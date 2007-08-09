Boys Soccer blasts Hammond Clark 7-0

The Chesterton boys soccer team improved to 3-0 on the year with a 7-0 victory over Hammond Clark on Monday.

“I thought this was a very important game for us for a number of reasons,” Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said. “It was our first game without Mavrick Tumblin in our lineup and it was the game with an opponent I didn’t have a lot of information about.”

The Trojans turned up the offensive pressure early on and got two goal performances from Evan Coudriet, Austin Haire and Kody Lobsiger. John Morris scored the other tally.

“Overall, I was very pleased with our senior leadership tonight and our younger players,” Sensibaugh said. “I thought we looked decent in some of the positions we needed to change. At times on the field, we were playing with two freshmen and five sophomores.”

Ben Molnar dished out three assists, while Mike Anderson and Dominic Scribailo each had one assist. Jacob Garmany recorded his second shutout of the season with 11 saves.

“Tonight was the game before our big one on Wednesday at home against Valparaiso,” Sensibaugh said. “It had the potential to be a trap game and those can be dangerous if you aren’t mentally prepared.”

Wednesday’s junior varsity contest against the Vikings at CHS begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity contest.