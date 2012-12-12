Chesterton Boys Hoops upsets Lake Central 79-75

What a difference 48 hours makes.

Riding a three-game losing streak, and two disappointing losses over the weekend, the Chesterton boys basketball team corrected things Tuesday night with an impressive victory over Lake Central 79-75.

“We went from a low point to a high points in 48 hours,” Chesterton coach Tom Peller said. “This is one of the biggest wins we’ve had around here in awhile. I think it was 2008 the last time we beat them.”

Trailing 48-45 with 2:03 to play in the third quarter, Brandon Roeske started a 5-0 run that put the Trojans ahead 50-48 heading into the fourth quarter. It was their first lead since 7-6.

“We just did the things we need to do to win games,” Peller said. “We didn’t turn the ball over and we played at a tempo where we could be under control.”

The Trojans momentum was halted for the next 26 minutes as an injured cheerleader was carted off the court before play could resume.

“I was a little worried with the break that we would lose the momentum that we had, but these guys are young and fearless,” Peller said. “Most important was the health of the young lady, but when we got back to playing we came back and really executed well.”

A Tyler Wideman free throw pulled the Indians within 50-49, but Matt Holba’s free throw and three-pointer by Chris Palombizio pushed the lead to 54-49.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons and we were able to use them all tonight,” Peller said as seven Trojans cracked the scoring column.

Holba scored six straight points for Chesterton and Palombizio added a conventional three-point play to vault the lead to 66-58 with 3:07 to go. Holba finished with a game-high 21 points and 13 rebounds.

“Holba’s fantastic,” Peller said. “He got everybody key rebounds late. We moved him outside when their big guy went on him and tried to draw fouls and get to the foul line. It worked and Matt knocked them down.”

Lake Central tried to make a late charge, but the Trojans hit on 7-of-10 free throws in the final 2:04 to keep them at bay. Jacob Andert hit 3-of-4 during the stretch.

“ We got great conributions from our bench with guys like Brandon Roeske and Jacob Andert,” Peller said. “There were a lot of different guys that really made key contributions for us tonight.”

Palombizio followed Holba in the scoring column with 19 points, while Corey Rusboldt tallied 15. Roeske scored eight with Cole Teal garnering six.

Andert and Donnie Johnson each scored five points in the victory.

On the night, the Trojans hit on 23-of-48 shots (48 percent) from the field and on 29-of-39 (74 percent) from the foul line.

Chesterton returns to the court on Friday night when they travel to Portage for a girls-boys doubleheader against the Indians.

The varsity girls game will tip at 6 p.m. with the varsity boys game tipping at approximately 7:30 p.m.