Boys Track finishes 2nd at West Lafayette

The Chesterton boys track team made a statement against some of the State’s
best teams on Saturday at the West Lafayette Relays.
The Trojans set two meet records and finished second place, just three
points behind No. 3 Lawrence North (88-85). Merrillville finished third (71
1) and Valparaiso was fourth (65).
“It was an extremely fun day for us today,” Chesterton coach John Snyder
said. “We were third or fourth last year, so to come down here with the
level of competition that’s here and have a chance to win is really nice.
“Lawrence North, Valpo, Merrillville and Franklin Central are all great
programs.”
The Trojans got off to a hot start in the day’s first event as the 4x1600
Relay set a meet record as the quartet of Andrew Morris, Shane Kenney, David
Osborn and Ryan Cutter finished in 17:54.73.
Chesterton also set a meet record in the 4x800 with the group of Remy Lewis,
Osborn, Kenney and Cutter finishing in 8:01.54. The time is the third
fastest in the State this year.
The 4x400 group of Lewis, Joe Troop, Matt Raffin and Jon Watson also took
top honors with a time of 3:25.29.
“We started the day with the 4x1600 Relay setting a meet record. The 4x800
set a meet record and the 4x400 ran really well,” Snyder said. “Our distance
kids were just outstanding. They’ve been like that all year.”
The Trojans also got stand out performances from David Raffin who won the
shot put (53-10 1), while Matt Raffin finished fourth overall in the 300
hurdles (40.66). His time set a CHS school record.
Kody Galloway finished third overall in the long jump (20-4 1) and the high
jump (6-2).
“The performances by David, Matt and Kody just show how well rounded we’re
becoming as a team,” Snyder said. “We’ve got a chance to score points in a
lot of different areas if we continue to perform.”
Justin Zosso also finished third overall in the pole vault by clearing 13
feet.
“Justin Zosso finished the pole vault with a PR at 13 feet,” Snyder said.
“TJ Lawrence went 12 feet, so that’s a great day for those guys.”
Team Results
1. Lawrence North, 88; 2. Chesterton, 85; 3. Merrillville, 71.5; 4.
Valparaiso, 65; 5. Franklin Central, 57; 6. Lafayette Jefferson, 36.5; 7. FW
Concordia Lutheran, 34; 8. West Lafayette, 32; 9. West Lafayette Harrison,
29; 10. Danville (Ill.), 28; 11. McCutcheon, 20.
Individual
Results
3200 – 1. Ahmad Aljobeh (V), 9:40.13; 2. Zane Cooperider (WL), 9:42.35; 3.
Morgan Welsh (McC), 9:50.03; 4. Dylan Harrison (M), 9:53.48; 5. Zach Miller
(LN), 9:55.34; 6. Andrew Morris (C), 9:59.58; 7. Scott Stanley (LN),
10:04.45; 8. Matt Shaw (FC), 10:05.00; 9. Jon Rogers (C), 10:20.49.
300 H – 1. Logan Hoffman (FWCL), 37.95 (MEET RECORD); 2. Louis Craig (M),
39.28; 3. James Elia (V), 40.19; 4. Matt Raffin (C), 40.66; 5. David Groves
(D), 40.87; 6. Marcus Safer (LN), 41.08; 7. Rob Tuzzio (FC), 41.76; 8. Jake
Holth (C), 42.36.
4x100 Relay – 1. Valparaiso, 43.24; 2. Franklin Central, 43.36; 3.
Merrillville, 43.72; 4. Lafayette Jefferson, 44.03; 5. Lawrence North,
44.07; 6. West Lafayette, 44.79; 7. Chesterton (Jake Holth, Kody Galloway,
Dan Jensen, Cole Galloway), 45.36; 8. WL Harrison, 45.63.
4x200 Relay – 1. Merrillville, 1:30.22; 2. Franklin Central, 1:31.82; 3. FW
Concordia Lutheran, 1:32.67; 4. Chesterton (Jon Watson, Cole Galloway, Joe
Troop, Kody Galloway), 1:33.02; 5. Lawrence North, 1:33.10; 6. West
Lafayette, 1:33.39; 7. Lafayette Jefferson, 1:34.00; 8. Danville, 1:34.66.
4x400 Relay – 1. Chesterton (Remy Lewis, Joe Troop, Matt Raffin, Jon
Watson), 3:25.29; 2. FW Concordia Lutheran, 3:28.98; 3. Merrillville,
3:29.44; 4. Franklin Central, 3:29.82; 5. Lawrence North, 3:31.55; 6.
Valparaiso, 3:31.68; 7. Lafayette Jefferson, 3:33.37; 8. Danville, 3:34.89.
4x800 Relay – 1. Chesterton (Remy Lewis, David Osborn, Shane Kenney, Ryan
Cutter), 8:01.54 (MEET RECORD); 2. Lawrence North, 8:03.28; 3. Valparaiso,
8:10.37; 4. Franklin Central, 8:18.57; 5. West Lafayette, 8:22.34; 6.
Lafayette Jefferson, 8:35.34; 7. Merrillville, 8:35.93; 8. Danville,
8:53.21.
4x1600 – 1. Chesterton (Andrew Morris, Shane Kenney, David Osborn, Ryan
Cutter), 17:54.73 (MEET RECORD); 2. Lawrence North, 17:59.67; 3. Franklin
Central, 18:33.21; 4. West Lafayette, 18:47.36; 5. Valparaiso, 18:47.40; 6.
McCutcheon, 19:11.10; 7. Merrillville, 19:16.72; 8. Lafayette Jefferson,
19:33.99.
Sprint Medley – 1. Merrillville, 1:33.62; 2. Lafayette Jefferson, 1:34.85;
3. Valparaiso, 1:35.07; 4. Lawrence North, 1:35.47; 5. Franklin Central,
1:36.65; 6. West Lafayette, 1:37.76; 7. Chesterton (Remy Lewis, Joe Troop,
Cole Galloway, Jon Watson), 1:38.09; 8. McCutcheon, 1:38.62.
Shuttle Hurdles – 1. Lawrence North, 1:03.08; 2. FW Concordia Lutheran,
1:03.93; 3. Chesterton (Matt Raffin, Jake Holth, Richie Ruff, Joe Michalak),
1:04.06; 4. Merrillville, 1:04.37; 5. Valparaiso, 1:04.94; 6. West
Lafayette, 1:07.47; 7. Franklin Central, 1:08.56; 8. McCutcheon, 1:11.58.
HJ – 1. Taylor Caldwell (WLH), 6-4; 2. Alante Crawford (McC), 6-4; 3. Kody
Galloway (C), 6-2; 4. Nathan Wissman (WLH), 6-0; 5. Ryan Taylor (LN), 5-10;
6. Brandon Muncie (LN), 5-10; 7. Derick Rogers (LJ), 5-10; 8. Austin
Jamerson (M), 5-10.
PV – 1. Monte Brown (M), 13-6; 2. Adam Scheblo (LN), 13-6; 3. Justin Zosso
(C), 13-0; 4. Ben Kucinski (V), 13-0; 5. Austin Taylor (FC), 12-6; 6. TJ
Lawrence (C), 12-0; 7. Paul Andrie (V), 12-0; 8. Rene Briseno (LN), 12-0.
LJ – 1. Brandon Muncie (LN), 21-3 1; 2. Siafa Massaley (FC), 20-11 1; 3.
Kody Galloway (C), 20-3 1; 4. Mike Perkins (V), 20-1 1; 5. Jason Riley (FC),
19-8 3; 6. Amen Galley (WL), 19-4 3; 7. Tyler Port (WLH), 19-1 3; 8. Nathan
Wissman (WLH), 18-9; 9. Dan Jensen (C), 18-2 1.
SP – 1. David Raffin (C), 53-10 1; 2. Chris Stringfellow-Ford (D), 52-11; 3.
Daniel Hull (WLH), 50-5 1; 4. Kendall Haywood (LJ), 50-3 1; 5. Jake
Grossnickle (V), 49-11 1; 6. Keith Mayfield (D), 49-7; 7. Jamar Brown (LN),
49-6; 8. Logan Rogers (WLH), 49-0.
DIS – 1. Chris Stringfellow-Ford (D), 162-11; 2. Jamar Brown (LN), 158-00;
3. Sanchez Tate (M), 155-10; 4. Brian Howell (LJ), 138-2; 5. Cantrell Green
(LJ), 137-2; 6. Daniel Hull (WLH), 136-0; 7. Broderick Lewis (FWCL), 129-4;
8. Kyle Holderfield (McC), 128-7; 15. Art Azcona (C), 117-7; 20. Josh
Spanier (C), 101-4.