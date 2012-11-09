Chesterton Boys Soccer beats No 2 Andrean

The Chesterton boys soccer team got a goal in the 43rd minute from Jonathan
Blake and made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Andrean on Monday
night.
“
A great all-around team effort against a quality opponent tonight,”
Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said.
Andrean, ranked No. 2 in the small school class of the IHSAA and previously
undefeated, had trouble cracking the Trojan defense all night.
“
I thought our defense played really well tonight,” Sensibaugh said. “They
kept Andrean from getting really dangerous chances. We kept our shape well
and did a great job of getting to 50-50 balls.”
Caleb Gmyrek posted his fourth shutout of the season with four saves.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 5, Andrean 0
The Chesterton junior varsity team now is 7-0-2 on the year after a 5-0
victory at Andrean on Monday.
Goals were scored by Jason Garmany, Jameson Sensibaugh, Travis Brooks, Sam
Gutierrez and David Mudd.
Sam Lee had an assist in the victory.