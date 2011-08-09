Ten candidates have been chosen as the 2011 CHS Football homecoming royalty
contestants. Two juniors and three seniors were nominated for homecoming
Queen and three juniors and two seniors for King.
The five students nominated for Queen are seniors Jessica Hickle, Lauren
Kenney and Nicole Newton; and juniors Kasandra Richardson and Samantha
Zaremba.
Hickle, daughter of Mike and Vicki Hickle of Chesterton, is the Sandscript
sports editor, Student Council secretary; is a member of National Honor
Society, Natural Helpers and Interact Club; and is active in intramural
volleyball.
Kenney, daughter of Bob and Karen Kenney of Porter, is Interact Club
co-president, is a member of Natural Helpers and National Honor Society, and
is active in Campus Life and intramural volleyball. In addition to her
school activities, Kenney also serves as a coach of the seventh grade
volleyball team at St. Patrick School and works as a waitress at Third Coast
Spice Café.
Newton, daughter of Darren and Stacey Newton of Chesterton, is active in
cross country, track and Campus Life.
Richardson, daughter of Kristen and Jerry Richardson, is a CHS cheerleader,
the student body vice president, class president, and Interact Club vice
president. In addition to her school activities, she is a car hop at The
Port.
Zaremba, daughter of Patrick and Sherri Zaremba of Valparaiso, is active in
Interact club and is a CHS varsity cheerleader.
The five students nominated for King are seniors Bobby Humphreys and Alex
Opat; and juniors Chase Cota, Kevin Webb and Grant Zakhar.
Cota, son of Chuck and Dee Cota of Chesterton, is active in Student Council
and Business Professionals of America, football, track and wrestling.
Humphreys, son of Ron and Michelle Humphreys of Chesterton, is active in CHS
baseball and is a member of Interact club, Natural Helpers and Campus Life.
Opat, son of Michael and Nancy Opat of Michigan City, is a member of Student
Council, National Honor Society, Interact Club, Campus Life and the CHS swim
team.
Webb son of Maria Webb of Chesterton, is active in football and track and
intramural basketball and volleyball; and is a member of Interact Club, Club
Earth and Spanish club.
Zakhar, son of Bob and Antionette Zakhar of Chesterton, is active in
football, track, intramural volleyball and basketball; and is a member of
Student Council, Club Earth and Natural Helpers.
The CHS homecoming King and Queen will be announced on Friday, Sept. 9 at
half-time at the homecoming football game against Portage.
The Homecoming parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, starting from
the Chesterton Middle School Pool parking lot, Porter Ave. to Calumet,
Calumet to Broadway, Broadway to Sixth and back to CMS.