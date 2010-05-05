Boys Track blasts Valparaiso and LaPorte

The Chesterton boys track team finished off a perfect Duneland Athletic Conference dual meet season with impressive victories over Valparaiso and LaPorte on Tuesday night.

“It’s a nice feeling being undefeated in the dual meet season,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “It gives us confidence of where we are heading into next Wednesday’s DAC Meet. Everybody stepped up to meet the challenge.”

The Trojans domination started immediately with a victory in the 4x800 Relay with the quartet of Remy Lewis, David Osborn, Shane Kenney and Ryan Cutter winning in 8:07.75. At the same time, in the field events, Kody Galloway was winning both the long jump (23-0) and the high jump (6-4).

“Kody winning the long jump was big,” Snyder said. “That’s the second farthest jump in school history.”

In the pole vault, the Trojans went 1-2 with Justin Zosso clearing 13-feet and Peter Fouts finishing second at 12-6. David Raffin (51-3) and Dan Dellumo (49-3) also went 1-2 in the shot put.

“Our pole vaulters going 1-2 was nice again,” Snyder said. “Zosso made 13 again and Peter going 12-6 gives us three guys over 12-feet.”

On the track, Chesterton got a double victory from Matt Raffin in the hurdles with a win in the 110’s (15.67) and the 300’s (40.35). The latter bettered his own school record.

“Matt had a great run in the 110’s and broke his school record in the 300’s,” Snyder said. “His goal is to break 40 seconds and if he does that he’s one of the top guys in the area.”

The Trojans also got 1-2 finishes from Ryan Cutter and David Osborn in the 1600 and 3200. Cutter won the 1600 (4:35.16) and Osborn took the 3200 (9:45.63). Shane Kenney was victorious in the 800 (1:59.15).

“Our distance guys did what they always do,” Snyder said. “Shane Kenney’s open 800 was outstanding. In his first year of actually running track, he’s done a great job.”

Chesterton also got a win from Jon Watson in the 400 (51.00), while also winning the 4x400 with the group of Watson, Matt Raffin, Remy Lewis and Joe Troop.

“Success breeds success,” Snyder said. “Our goal is to win every meet. The more you win, the more you want to win.”