Chesterton Boys Basketball snaps DAC losing streak beats Portage

The only thing hiding the relief on Tom Peller’s face was the big smile.
Peller watched his Chesterton boys basketball team snap a 22-game Duneland
Athletic Conference losing streak in impressive fashion Friday night with a
58-39 victory over Portage.
“What a night,” Peller understated after the victory. “It’s nice to be on
this side again.”
The Trojans got off to a hot start building a 7-2 lead as senior KeMonte
Price scored seven of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter.
“I thought KeMonte was the difference,” Peller said. “He played so solid and
smart. We had a long talk this week and really rebounded from a poor
shooting night last week. He responded like you would expect a senior to.”
Portage responded behind the play of David Jercha to build a 16-12 lead with
4:32 to play in the first half, but the Trojans took control of the game and
never let it go.
“I thought our half-court trap kept them off balance and got us some
steals,” Peller said. “It gave us that little burst, so we kept it going.
The guys did a great job in it of getting some deflections that led to us
taking control.”
That trap led to a 9-0 run to end the second quarter that included five more
points from Price.
“We didn’t want the halftime to come,” Peller said. “We had all the
momentum.”
The Trojans continued to roll in the third quarter as Cole Teal sandwiched a
3-pointer around baskets from Matt Holba as the lead increased to 32-18.
“We talked about how we’ve come out kind of lacksadaisical at times this
year in the third quarter and we couldn’t do that,” Peller said. “We wanted
to build this lead and put it out of reach.”
Holba added 13 points in the victory to go along with eight rebounds. Price
had a game-high 11 boards for Chesterton.
“I thought Matt Holba played really well,” Peller said. “He struggled early
with his shot, but made some big plays for us in the second half.”
Price scored five more points and Holba hit a triple to push the lead to
42-24 with 1:04 to play in the third quarter and the Indians never
threatened again.
“Key (Price) took advantage of his smarts and experience against some
inexperienced, young guards tonight,” Peller said. “Again, that’s what
seniors are supposed to do.”
Chesterton 58,
Portage 39
AT CHESTERTON
Portage (7-11-8-13)
Jordan Collazo 1-3 1-2 3, Tyler Gonzalez 1-6 0-0 2, Rashaan Coleman 0-2 0-0
0, Jacob Bearss 1-5 1-3 3, David Jercha 6-14 5-8 18, Peter Psomadelis 2-4
0-1 6, Joey Roman 0-1 0-0 0, Gage Pearman 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Kizer 1-3 2-2 5,
Michael Lattanzi 0-1 0-0 0, Kyle Carter 0-1 2-2 2, David Clegg 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals 12-41 11-18 39.
Chesterton (9-16-21-12)
KeMonte Price 7-8 3-4 18, Matt Holba 4-11 4-4 13, Cole Teal 2-7 0-0 5, Corey
Rusboldt 1-5 0-0 2, Donnie Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Alex Rochowiak 0-5 0-0 0, KJ
Zelenika 2-5 0-1 4, Chris Palombizio 0-1 2-2 2, Mike Thanos 0-1 2-2 2, Jacob
Andert 1-2 0-0 2, Jacob Wasielewski 1-5 2-2 4, Brandon Roeske 1-2 0-0 2.
Totals 21-55 13-15 58.
3-point field goals: Portage 4-16 (Collazo 0-1, Gonzalez 0-3, Jercha 1-4,
Psomadelis 2-4, Roman 0-1, Kizer 1-2, Lattanzi 0-1); Chesterton 3-15 (Price
1-1, Holba 1-1, Teal 1-3, Rusboldt 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Rochowiak 0-2, Zelenika
0-3, Palombizio 0-1, Thanos 0-1). Rebounds: Portage 30 (Collazo 6);
Chesterton 39 (Price 11). Steals: Portage 4 (Collazo 2); Chesterton 7 (Price
2, Teal 2, Rusboldt 2). Assists: Portage 2 (Collazo 1, Psomadelis 1);
Chesterton 10 (Teal 2, Rusboldt 2, Johnson 2).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 40,
Portage 32
The Chesterton
boys junior varsity team improved to 4-2 on the year with a 40-32 victory
over Portage on Saturday afternoon.
Chris Palombizio
led the offense with 15 points, while Jacob Andert added nine points.
Brandon Roeske scored four points and Andrew Ralph had two points to go
along with six rebounds each.
Ralph had a
team-high three steals with Palombizio and Andert dishing out three assists
each.
Posted
12/19/2011