Chesterton Boys bring back three State Track and Field Medals

The Chesterton boys track team brought back three medals from the IHSAA State Final at Indiana University on Friday night.

“We didn’t have as many guys competing in a lot of events this year, but I really felt like everyone had a chance to place,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “For the most part, we either were just in the medals or just barely out.”

The Trojans’ most success came in the field events where Kody Galloway finished as the State runner-up in the high jump and was 10th in the long jump.

“Kody Galloway finishing as the State runner-up and you can’t finish your senior year with a much better showing than that,” Snyder said. “It’s too bad he was still in both events and had to pass some jumps with a chance to medal in the long jump.”

In the pole vault, Justin Zosso finished seventh by clearing 15-3, while Peter Fouts was 21st clearing 13-6.

“Justin Zosso matching a PR and getting seventh puts him as one of the best in the State with another year to get even better,” Snyder said.

On the track, senior Ryan Cutter finished ninth overall in the 800 and knocked out Tim Bagby’s school record by .3 by finishing in 1:55.07.

“Ryan Cutter breaking a school record and getting ninth for a medal is a great finish to his career,” Snyder said.

Cutter also teamed with Austin Palombizio, Manny Orlich and Tyler Rusboldt to finish 10th in the 4x800 Relay.

“I was really excited with the 4x8 running the second fastest time in school history,” Snyder said. “Unfortunately they just missed a State medal. Overall, it was a pretty good day.

“They gave everything they had all year and you can’t ask for more than that.”