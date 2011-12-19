Chesterton Boys Basketball snaps DAC losing streak beats Portage

The only thing hiding the relief on Tom Peller’s face was the big smile.

Peller watched his Chesterton boys basketball team snap a 22-game Duneland Athletic Conference losing streak in impressive fashion Friday night with a 58-39 victory over Portage.

“What a night,” Peller understated after the victory. “It’s nice to be on this side again.”

The Trojans got off to a hot start building a 7-2 lead as senior KeMonte Price scored seven of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter.

“I thought KeMonte was the difference,” Peller said. “He played so solid and smart. We had a long talk this week and really rebounded from a poor shooting night last week. He responded like you would expect a senior to.”

Portage responded behind the play of David Jercha to build a 16-12 lead with 4:32 to play in the first half, but the Trojans took control of the game and never let it go.

“I thought our half-court trap kept them off balance and got us some steals,” Peller said. “It gave us that little burst, so we kept it going. The guys did a great job in it of getting some deflections that led to us taking control.”

That trap led to a 9-0 run to end the second quarter that included five more points from Price.

“We didn’t want the halftime to come,” Peller said. “We had all the momentum.”

The Trojans continued to roll in the third quarter as Cole Teal sandwiched a 3-pointer around baskets from Matt Holba as the lead increased to 32-18.

“We talked about how we’ve come out kind of lacksadaisical at times this year in the third quarter and we couldn’t do that,” Peller said. “We wanted to build this lead and put it out of reach.”

Holba added 13 points in the victory to go along with eight rebounds. Price had a game-high 11 boards for Chesterton.

“I thought Matt Holba played really well,” Peller said. “He struggled early with his shot, but made some big plays for us in the second half.”

Price scored five more points and Holba hit a triple to push the lead to 42-24 with 1:04 to play in the third quarter and the Indians never threatened again.

“Key (Price) took advantage of his smarts and experience against some inexperienced, young guards tonight,” Peller said. “Again, that’s what seniors are supposed to do.”