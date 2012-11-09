Chesterton Boys Soccer beats No 2 Andrean

The Chesterton boys soccer team got a goal in the 43rd minute from Jonathan Blake and made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Andrean on Monday night.

“ A great all-around team effort against a quality opponent tonight,” Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said.

Andrean, ranked No. 2 in the small school class of the IHSAA and previously undefeated, had trouble cracking the Trojan defense all night.

“ I thought our defense played really well tonight,” Sensibaugh said. “They kept Andrean from getting really dangerous chances. We kept our shape well and did a great job of getting to 50-50 balls.”

Caleb Gmyrek posted his fourth shutout of the season with four saves.

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 5, Andrean 0

The Chesterton junior varsity team now is 7-0-2 on the year after a 5-0 victory at Andrean on Monday.

Goals were scored by Jason Garmany, Jameson Sensibaugh, Travis Brooks, Sam Gutierrez and David Mudd.