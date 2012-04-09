CHS Football opens DAC play with 55-0 victory over Michigan City

The Chesterton defense has been trying to throw a shutout and Friday night
they finally got it done.
The Trojans dominated every aspect of the game and opened Duneland Athletic
Conference play with a 55-0 victory over Michigan City.
“I’m extremely pleased for the defense to get the shutout,” Chesterton coach
John Snyder said. “It’s been a goal of their’s and I’m happy for them.”
Neither team would find a rhythm offensively in the first quarter, but that
changed late as Chesterton put together a five-play, 28-yard drive that
culminated in a Jon Horvath one-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
“Offensively, we came out a little sluggish again,” Snyder said. “That’s
three games in a row and I’m a little worried about that. I felt pretty
comfortable coming in. I’m going to have to find what’s wrong and get things
calmed down.”
That seemed to get the Chesterton offense rolling as Chris Katsafaros and
Joe Troop hooked up on the first play of the next drive for a 68-yard
touchdown pass.
“Once we got in a rhythm, we’re pretty good,” Snyder said. “We just need to
find that rhythm right from the kickoff.”
The Trojans would score two more second quarter touchdowns with a 22-yard
run by Horvath and one-yard plunge by Katsafaros with just 8.6 seconds left.
“I was probably most happy with the last drive of the half,” Snyder said.
“In a lot of years, I’d have been happy to take a knee with 55 seconds left
and go in up by three scores. This team can do it and that was a really good
drive with just one timeout left.”
Chesterton picked up right where it left off in the third quarter with a
seven-play, 85-yard drive that finished with Horvath’s third touchdown of
the night. Horvath finished with 98 yards rushing on 10 carries.
“He’s getting better and better,” Snyder said. “Jon has some speed and
continues to run hard. He made a great effort a couple of times to get into
the end zone.”
Matt Holba caught an 11-yard strike from Katsafaros late in the third
quarter and Mike Crowley scored twice (5 yards, 45 yards) in the fourth
quarter to set the final score.
Offensively, the Trojans racked up 569 yards of offense, including 362 on
the ground and 207 through the air. Defensively, Chesterton allowed Michigan
City just 120 yards of total offense (39 rushing, 81 passing).
“Any team will tell you that they need to win the line of scrimmage,” Snyder
said. “Our front three guys on defense are really strong, athletic and
active. They pursue to the ball well and give our linebackers free runs from
sideline to sideline.”
The Trojans starting defense has yet to allow a point through three games as
they prepare to travel to LaPorte next Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7
p.m.
“Our defense made a lot of big plays when they (Michigan City) were
threatening to score,” Snyder said. “That’s huge for us. We’ve known all
year that they were good, but they continue to come up with big plays for
us.”
Chesterton 55,
Michigan City 0
AT MICHIGAN CITY
MC C
First Downs 7 27
Rushes-yards 34-39 42-362
Passing yards 81 207
Comp-Att-Int 10-16-0 12-14-1
Total Yards 120 569
Penalties-yards 6-55 4-35
Punts-avg. 6-27.8 2-22.5
Fumbles-lost 3-1 3-0
SCORING BY
QUARTERS
Michigan City 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Chesterton 0 27 14 14 -- 55
INDIVIDUAL
SCORING
C -- Jon Horvath 1 run (Nate Needham kick)
C -- Joe Troop 68 pass from Chris Katsafaros (Needham kick)
C -- Horvath 22 run (Needham kick)
C -- Katsafaros 1 run (kick failed)
C -- Horvath 26 run (Needham kick)
C -- Matt Holba 11 pass from Katsafaros (Needham kick)
C -- Mike Crowley 5 run (Chris Pabon kick)
C -- Crowley 45 run (Pabon kick)
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 27,
Michigan City 0
The Chesterton junior varsity football team got off to a slow start, but
improved to 2-0 on the year with a 27-0 victory over Michigan City on
Saturday.
The Trojans scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter for a 13-0
halftime lead and added two more in the second half to set the final score.
Dax Jones scored three touchdowns for the Trojans, including a punt return,
and Jason Boatright also scored.
The defense was led by interceptions from Niko Korneau and Jack Davison.