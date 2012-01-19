Chesterton Boys keep perfect season intact

The Chesterton boys swim team continues to roll through the regular season,
this time with a 135-51 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Portage.
Double individual winners for the Trojans included Jack Wallar in the 200
Free (2:05.56) and the 100 Free (56.47), Nick Borzych in the 200 IM
(2:22.75) and the 100 Breast (1:12.97) and Blake Pieroni in the 100 Fly
(58.85) and the 100 Back (1:01.46).
Other event winners included Ethan Whitaker in the 50 Free (26.28) and Josh
VanNevel in the 400 Free (4:28.50).
The Trojans won the 200 Medley Relay with the group of Andy Hurst, Patrick
Curley, Pieroni and Boryzch in 1:56.48.
In the 200 Free Relay, the quartet of Whitaker, Chris McGue, Brent Vondra
and Wallar won in 1:46.46, while the group of VanNevel, Nathan Rodriguez,
Jack Kurfman and Pieroni won the 400 Free Relay in 3:51.28.
Chesterton 135,
Portage 51
AT PORTAGE
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Andy Hurst, Patrick Curley, Blake Pieroni,
Nick Borzych), 1:56.48; 2. Portage, 1:58.09; 3. Chesterton (Brent Vondra,
Nathan Rodriguez, Colin Buckles, Ethan Whitaker), 2:01.69.
200 Free -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 2:05.56; 2. Chris McGue ©, 2:06.58; 3. Josh
VanNevel ©, 2:07.41.
200 IM -- 1. Nick Boryzch ©, 2:22.75; 2. Jack Kurfman ©, 2:26.37; 3. Nathan
Rodriguez ©, 2:29.29.
50 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 26.28; 2. Mikey Janes (P), 26.46; 3. Patrick
Curley ©, 26.64.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Alex Rosales (P), 266.15; 2. Austin Roach ©, 233.05; 3.
Andrew Claudio ©, 228.80.
100 Fly -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 58.85; 2. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:03.38; 3. Chris
McGue ©, 1:08.55.
100 Free -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 56.47; 2. Cole Ozbolt (P), 58.06; 3. Jack
Kurfman ©, 59.41.
400 Free -- 1. Josh VanNevel ©, 4:28.50; 2. Brent Vondra ©, 4:30.65; 3.
Mikey Janes (P), 4:31.68.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue, Brent Vondra,
Jack Wallar), 1:46.46; 2. Chesterton (Nick Boryzch, Josh VanNevel, Jonathan
Kindmark, Andy Hurst), 1:47.26; 3. Portage, 1:47.57.
100 Back -- 1. Blake Pieroni © 1:01.46; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 1:07.47; 3.
Cole Ozbolt (P), 1:08.80.
100 Breast -- 1. Nick Boryzch ©, 1:12.97; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 1:15.34; 3. Alec
Ayres (P), 1:15.60.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Josh VanNevel, Nathan Rodriguez, Jack
Kurfman, Blake Pieroni), 3:51.28; 2. Chesterton (Chris McGue, Brent Vondra,
Patrick Curley, Jack Wallar), 3:52.83; 3. Chesterton (Jonathan Kindmark,
Cody Olson, Joey Petrovich, Colin Buckles), 4:10.88.