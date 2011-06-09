Chesterton boys basketball team wins regular season finale

By TR HARLAN
The Chesterton boys
basketball team put the final touches on the 2013-2014 regular season with a
38-35 victory over Boone Grove in the Trojans regular season finale on
Saturday.
“We didn’t play
real well, but I think it’s hard to get up coming off a huge win,”
Chesterton coach Tom Peller said. “We got a win and that’s a good thing.”
The Trojans played
without leading scorer Chris Palombizio for the first time after the junior
broke his right foot against Valparaiso last Friday.
“Playing without
Chris, just like missing Cole (Teal) earlier in the year, we have to replace
those points,” Peller said. “The other guys have to step up and take that
upon themselves. We were awfully stagnant on offense.”
Teal scored a
game-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers, to pace the Trojan offense.
Jacob Wasielewski added 10 points in the win.
“In the first half,
Cole really shot the ball well,” Peller said. “He’s playing with a lot of
confidence right now and we’ll need him to continue playing well.”
Friday night marked
the final home game for Seniors Teal, Wasielewski, Corey Rusboldt, Andrew
Ralph and Brandon Roeske.
“What a great group
of seniors we have,” Peller said. “They are tremendous kids, great athletes
and good basketball players. They’ve been through some lean years, but
they’ve always been a pleasure to coach and great teammates to each other.
That’s all you can ask from them.”
The Trojans open
Sectional play on Wednesday night at Valparaiso against the home-standing
Vikings. Tip is set for 6 p.m.
Chesterton 38,
Boone Grove 35
AT CHESTERTON
Boone Grove
(9-6-11-9)
Alec Schutkouse 0-0
0-3 0, Kyle Kaminski 1-1 1-1 3, Jon Hogg 3-13 8-12 15, Skyle Mizgate 0-1
0-1, 0, Sam Eleftheri 1-2 0-0 2, Niko Kilburg 2-5 0-1 4, Isaac Mioduski 3-8
4-4 11, Dan Gholston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-30 13-22 35.
Chesterton (
13-15-4-6)
Trent Weller 1-1
0-0 2, Andrew Ralph 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Teal 6-10 2-5 17, Rhyss Lewis 1-3 0-0 3,
Corey Rusboldt 0-6 2-3 2, Niles Dilosa 0-2 0-0 0, Patrick Tilden 0-0 0-0 0,
Jacob Wasielewski 4-9 2-2 10, Brandon Roeske 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 13-35 7-12
38.
3-point field
goals: Boone Grove 2-7 (Hogg 1-3, Eleftheri 0-1, Mioduski 1-3); Chesterton
5-12 (Teal 3-5, Lewis 1-2, Rusboldt 0-2, Roeske 1-3). Rebounds: Boone Grove
20 (Hogg 6); Chesterton 25 (Roeske 7). Assists: Boone Grove 3 (Eleftheri 2);
Chesterton 6 (Dilosa 2). Steals: Boone Grove 6 (Mioduski 2); Chesterton 11
(Teal 3, Dilosa 3).Junior Varsity
Chesterton 38,
Boone Grove 31
The Chesterton
junior varsity boys basketball team capped its season with a 38-31 victory
over Boone Grove on Friday night.
The Trojans used a
13-2 run in the third quarter to overcome a three-point halftime deficit.
Jake Weber led the
Trojans with 13 points (7 rebounds, 2 steals), while Jack Mullen added eight
points (5 rebounds).
Antwan Beeks scored
five points (10 rebounds with Jordan Dilosa (4 rebounds) and Ethan Conway (2
rebounds) both added four points in the victory.
Chesterton finished
the season 13-7 overall.