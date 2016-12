Chesterton Boys grab three DAC Track titles

The Chesterton boys track team finished fourth overall, but did pick up three titles Wednesday night at the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet at Portage High School.

Lake Central took the top team spot with 109 points as they edged Valparaiso (108). Crown Point was third (98), while Chesterton (83 1), Portage (78), LaPorte (75 1), Merrillville (66) and Michigan City (6) followed.

The Trojans won the meet’s opening event on the track as the quartet of Joe Troop, Billy Biehl, Austin Palombizio and Tyler Rusboldt won the 4x800 Relay in 8:04.00.

Individually, Troop won the 400 in 49.27 and Justin Zosso won the pole vault after clearing 15-feet.

The only second place finisher for Chesterton was Billy Biehl in the 800 (1:59.75)

Third place finishers were Palombizio in the 800 (2:00.62) and the 4x400 Relay group of Archie Sullivan, Biehl, Jordan Napier and Troop (3:27.31).

Rusboldt (4:31.17) and Kevin Kenney (4:35.04) went 4-5 in the 1600, while Richie Ruff (41.94) and Jacob Andrews (42.33) went 4-5 in the 300 hurdles.

Sean Matheny finished fifth in the shot put (50-1 1) with Ruff scoring fifth place point in the 110 hurdles (16.93).