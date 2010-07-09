Football blasts Michigan City in Duneland Conference opener

Chesterton coach John Snyder wanted to see how his team would respond to Duneland Athletic Conference competition.

He had to be happy after Friday night.

The Trojans scored points on their first eight possessions en route to a 55-0 blowout of Michigan City in the DAC opener for both teams.

“We came out to start the game like I hoped we would,” Snyder said. “We really did a nice job offensively with our execution.”

Chesterton’s first possession featured quarterback Jon Watson as he carried the ball on all four plays for 68 yards. The final four yards came on his first of three touchdowns.

“He showed what an experienced quarterback can do,” Snyder said. “A lot of teams in the area have a quarterback returning, I’m glad we have him. The biggest thing with him right now is that he’s making good decisions.”

After an interception by Jay Broader on the Wolves first possession, Watson went back to work. He carried the ball six times on an eight-play drive including a two-yard touchdown.

“They were taking the fullback away early, so the read was the pull,” Snyder said. “But we sealed down inside and kept their linebackers from getting to our quarterback.”

Watson ended the opening quarter with 10 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He ended the night with 18 carries for 164 yards.

“We’re just executing pretty well right now,” Snyder said. “Winning games gives your team confidence.”

Michigan City mounted a 17-play drive that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock, but were stopped on a fourth and three at the Trojan four-yard line.

“They did some things offensively to start moving the ball, but we came up with some big plays,” Snyder said. “We got some interceptions and held when we got in the red zone. I was very proud of our defense.”

Chesterton’s Kyle Schmidt added field goals from 26 and 39 yards to push the halftime lead to 20-0.

After the halftime break, the Trojan defense continued to excel as Dana Konchar recovered a fumble from Michigan City quarterback Joel Hirsch when he was hit by defensive end Josh Spanier. Spanier had three sacks on the evening.

“Josh gave great effort today,” Snyder said. “Even when he didn’t get to the quarterback, he disrupted a lot of things. We shut a DAC team out.

“Coach McCoy and the defensive staff are doing a great job.”

After a quick eight-yard pass from Watson to Andrew Bobrowski started the ensuing drive, Sam Lindquist got free up the middle for 29 yards and a touchdown.

An interception by Peter Fouts, his first of the evening, immediately led to Lindquist scoring again on a dive play from 52 yards out.

“They adjusted to take Jon away and we changed things in the second half to get the start we had in the third quarter,” Snyder said. “Offensively, I think we are continuing to get more people involved and are getting more comfortable in our passing game. Jon’s putting the ball in catchable situations and that’s big for us.

“You better stop our run and we have something else to go to.”

Lindquist carried the ball four times for 90 yards and the Trojans rushed for 386 yards on the night.

“City did some things we hadn’t worked on much,” Snyder said. “We were able to score and extend the lead to make them come out of some of those things that were working against us.”

The Trojans ended any threat of a comeback when Watson scored late in the third quarter and Fouts intercepted Hirsch and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown and a 48-0 lead.

The final Chesterton score came when Romeo Marcinkowski pounded it in from one yard away with 6:34 to play in the game.

“Some of our younger kids are getting valuable experience,” Snyder said. “When your offense builds a lead, things are a little more relaxed and there isn’t as much pressure on you.”