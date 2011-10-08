It’s time to right the ship.
“These guys just want to win,” Chesterton boys basketball coach Tom Peller
said. “They really don’t care who scores the points. They just want to win
and change the culture around here.”
That appears to be the theme coming out of CHS as the 2012-2013 boys
basketball season gets started tonight when the Trojans host Hammond Morton.
The junior varsity game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip.
“Our expectation level is so much higher,” Peller said. “We’ve got so many
returning guys that have played a lot of varsity minutes. You can’t coach
experience and we’ve got guys that have that even though they are fairly
young.
“I believe we have the depth and skill level to compete with the best teams
in the conference and the area.”
Chesterton returns four starters from last season’s team, but still will
look young on the roster.
“These young kids have taken their lumps and I think they are ready for the
big stage,” Peller said.
Those young kids will include the high-powered trio of junior Cole Teal and
sophomore’s Chris Palombizio and Matt Holba.
“Cole is playing with a lot of confidence and Matt is as athletic as anybody
I’ve seen in a long time,” Peller said. “Chris had as good an off-season as
anybody around. He’s shooting the ball great and it’s almost a surprise when
it doesn’t go in.”
Junior point guard Corey Rusboldt returns from a back injury to take over
the reigns as well.
“Corey’s back is healthy and he hit 5-of-7 from 3-point range in the
scrimmage (against EC Central),” Peller said. “He handles the ball and has
really gotten better.”
The Trojans will also feature a deep and talented bench.
“I think the surprising thing for people will be our ability to go 8-9-10
deep,” Peller said. “Everybody has really committed themselves to getting
better in the off-season. I’m really happy and proud with the way they came
into the season really ready to go.”
Inside the Trojans will look for help from Jacob Wasielewski, Brandon Roeske
and Tevin Dilosa, while perimeter play comes from Donnie Johnson, Michael
Thanos, Jacob Andert and Avery Beeks.
“I think we’ll be able to do several different things depending on our
opponent,” Peller said. “There will be nights where we’re better off going
out and getting guys and scoring 80 points and there will be night’s where
we’ll need to slow things down and keep the score down.
“I think we’re experienced enough to do both.”
Defensively, the Trojans should be just as versatile.
“On the defensive end, we can press, man-up in the half court, play zone or
whatever we need to do to give us the best chance to win,” Peller said.
“We’re very versatile this year and when you’ve got players the caliber that
we do, you can do different things.”
The Governors will bring an athletic test to the season-opener as the
Trojans eye their Duneland Athletic Conference opener on Saturday at
Merrillville.
“This is a good Morton team to open up and then we jump right into one of
the best team’s in the area, if not the State, in Merrillville,” Peller
said. “Our first three or four games are tough. We’ll find out where we are
right away.”