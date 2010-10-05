Boys Track finishes 2nd at Valpo Relays

The Chesterton boys track team won six events, but finished second at the Valparaiso Relays on Friday night.

The host Vikings took top honors for the 28th consecutive time with 138-team points to edge the Trojans (128). LaPorte finished third with 59 points.

Chesterton’s most dominant performance came in the distance medley with the quartet of Shane Kenney (800), Jon Watson (400), Ryan Cutter (1200) and David Osborn (1600) winning in 10:33.27.

Other victories for the Trojans came in the 1600 relay with the group of Remy Lewis, Watson, Matt Raffin and Joe Troop winning in 3:23.88.

Individually, Cutter won the 1600 (4:28.33), while the duo of David Raffin and Dan Dellumo won the shot put (99-2 1) and the discus (251-5). Justin Zosso and TJ Lawrence combined to win the pole vault (26 feet).