Football blasts Michigan City in Duneland Conference opener

Chesterton coach John Snyder wanted to see how his team would respond to
Duneland Athletic Conference competition.
He had to be happy after Friday night.
The Trojans scored points on their first eight possessions en route to a
55-0 blowout of Michigan City in the DAC opener for both teams.
“We came out to start the game like I hoped we would,” Snyder said. “We
really did a nice job offensively with our execution.”
Chesterton’s first possession featured quarterback Jon Watson as he carried
the ball on all four plays for 68 yards. The final four yards came on his
first of three touchdowns.
“He showed what an experienced quarterback can do,” Snyder said. “A lot of
teams in the area have a quarterback returning, I’m glad we have him. The
biggest thing with him right now is that he’s making good decisions.”
After an interception by Jay Broader on the Wolves first possession, Watson
went back to work. He carried the ball six times on an eight-play drive
including a two-yard touchdown.
“They were taking the fullback away early, so the read was the pull,” Snyder
said. “But we sealed down inside and kept their linebackers from getting to
our quarterback.”
Watson ended the opening quarter with 10 carries for 111 yards and two
touchdowns. He ended the night with 18 carries for 164 yards.
“We’re just executing pretty well right now,” Snyder said. “Winning games
gives your team confidence.”
Michigan City mounted a 17-play drive that took nearly 10 minutes off the
clock, but were stopped on a fourth and three at the Trojan four-yard line.
“They did some things offensively to start moving the ball, but we came up
with some big plays,” Snyder said. “We got some interceptions and held when
we got in the red zone. I was very proud of our defense.”
Chesterton’s Kyle Schmidt added field goals from 26 and 39 yards to push the
halftime lead to 20-0.
After the halftime break, the Trojan defense continued to excel as Dana
Konchar recovered a fumble from Michigan City quarterback Joel Hirsch when
he was hit by defensive end Josh Spanier. Spanier had three sacks on the
evening.
“Josh gave great effort today,” Snyder said. “Even when he didn’t get to the
quarterback, he disrupted a lot of things. We shut a DAC team out.
“Coach McCoy and the defensive staff are doing a great job.”
After a quick eight-yard pass from Watson to Andrew Bobrowski started the
ensuing drive, Sam Lindquist got free up the middle for 29 yards and a
touchdown.
An interception by Peter Fouts, his first of the evening, immediately led to
Lindquist scoring again on a dive play from 52 yards out.
“They adjusted to take Jon away and we changed things in the second half to
get the start we had in the third quarter,” Snyder said. “Offensively, I
think we are continuing to get more people involved and are getting more
comfortable in our passing game. Jon’s putting the ball in catchable
situations and that’s big for us.
“You better stop our run and we have something else to go to.”
Lindquist carried the ball four times for 90 yards and the Trojans rushed
for 386 yards on the night.
“City did some things we hadn’t worked on much,” Snyder said. “We were able
to score and extend the lead to make them come out of some of those things
that were working against us.”
The Trojans ended any threat of a comeback when Watson scored late in the
third quarter and Fouts intercepted Hirsch and returned it 82 yards for a
touchdown and a 48-0 lead.
The final Chesterton score came when Romeo Marcinkowski pounded it in from
one yard away with 6:34 to play in the game.
“Some of our younger kids are getting valuable experience,” Snyder said.
“When your offense builds a lead, things are a little more relaxed and there
isn’t as much pressure on you.”
Chesterton 55,
Michigan City 0
MC C
First Downs 17 21
Net Yards Rushing 222 386
Net Yards Passing 74 87
Total Yards Gained 296 473
Passes att/comp/int 15/5/3 7/6/0
Punts/avg 1/30.0 0/0
Penalties/Yards 4/40 8/65
Fumbles/Lost 5/2 0/0
SCORING BY
QUARTERS
Michigan City 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Chesterton 14 6 28 7 -- 55
INDIVIDUAL
SCORING
C – Jon Watson 4 run (Kyle Schmidt kick)
C – Watson 2 run (Schmidt kick)
C – Schmidt 26 fg
C – Schmidt 39 fg
C – Sam Lindquist 29 run (Schmidt kick)
C – Lindquist 52 run (Schmidt kick)
C – Watson 5 run Schmidt kick)
C – Peter Fouts 82 interception return (Schmidt kick)
C – Romeo Marcinkowski 1 run (Austin Krieter kick)
Freshman
Chesterton 26,
New Prairie 7
The Chesterton freshman football team improved to 2-0 on the year with a
26-7 victory over New Prairie.
The Trojans opened the scoring on a 31-yard touchdown strike from Cole Teal
to John Horvath. Colin McCuen booted the point-after-touchdown for a 7-0
lead. New Prairie answered right back with a 50-yard touchdown pass of its
own to tie the score.
Teal finished with 134 yards passing and 50 yards rushing.
Leading 10-7, the Trojans got a blocked punt from Andrew Ralph who then
picked up the ball and ran 26 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-7. Ralph
added another 28-yard run for a score to set the final score.
Defensively, Ralph had eight solo tackles and Jake Wasielewski had six solo
tackles, including a sack. David Jordan had two fumble recoveries and Kevin
Jones added an interception.