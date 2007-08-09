Boys Track finishes 2nd at West Lafayette

The Chesterton boys track team made a statement against some of the State’s best teams on Saturday at the West Lafayette Relays.

The Trojans set two meet records and finished second place, just three points behind No. 3 Lawrence North (88-85). Merrillville finished third (71 1) and Valparaiso was fourth (65).

“It was an extremely fun day for us today,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “We were third or fourth last year, so to come down here with the level of competition that’s here and have a chance to win is really nice.

“Lawrence North, Valpo, Merrillville and Franklin Central are all great programs.”

The Trojans got off to a hot start in the day’s first event as the 4x1600 Relay set a meet record as the quartet of Andrew Morris, Shane Kenney, David Osborn and Ryan Cutter finished in 17:54.73.

Chesterton also set a meet record in the 4x800 with the group of Remy Lewis, Osborn, Kenney and Cutter finishing in 8:01.54. The time is the third fastest in the State this year.

The 4x400 group of Lewis, Joe Troop, Matt Raffin and Jon Watson also took top honors with a time of 3:25.29.

“We started the day with the 4x1600 Relay setting a meet record. The 4x800 set a meet record and the 4x400 ran really well,” Snyder said. “Our distance kids were just outstanding. They’ve been like that all year.”

The Trojans also got stand out performances from David Raffin who won the shot put (53-10 1), while Matt Raffin finished fourth overall in the 300 hurdles (40.66). His time set a CHS school record.

Kody Galloway finished third overall in the long jump (20-4 1) and the high jump (6-2).

“The performances by David, Matt and Kody just show how well rounded we’re becoming as a team,” Snyder said. “We’ve got a chance to score points in a lot of different areas if we continue to perform.”

Justin Zosso also finished third overall in the pole vault by clearing 13 feet.

“Justin Zosso finished the pole vault with a PR at 13 feet,” Snyder said. “TJ Lawrence went 12 feet, so that’s a great day for those guys.”