Chesterton High School grad and Clarion University senior women’s volleyball player Amanda Gough was recently named AVCA NCAA Division II All-Atlantic Region in voting by the region’s coaches.

It is the second straight year she has been named an AVCA All-Region performer after being an honorable mention selection as a junior.

Gough, who is a three-time PSAC West selection including a first-team choice this season, ranks second in Clarion history in set assists with 4,198, 13th in digs with 1,119 and 19th in blocks with 225.

Her 1,205 set assists in 2009 were the 10th most in a season in school history, while her 1,153 in 2010 ranks 11th and her 1,045 this year 14th. She finished 2011 ranked fourth in the PSAC and 91st in the nation with 9.32 set assists per set.