Boys Swimming leads stellar Winter Sports Season

The Chesterton Boys Swimming and Diving team was not only ranked No. 1 all season, but finished the journey by winning the school’s third IHSAA State Championship to headline a long list of accomplishments that were honored at the 2013 Winter Sports Awards Program Wednesday night.

Individually, junior Blake Pieroni won state championships in the 200 IM and the 100 Free (State Record), while Aaron Whitaker took top state honors in the 100 Back (State Record) and the 100 Fly (State Record).

In relays, the 400 Free Relay group of Aaron Whitaker, Ethan Whitaker, Pieroni and Patrick Curley set a state record in winning with the 200 Medley Relay quartet of Andy Hurst, Aaron Whitaker, Pieroni and Jack Wallar also winning a state title.

The CHS Girls Swimming and Diving team finished fifth overall led by freshman Vanessa Krause’s fourth place finishes in the 50 Free and 100 Fly. Senior Julia Campbell finished fifth in the 500 Free.

The Trojan Wrestling team picked up a Sectional title along with individual titles from Mike Double, Chris Katsafaros and Ryley Harlow. Katsafaros and Harlow qualified for the State Finals in Indianapolis.

The Gymnastics team has the only competitor still performing in the winter as junior Brandi Tuzinski will compete in the IHSAA Regional at Valparaiso on Friday night on the bars and on the floor.

Katsafaros was named MVP in Wrestling for the fourth time, while Pieroni earned his third MVP award in Boys Swimming. Two-time MVP winners were Matt Holba (Boys Basketball) and Tuzinski (Gymnastics).

Other MVP’s included Caroline Puntillo (Girls Basketball), Kassandra Richardson (Cheerleading), Lexie Rusin (Cheerleading), Aaron Whitaker (Boys Swimming), Andrew Claudio (Boys Diving), Julia Campbell (Girls Swimming), Vanessa Krause (Girls Swimming) and Cheyanne Comer (Girls Diving).

Mental Attitude Award winners were Mike Thanos (Boys Basketball), Jocelyn Lipscomb (Girls Basketball), Kelsey Conway (Girls Basketball), Kaity Arlow (Cheerleading), Marissa Morey (Cheerleading), Alisha Dziarski (Gymnastics), Jordan Kearby (Gymnastics), Ethan Whitaker (Boys Swimming), Kate Curley (Girls Swimming) and Ryley Harlow (Wrestling).

Sportsmanship Award winners included Andrew Ralph (Boys Basketball), Kelly Braun (Girls Basketball), Samantha Dehoyos (Cheerleading), Jessica Manley (Cheerleading), Emma Lynn (Gymnastics), Spencer Wright (Boys Swimming), Marissa Kroeger (Girls Swimming) and Connor Smith (Wrestling).

Most Improved Award winners were Jacob Andert (Boys Basketball), Hayley Sekula (Girls Basketball), Jordan Wadding (Girls Basketball), Brooke Foster (Cheerleading), Jade Larson (Cheerleading), Victoria Bain (Gymnastics), Chris Kaptur (Boys Swimming – Freshman), Josh VanNevel (Boys Swimming – Sophomore), Tony Kincaid (Boys Swimming – Junior), Colin Ringas (Boys Diving), Kelly Craig (Girls Swimming – Freshman), Taylor Clark (Girls Swimming – Sophomore), Trenee Fancher-Keller (Girls Swimming – Junior), Carly York (Girls Diving) and Hunter Rucklos (Wrestling).

A special award was also given to Mary Mochen (Todd Talbert Memorial Award in Girls Basketball).

BOYS BASKETBALL

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Jacob Andert, Tevin Dilosa, Donnie Johnson, Mike Thanos.

JUNIORS

Andrew Ralph, Brandon Roeske, Corey Rusboldt, Cole Teal.

SOPHOMORES

Avery Beeks, Matt Holba, Chris Palombizio.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Max Dille (10), Jordan Dilosa (10), Niles Dilosa (9), Steffan Dines (11), Drake Ferguson (10), Rhyss Lewis (9), Colin McEuen (11), Jimmy McGowan (10), Austin Norton (11), Patrick Tilden (10).

FRESHMEN AWARDS

Kevin Beatty, Antwan Beeks, Josh Chorba, Luke Finke, John Giordano, Jacob Miecznikowski, Jack Mullen, Lucas Rhed, Luke Rochowiak, Isaac Shook, Jared Struss, Jacob Weber, Trent Weller, Marlon Williams.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Kelly Braun, Hannah McCafferty, Mary Mochen.

JUNIORS

Kelsey Conway, Jocelyn Lipscomb, Caroline Puntillo, Sarah Richards.

SOPHOMORES

Kayla Malackowski, Kassidy Scott, Hayley Sekula, McKenzie Sullivan, Jordan Wadding.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Raven Bach (10), Abby Brown (10), Taylor Eaton (9), Megan Kerkes (10), Lauren Kusbel (10), Lia Lombardini (9), Hailee Norton (10), Natalie Petro (10), Teresa Raffin (10), Xaundra Rodriguez (10), Tara Schnadenberg (10), Morgan Skube (9), Samantha Warren (9).

CHEERLEADING

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Keryn Caren, Ashley Castillo, Kassandra Richardson, Lexie Rusin.

JUNIORS

Kaity Arlow, Vanessa Cummins, Brooke Foster, Mandy Kalwitz, Jessica Manley, Marissa Morey.

SOPHOMORES

Taylor Colvin, Samantha Dehoyos, Bridget Donnelly, Ellegra Eskew, Kayla Larson.

FRESHMEN

Katie Goysich, Jade Larson, Kate Merritt, Allison Read, Natalie Trail, Dee Working.

GYMNASTICS

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Amanda Erxleben, Sarah Turner.

JUNIORS

Lindsey Campbell, Emma Lynn, Marisa Myers, Brandi Tuzinski.

SOPHOMORES

Alisha Dziarski, Hanna Martich, Rachel Noel.

FRESHMEN

Jordan Kearby, Taylor Rodriguez.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Victoria Bain (9), Katlyn Collinsworth (10), Kaylee Corzan (9), Katie Goysich (9).

BOYS SWIMMING

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Andrew Claudio, Adam Eng, Joe Gerard, James Halpin, Garrett Lee, Cody Olson, Colin Ringas, Spencer Wright.

JUNIORS

Riley Buckles, Patrick Curley, Jerick Forest, Andy Hurst, Anthony Kincaid, Jonathan Kindmark, Jack Kurfman, Chris Maatouck, Jack McCusker, Tom McGue, Ben Moy, Blake Pieroni, Nathan Rodriguez, Eli Taubert, Brent Vondra, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker, Ethan Whitaker.

SOPHOMORES

Ryan Cooper, Seth Halpin, John Kelley, Joey Petrovich, Josh VanNevel, Alden Wright.

FRESHMEN

Owen Adney, Chris Kaptur, Charlie Pullins, Chad Schuster.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Alex Anderson (11), Curtis Jones (9), Joe Maggio (10), Kenny McAloon (9), Matt Murfitt (10), Chris Raffin (11), Sonny Starnes (9), Nathan Wertzberger (10).

GIRLS SWIMMING

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Mae Bass, Ali Bianco, Melanie Buckmaster, Julia Campbell, Tanaya Comer, Kate Curley, Marissa Kroeger, Allison McAloon, Kaylee Oates, Abby Sigler, Alisha Whitaker.

JUNIORS

Gena Banta-Long, Wendy Banta-Long, Cheyanne Comer, Madisyn Coudriet, Meagan Curley, Trenee Fancher-Keller, Stephanie Krause, Taylor Livingston, Courtney O’Keefe, Erin Socha, Leslie Taubert.

SOPHOMORES

Brittany Borzych, Taylor Clark, Mikayla Larson, Becca Schmiegel, Kaylee Slont, Josie Tolin, Carly York.

FRESHMEN

Sarah Alders, Marita Banta-Long, Jillian Connors, Christy Craig, Kelly Craig, Abby Hurst, Vanessa Krause, Megan McGue, Lily Pullins, Danielle Richardson.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Monica Appel (10), Allison Burch (9), Micaela Claudio (10), Emma Davids (11), Laura Hoover (10), Kendall Fancher-Keller (9), Shannon Kelley (10), Lauren Lecy (10), Kaitlynn Mears (9), Storm Wiseman (9).

WRESTLING

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Andrew Hall, Ryley Harlow, Chris Katsafaros, Joe Ponda, Hunter Rucklos.

JUNIORS

Mike Double, Jaycee Jensen, Kaitlin Loehmer, Connor Smith, Cody Watson.

SOPHOMORES

Jack Davison, Tyler Gillespie, Sawyer Hallas, Anthony Osorio, Tom St. Germain.

FRESHMEN

Matt Estill.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Matt Boatright (9), Andrew Budzius (11), Danny Cutter (9), Dylan Janiszewski (11), Josh Jensen (9), Eric Kramer (10), Skyler Lagneau (10), Brad McCord (10), Alex McGowan (9), Daniel Mochen (9), Greg Mochen (10), Anthony Pedroza (10), Michael Phillips (9), Gavin Putchaven (9), Dontae Rodriguez (10), Brandon Root (9), Joe Stento (9), Lambro Tsampis (12).

SCHOLAR-ATHLETES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Josh Chorba, Luke Finke, John Giordano, Matt Holba, Colin McEuen, Jacob Miecznikowski, Austin North, Andrew Ralph, Brandon Roeske, Corey Rusboldt, Isaac Shook, Cole Teal, Michael Thanos, Patrick Tilden, Jacob Weber, Marlon Williams.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kelly Braun, Kelsey Conway, Claire Galloway, Britta Johnson, Jocelyn Lipscomb, Lia Lombardini, Kayla Malackowski, Hannah McCafferty, Mary Mochen, Natalie Petro, Caroline Puntillo, Teresa Raffin, Sarah Richards, Xaundra Rodriguez, Kassidy Scott, Eries Smith, Samantha Warren.

CHEERLEADING

Samantha Dehoyos, Bridget Donnelly, Katie Goysich, Kate Merritt, Marissa Morey, Kassandra Richardson, Natalie Trail.

GYMNASTICS

Lindsey Campbell, Haylee Corzan, Alisha Dziarski, Amanda Erxleben, Katie Goysich, Rachel Noel, Taylor Rodriguez, Sarah Turner, Brandi Tuzinski.

BOYS SWIMMING

Owen Adney, Riley Buckles, Patrick Curley, Jerick Forrest, James Halpin, Seth Halpin, Andy Hurst, Chris Kaptur, Tony Kincaid, Jonathan Kindmark, Jack Kurfman, Garrett Lee, Chris Maatouk, Jack McCusker, Tom McGue, Ben Moy, Cody Olson, Blake Pieroni, Charles Pullins, Colin Ringas, Nate Rodriguez, Chad Schuster, Eli Taubert, Josh VanNevel, Brent Vondra, Ethan Whitaker, Alden Wright, Spencer Wright.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Sarah Alders, Monica Appel, Gena Banta-Long, Marita Banta-Long, Wendy Banta-Long, Mae Bass, Ali Bianco, Brittany Borzych, Melanie Buckmaster, Julia Campbell, Tanaya Comer, Madisyn Coudriet, Christy Craig, Kelly Craig, Kate Curley, Meagan Curley, Abby Hurst, Marissa Kroeger, Mikayla Larson, Lauren Lecy, Taylor Livingston, Allison McAloon, Megan McGue, Courtney O’Keefe, Kaylee Oates, Lily Pullins, Danielle Richardson, Becca Schmiegel, Abby Sigler, Kaylee Slont, Erin Socha, Josie Tolin, Alisha Whitaker, Storm Wiseman, Carly York.

WRESTLING

Danny Cutter, Tyler Gillespie, Andrew Hal, Ryley Harlow, Daniel Mochen, Greg Mochen, Anthony Pedroza, Gavin Putchaven, Hunter Rucklos, Connor Smith, Lambro Tsampsis, Cody Watson.

Posted 3/7/2013