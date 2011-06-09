Chesterton boys basketball team wins regular season finale

The Chesterton boys basketball team put the final touches on the 2013-2014 regular season with a 38-35 victory over Boone Grove in the Trojans regular season finale on Saturday.

“We didn’t play real well, but I think it’s hard to get up coming off a huge win,” Chesterton coach Tom Peller said. “We got a win and that’s a good thing.”

The Trojans played without leading scorer Chris Palombizio for the first time after the junior broke his right foot against Valparaiso last Friday.

“Playing without Chris, just like missing Cole (Teal) earlier in the year, we have to replace those points,” Peller said. “The other guys have to step up and take that upon themselves. We were awfully stagnant on offense.”

Teal scored a game-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers, to pace the Trojan offense. Jacob Wasielewski added 10 points in the win.

“In the first half, Cole really shot the ball well,” Peller said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now and we’ll need him to continue playing well.”

Friday night marked the final home game for Seniors Teal, Wasielewski, Corey Rusboldt, Andrew Ralph and Brandon Roeske.

“What a great group of seniors we have,” Peller said. “They are tremendous kids, great athletes and good basketball players. They’ve been through some lean years, but they’ve always been a pleasure to coach and great teammates to each other. That’s all you can ask from them.”

The Trojans open Sectional play on Wednesday night at Valparaiso against the home-standing Vikings. Tip is set for 6 p.m.