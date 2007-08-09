Chesterton Girls Golf earns IHSAA State Finals berth

The Chesterton girls golf team will head south to the IHSAA State Finals for the third consecutive year after finishing second in the LaPorte Regional on Saturday at Beechwood.

Penn took team honors with a 328 team score, followed by the Trojans (359), Valparaiso (373), South Bend St. Joseph’s (376) and Lake Central (383) in the top five. The top three teams advance to the Legends of Indiana in Franklin.

“We made it to next week,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “It was a really tough day with the cold, wind and rain. I’m just happy to get out.”

The weather didn’t seem to bother the Trojan duo of Marissa Kroeger and Kelly Grassel. Kroeger shot a personal best 79, while Grassel carded an 80 to lead Chesterton to the State Finals.

“Throughout the year it’s been a definite team effort with our fifth player usually counting for us,” Hewitt said. “Today, our one and two played spectacular and the other two scores were good enough. You knew that at some point, one and two were going to have to really come through and they did.”

Grassel has been the team number one player all season, but it was Kroeger that came through with the great round on the season’s biggest day.

“Marissa had an excellent day,” Hewitt said. “I watched Marissa play this week and I knew she’d play well. I thought she’d be somewhere in the low 80’s. I know breaking 80 was one of her goals and what a great day for her to do it.

“We’ve been waiting for her to breakout. She’s capable of playing at that level.”

Kroeger’s best stretch came to start the back nine as she carded a pair of birdies and an eagle.

“The start on the back nine was a good feeling,” Kroeger said. “I knew that if I had a bad hole I could still shoot a good score. It took a lot of the pressure off.”

Kroeger’s 79 was better than the 93 she shot in the Pat Ford Invitational earlier this season and the 95 at last year’s Regional.

“I remember what if felt like shooting 78, 79 during the summer and playing consistently well,” Kroeger said. “It helped having the confidence of playing well all week.”

The Trojans also got a 97 from Stephanie Drake, followed by Jennifer Kattalia’s 103 and Emily DeLache’s 118.

“Our goal it to get to the second day and it’ll be tough,” Hewitt said. “This score won’t do it. We’ll have to be down in the 330’s somewhere, but we’re capable of it. I think it’s an advantage that we had three kids (Grassel, Kroeger, Drake) that played there last year.”