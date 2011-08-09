Back to Front Page Come out and enjoy the Chesterton High School Homecoming Football Game this Friday, Sept. 9. Support the team as they take on the LaPorte Slicers. Game time is 7:00 p.m., so be sure to get there early to enjoy Leroy's Hot Stuff. Tailgating starts at 5:30 p.m., sponsored by the Chesterton Football Boosters. New Spirit Wear will be available. The Football Boosters thank Jaime Spanier for all the time and hard work he has contributed to the Booster Website over the years. His dedication to the organization has helped build it to where it is today. Be sure to check out www.chestertonfootballboosters.com for continued updates and information on the team. Ten candidates for Football Homecoming Royalty Ten candidates have been chosen as the 2011 CHS Football homecoming royalty contestants. Two juniors and three seniors were nominated for homecoming Queen and three juniors and two seniors for King. The five students nominated for Queen are seniors Jessica Hickle, Lauren Kenney and Nicole Newton; and juniors Kasandra Richardson and Samantha Zaremba. Hickle, daughter of Mike and Vicki Hickle of Chesterton, is the Sandscript sports editor, Student Council secretary; is a member of National Honor Society, Natural Helpers and Interact Club; and is active in intramural volleyball. Kenney, daughter of Bob and Karen Kenney of Porter, is Interact Club co-president, is a member of Natural Helpers and National Honor Society, and is active in Campus Life and intramural volleyball. In addition to her school activities, Kenney also serves as a coach of the seventh grade volleyball team at St. Patrick School and works as a waitress at Third Coast Spice Café. Newton, daughter of Darren and Stacey Newton of Chesterton, is active in cross country, track and Campus Life. Richardson, daughter of Kristen and Jerry Richardson, is a CHS cheerleader, the student body vice president, class president, and Interact Club vice president. In addition to her school activities, she is a car hop at The Port. Zaremba, daughter of Patrick and Sherri Zaremba of Valparaiso, is active in Interact club and is a CHS varsity cheerleader. The five students nominated for King are seniors Bobby Humphreys and Alex Opat; and juniors Chase Cota, Kevin Webb and Grant Zakhar. Cota, son of Chuck and Dee Cota of Chesterton, is active in Student Council and Business Professionals of America, football, track and wrestling. Humphreys, son of Ron and Michelle Humphreys of Chesterton, is active in CHS baseball and is a member of Interact club, Natural Helpers and Campus Life. Opat, son of Michael and Nancy Opat of Michigan City, is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Interact Club, Campus Life and the CHS swim team. Webb son of Maria Webb of Chesterton, is active in football and track and intramural basketball and volleyball; and is a member of Interact Club, Club Earth and Spanish club. Zakhar, son of Bob and Antionette Zakhar of Chesterton, is active in football, track, intramural volleyball and basketball; and is a member of Student Council, Club Earth and Natural Helpers. The CHS homecoming King and Queen will be announced on Friday, Sept. 9 at half-time at the homecoming football game against Portage. The Homecoming parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, starting from the Chesterton Middle School Pool parking lot, Porter Ave. to Calumet, Calumet to Broadway, Broadway to Sixth and back to CMS. Posted 9/8/2011 Custom Search Custom Search