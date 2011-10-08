Big 4th quarter leads Chesterton Boys to win

The Chesterton Trojans put together a big fourth quarter on both ends of the floor and picked up a 68-58 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Portage on Friday night.

“We did a great job of picking it up in the fourth quarter,” Chesterton coach Tom Peller said. “I thought in the fourth quarter we got some stops and some scores and that was the turning point. We got five or six stops in a row and scored on four of them.”

Trailing 48-47 with 5:26 to play, Corey Rusboldt scored five straight points to put the Trojans on top for good.

“I think once we got over the hump against Andrean, we’ve become a pretty good fourth quarter team,” Peller said. “We’ve been taking care of the ball and getting good shots. Portage is a hard team to play against. They do a good job of executing and make you play a lot of defense.”

After a Portage free throw, a basket by Matt Holba followed by a conventional three-point play for Jacob Andert pushed the lead to 57-49.

Andert led all scorers with a career-high 19 points.

“Jacob has been great,” Peller said. “He’s a team guy all the way and tonight was his turn to lead the team. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

The Indians crept to within 59-54 with 1:31 to play, but Andert scored on another three-point play and hit a pair of free throws to ice the game.

Chris Palombizio contributed 12 points in the victory, while Rusboldt added 11. Cole Teal tallied nine points with Brandon Roeske adding eight and Holba scoring seven.

“I really like the balance we have on offense,” Peller said. “We’re hard to guard because we don’t just have one guy who shoots it a lot. Everybody we put on the floor can score.”

The Trojans jumped out to a quick 15-4 lead and led 20-13 after one quarter, but got outscored 15-9 by the Indians in each of the next two periods.

“We took off-balanced shots and some questionable shots for a while,” Peller said. “We let them complete passes against our defense without challenging much. I think we just got complacent.”

On the night, Chesterton hit on 21-of-45 shots (47 percent) from the floor, including 6-of-13 from the 3-point line and 20-of-26 from the free throw line.