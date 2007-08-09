Chesterton Boys Soccer beats Valparaiso 2-0

The kids are growing up fast.

The Chesterton boys soccer team got goals from senior Ben Molnar and sophomore Jonathan Blake and earned a 2-0 Duneland Athletic Conference victory on Wednesday night.

“It’s always a measuring stick when we play these guys,” Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said. “I’m proud of the kids and the way we worked, but the coach in me sees a lot of places we can improve.

“Coming to Valpo and winning, that’s a good win and I’ll take it anytime.”

Neither team was able to crack the scoreboard through the majority of the first half, but that changed in the final two minutes.

Nick Barango carried the ball to the touch line and crossed a ball that found the foot of Ben Molnar for the game’s first goal.

“You can see that Ben gives everything he has and keeps making big plays for us,” Sensibaugh said. “In fact, this entire team for the most part plays with that.”

The play of the game may have come with just :03 on the first half clock as Valpo’s Berkley Ramsey broke free only to be turned away by Chesterton goalkeeper Jacob Garmany. Garmany recorded three saves in the win.

“You can’t relax,” Sensibaugh said. “That’s a game-changer. They score there and the whole night is different.”

The Trojans didn’t waste much time in the second half as John Morris fired a ball off a restart that Valpo goalkeeper Ian Ramirez knocked away. But, it went right to the foot of Jonathan Blake for a 2-0 advantage.

“We took advantage of some fast restarts for a couple of goals,” Sensibaugh said. “We’ve talked about that and we’re starting to get better at it. That’s what dangerous soccer teams do.”

The Vikings tried to even the score in the second half against the Trojans and goalkeeper Caleb Gymrek. Gymrek made four stops, but Chesterton’s possession of the ball in the midfield proved to be the difference.

“I thought we possessed and controlled the ball, especially in the midfield,” Sensibaugh said. “I was very happy with the midfield. I thought we really dominated that aspect of the game.”