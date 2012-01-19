Chesterton Tribune

Chesterton Boys keep perfect season intact

Back to Front Page
 

 
 
 

 
 

The Chesterton boys swim team continues to roll through the regular season, this time with a 135-51 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Portage.

Double individual winners for the Trojans included Jack Wallar in the 200 Free (2:05.56) and the 100 Free (56.47), Nick Borzych in the 200 IM (2:22.75) and the 100 Breast (1:12.97) and Blake Pieroni in the 100 Fly (58.85) and the 100 Back (1:01.46).

Other event winners included Ethan Whitaker in the 50 Free (26.28) and Josh VanNevel in the 400 Free (4:28.50).

The Trojans won the 200 Medley Relay with the group of Andy Hurst, Patrick Curley, Pieroni and Boryzch in 1:56.48.

In the 200 Free Relay, the quartet of Whitaker, Chris McGue, Brent Vondra and Wallar won in 1:46.46, while the group of VanNevel, Nathan Rodriguez, Jack Kurfman and Pieroni won the 400 Free Relay in 3:51.28.

Chesterton 135, Portage 51

AT PORTAGE

200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Andy Hurst, Patrick Curley, Blake Pieroni, Nick Borzych), 1:56.48; 2. Portage, 1:58.09; 3. Chesterton (Brent Vondra, Nathan Rodriguez, Colin Buckles, Ethan Whitaker), 2:01.69.

200 Free -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 2:05.56; 2. Chris McGue ©, 2:06.58; 3. Josh VanNevel ©, 2:07.41.

200 IM -- 1. Nick Boryzch ©, 2:22.75; 2. Jack Kurfman ©, 2:26.37; 3. Nathan Rodriguez ©, 2:29.29.

50 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 26.28; 2. Mikey Janes (P), 26.46; 3. Patrick Curley ©, 26.64.

1-Meter Diving -- 1. Alex Rosales (P), 266.15; 2. Austin Roach ©, 233.05; 3. Andrew Claudio ©, 228.80.

100 Fly -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 58.85; 2. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:03.38; 3. Chris McGue ©, 1:08.55.

100 Free -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 56.47; 2. Cole Ozbolt (P), 58.06; 3. Jack Kurfman ©, 59.41.

400 Free -- 1. Josh VanNevel ©, 4:28.50; 2. Brent Vondra ©, 4:30.65; 3. Mikey Janes (P), 4:31.68.

200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue, Brent Vondra, Jack Wallar), 1:46.46; 2. Chesterton (Nick Boryzch, Josh VanNevel, Jonathan Kindmark, Andy Hurst), 1:47.26; 3. Portage, 1:47.57.

100 Back -- 1. Blake Pieroni © 1:01.46; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 1:07.47; 3. Cole Ozbolt (P), 1:08.80.

100 Breast -- 1. Nick Boryzch ©, 1:12.97; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 1:15.34; 3. Alec Ayres (P), 1:15.60.

400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Josh VanNevel, Nathan Rodriguez, Jack Kurfman, Blake Pieroni), 3:51.28; 2. Chesterton (Chris McGue, Brent Vondra, Patrick Curley, Jack Wallar), 3:52.83; 3. Chesterton (Jonathan Kindmark, Cody Olson, Joey Petrovich, Colin Buckles), 4:10.88.

　

 

Posted 1/19/2012

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 