Chesterton Boys keep perfect season intact

The Chesterton boys swim team continues to roll through the regular season, this time with a 135-51 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Portage.

Double individual winners for the Trojans included Jack Wallar in the 200 Free (2:05.56) and the 100 Free (56.47), Nick Borzych in the 200 IM (2:22.75) and the 100 Breast (1:12.97) and Blake Pieroni in the 100 Fly (58.85) and the 100 Back (1:01.46).

Other event winners included Ethan Whitaker in the 50 Free (26.28) and Josh VanNevel in the 400 Free (4:28.50).

The Trojans won the 200 Medley Relay with the group of Andy Hurst, Patrick Curley, Pieroni and Boryzch in 1:56.48.

In the 200 Free Relay, the quartet of Whitaker, Chris McGue, Brent Vondra and Wallar won in 1:46.46, while the group of VanNevel, Nathan Rodriguez, Jack Kurfman and Pieroni won the 400 Free Relay in 3:51.28.