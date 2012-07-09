Trojan Girls Golf beats Valparaiso 161-174

The Chesterton girls golf team solidified its spot at the top of the
Duneland Athletic Conference by beating previously undefeated Valparaiso
161-174 at Sand Creek.
Playing on the Marsh Course, Kelly Grassel fired a two-under-par 34 to take
medalist honors. Grassel was followed by the solid play of Marissa Kroeger
(40), Nicole Dutz (42), Grace Davis (45) and Taryn Trusty (47).
The Trojans return to the course today when they travel to Beechwood in
LaPorte for the Pat Ford Invitational beginning at 1 p.m.
Chesterton 161,
Valparaiso 174
AT SAND CREEK
(MARSH), Par 36
Chesterton -- Kelly Grassel 34, Marissa Kroeger 40, Nicole Dutz 42, Grace
Davis 45, Taryn Trusty 47.
Valparaiso -- Harley Dubsky 37, Madison Macke 44, Jennifer Gough 45, Brooke
Fullenkamp 48, Mary Rooker 61.
Records: Chesterton 11-0 (7-0 DAC), Valparaiso 7-1 (6-1 DAC).