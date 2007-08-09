Chesterton Boys Soccer starts season today

Disappointment can be a great motivator.

The Chesterton boys soccer team will try to erase memories of a Sectional Final loss last year as they open the 2012 season tonight at Boone Grove.

“They have lofty and high expectations for themselves,” Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said. “They certainly are motivated because of the way our season ended last year with a loss in the Sectional Final. That was a bitter pill to swallow for them.

“They’ve carried that with them through every training session this summer and fall.”

The Trojans return the majority of their team including 20 players that had a goal or an assist last year.

“We have a good bulk of the team that has been playing for me since their sophomore year,” Sensibaugh said. “From a management standpoint, I would like to think those things will be taken care of by those kids. They know the details are important.”

Junior Jonathan Blake is the top returning scorer after an 11 goal season as a sophomore. But, the Trojans have plenty of goal scorers.

“I don’t think teams will be able to take any one particular person away from us because it won’t be just one guy dominating the ball for us,” Sensibaugh said. “With these guys, we’ve worked hard on not being so direct and using the width of the field.”

Up front, Chesterton will use junior John Ward and senior Nick Barango as the season starts. Blake, sophomore Billy Biehl and senior Kody Lobsiger will all also get runs at the opposing goalkeeper.

“I think finishing will always be a problem for us,” Sensibaugh said. “The way teams have played us throughout the years is by bunkering in and putting a lot of people behind the ball. We pressurize up top and that doesn’t give us a lot of chances to get in behind the defense.

“We’ve made some adjustments to encourage teams to open up against us a little more and hopefully that allows us to get behind them a little more often.”

The Trojans should also be able to keep possession of the ball with solid play in the midfield.

“We have a ton of midfielders,” Sensibaugh said. “Lobsiger, Biehl, Cole Gordon and Colin Ringas will all play there. Jared O’Dell, Mason Farese and Jesse Mudd will too.

“We’ve got a lot of options and that’s a really good thing.”

In goal, the Trojans will feature junior Caleb Gmyrek.

“It’s Caleb’s show this season,” Sensibaugh said. “He handled some pretty difficult situations last year as a sophomore and we’re excited to have him back there. He’s a first-rate goalkeeper.”

Chesterton will open the home portion of the schedule on Wednesday when they host Michigan City in the Duneland Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The JV game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

“We’re very balanced and expect to have a good year,” Sensibaugh said. “When I say balanced I mean in goalkeeping, on the defensive line, in the midfield and up top. Then when we go to the bench, we have some guys that can really play.”