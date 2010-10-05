Chesterton Tribune                                                                                   Adv.

Boys Track finishes 2nd at Valpo Relays

The Chesterton boys track team won six events, but finished second at the Valparaiso Relays on Friday night.

The host Vikings took top honors for the 28th consecutive time with 138-team points to edge the Trojans (128). LaPorte finished third with 59 points.

Chesterton’s most dominant performance came in the distance medley with the quartet of Shane Kenney (800), Jon Watson (400), Ryan Cutter (1200) and David Osborn (1600) winning in 10:33.27.

Other victories for the Trojans came in the 1600 relay with the group of Remy Lewis, Watson, Matt Raffin and Joe Troop winning in 3:23.88.

Individually, Cutter won the 1600 (4:28.33), while the duo of David Raffin and Dan Dellumo won the shot put (99-2 1) and the discus (251-5). Justin Zosso and TJ Lawrence combined to win the pole vault (26 feet).

Valparaiso Relays

Team Results

1. Valparaiso, 138; 2. Chesterton, 128; 3. LaPorte, 59; 4. Mishawaka, 56 1; 5. EC Central, 51; 6. Highland, 40; 7. Bishop Noll, 16 1/2.

Individual Results

DISTANCE MEDLEY -- 1. Chesterton (Shane Kenney, Jon Watson, Ryan Cutter, David Osborn), 10:33.27; 2. Valparaiso, 10:56.71; 3. Mishawaka, 11:43.41; 4. LaPorte, 12:03.06. 3200 RELAY -- 1. LaPorte, 8:06.64; 2. Valparaiso, 8:08.19: 3. Chesterton, 8:14.13; 4. EC Central, 8:43.74; 5. Highland, 8:58.14; 6. Bishop Noll, 8:59.54. SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY -- 1. Valparaiso, 1:03.76; 2. Chesterton, 1:04.18; 3. Highland, 1:11.68; 4. Mishawaka, 1:24.13. 400 RELAY -- 1. Valparaiso, 43.63; 2. LaPorte, 44.15; 3. EC Central, 44.45; 4. Chesterton, 44.75; 5. Highland, 46.48; 6. Mishawaka, 46.52.

110 HH -- 1. Andrew Kittridge (V), 15.54; 2. Matt Raffin (C), 15.55; 3. Skyler Coburn (L), 16.10; 4. Andrew Smith (H), 19.51; 5. Seth Reinoehl (M), 20.29; 6. Cecil Martin (BN), 20.71. 3200 -- 1. Ahmad Aljobeh (V), 9:40.34; 2. David Osborn (C), 9:47.40; 3. Josh Hojnacki (L), 9:58.53; 4. A.J. Walker (M), 10:28.42; 5. Alcante Gamez (EC), 11:52.46; 6. Noah Trexler (H), 12:09.49. 100 -- 1. Perkins (V), 11.35; 2. Arion Clanton (EC), 11.69; 3. Casey Pattengale (L), 11.95; 4. Apollo Moreno (H), 12.36; 5. David Bates (M), 12.44; 6. Ryan Thrasher (BN), 13.51. 1600 RELAY -- 1. Chesterton (Remy Lewis, Joe Trooop, Matt Raffin, Jon Watson), 3:23.88; 2. EC Central, 3:26.04; 3. Valparaiso, 3:26.74; 4. Highland, 3:43.79; 5. Bishop Noll, 3:45.29; 6. Mishwaka, 3:55.75. SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY -- 1. Valparaiso, 1:34.55; 2. Chesterton, 1:37.45; 3. LaPorte, 1:40.10; 4. EC Central, 1:40.50; 5. Mishawaka, 1:45.49; 6. Highland, 1:51.48. 1600 -- 1. Ryan Cutter (C), 4:28.33; 2. Peyton Reed (V), 4:36.79; 3. Patrick McCarthy (BN), 4:43.95; 4. Bryan Horsman (M), 4:50.11; 5. Eric Alcante (ECC), 4:52.41; 6. Morgan Dearing (L), 4:56.08. BIG MAN RELAY -- 1. Chesterton (Josh Spanier, Adam O'Hara, Dan Dellumo, Romeo Marcinkowski), 50.06; 2. Mishawaka, 50.13; 3. Valparaiso, 50.74; 4. EC Central, 53.25; 5. LaPorte, 54.71; 6. Bishop Noll, 55.21. SP -- 1. Chesterton (David Raffin-Dan Dellumo), 99-2 1; 2. Valparaiso, 94-8 1; 3. Mishawaka, 81-11; 4. Highland, 81-3; 5. LaPorte, 80-7 1; 6. EC Central, 72-11. DIS -- 1. Chesterton (David Raffin-Dan Dellumo), 251-5; 2. Mishawaka, 241-0; 3. Valparaiso, 236-8; 4. LaPorte, 213-0; 5. Highland, 196-1. HJ -- 1. Valparaiso, 12-2; 2. Chesterton (Kody Galloway-Dan Jensen), 11-10; 3. EC Central, 11-2; 4. Highland, 10-8; 5. Mishawaka, 5-6. LJ -- 1. Valparaiso, 45-9 (MEET RECORD); 2. Chesterton (Kody Galloway-Dan Jensen), 41-10; 3. EC Central, 41-3;4. Highland, 40-6 1; 5. Bishop Noll, 35-6 1; 6. Mishawaka, 34-11. PV -- 1. Chesterton (Justin Zosso-TJ Lawrence), 26-0; 2. Valparaiso, 23-6; 3. Mishawaka, 13-0; 4. LaPorte, 10-0; 5. Highland, 9-0.

　

 

