battled through rain, wind and sloppy field conditions to win the IHSAA Merrillville Regional Championship on Saturday 2-1 over Munster.

The Trojans will face off against Goshen in the IHSAA Semistate semifinals on Saturday at Warsaw. Game time is scheduled for 9 a.m. Chesterton time.

“These conditions didn’t do us any favors,” Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said. “It really leveled the playing field quite a bit. We talked about the most important muscle today being between our ears. We had to play smart and disciplined.”

Playing with nagging injuries, senior Billy Biehl didn’t start for the Trojans, but made his presence felt immediately upon entering as he ran onto a throw-in by Jason Garmany and beat the goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead at the 17:33 mark of the first half.

“With the nagging injuries Billy has, I thought we put him into the right position to make plays,” Sensibaugh said. “Bringing him in midway through the first half really gave us a lift. He looked fast and fresh and probably should’ve had a second goal.”

Biehl took a pass from teammate Trent Weller just 41 seconds later and beat the keeper again, but missed just right of the goal. Weller also had a chance at the 16:01 mark that hit the cross bar.

Munster got its lone goal with 3:11 to play in the first half when a save by Joey Dishman rebounded right to Nikolas Kajmakoski to tie the score at 1-1.

“The goal we gave up was a mental error,” Sensibaugh said. “We felt good at halftime. We thought if we kept doing what we were doing, we would get at least one more goal.”

The Trojans would get the eventual game-winner when Garmany fired a shot on goal and the ball rebounded to Owen Hallas who put the ball in the net inside the near post with 29:18 to play.

Munster’s best chance to tie the game came with 16:00 left as they fired three successive shots on goal, two were saved by Dishman and one by Travis Brooks.

“Munster really played well and gave us all we could handle,” Sensibaugh said. “Joey made a great save and Travis hurt himself a little on the play, but made a huge save for us.”

It was the Trojans first Regional title since 2007.

“I’m really proud to come out of this Regional,” Sensibaugh said. “With three good DAC school’s here and Munster, this is about as tough an area as there is in the State. Now we’ve got a week to try and get healthy and see how we do at Semistate.”