Trojan Girls Golf beats Valparaiso 161-174

The Chesterton girls golf team solidified its spot at the top of the Duneland Athletic Conference by beating previously undefeated Valparaiso 161-174 at Sand Creek.

Playing on the Marsh Course, Kelly Grassel fired a two-under-par 34 to take medalist honors. Grassel was followed by the solid play of Marissa Kroeger (40), Nicole Dutz (42), Grace Davis (45) and Taryn Trusty (47).

The Trojans return to the course today when they travel to Beechwood in LaPorte for the Pat Ford Invitational beginning at 1 p.m.