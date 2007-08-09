Basketball games tonight moved to Saturday due to snow

The Chesterton at Portage varsity boys and girls varsity basketball games tonight have been canceled due to the approaching winter storm. The games will be played Saturday at Portage.

The JV games previously scheduled to be played at CHS have been moved to Portage and will prceed the varsity games.

See Saturday's Sports Calendar below for the corrected times and places.

SATURDAY

CHS JV Wrestling at Rensselaer Invite, 8:30 a.m.

CHS Boys JV Swimming at DAC Meet (Lake Central), 9 a.m.

CHS Girls JV Swimming at DAC Meet (Lake Central), 9 a.m.

CHS Frosh Boys Basketball vs LaPorte, 10 a.m.

CHS Frosh Girls Basketball vs Lowell, 11:30 a.m.

CHS Boys JV Basketball at Portage, 9 a.m.

CHS Girls JV Basketball at Portage, 10:30 a.m.

CHS Boys Varsity Basketball at Portage, 12 p.m.