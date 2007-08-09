Chesterton Girls Golf earns IHSAA State Finals berth

The Chesterton girls golf team will head south to the IHSAA State Finals for
the third consecutive year after finishing second in the LaPorte Regional on
Saturday at Beechwood.
Penn took team honors with a 328 team score, followed by the Trojans (359),
Valparaiso (373), South Bend St. Joseph’s (376) and Lake Central (383) in
the top five. The top three teams advance to the Legends of Indiana in
Franklin.
“We made it to next week,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “It was a
really tough day with the cold, wind and rain. I’m just happy to get out.”
The weather didn’t seem to bother the Trojan duo of Marissa Kroeger and
Kelly Grassel. Kroeger shot a personal best 79, while Grassel carded an 80
to lead Chesterton to the State Finals.
“Throughout the year it’s been a definite team effort with our fifth player
usually counting for us,” Hewitt said. “Today, our one and two played
spectacular and the other two scores were good enough. You knew that at some
point, one and two were going to have to really come through and they did.”
Grassel has been the team number one player all season, but it was Kroeger
that came through with the great round on the season’s biggest day.
“Marissa had an excellent day,” Hewitt said. “I watched Marissa play this
week and I knew she’d play well. I thought she’d be somewhere in the low
80’s. I know breaking 80 was one of her goals and what a great day for her
to do it.
“We’ve been waiting for her to breakout. She’s capable of playing at that
level.”
Kroeger’s best stretch came to start the back nine as she carded a pair of
birdies and an eagle.
“The start on the back nine was a good feeling,” Kroeger said. “I knew that
if I had a bad hole I could still shoot a good score. It took a lot of the
pressure off.”
Kroeger’s 79 was better than the 93 she shot in the Pat Ford Invitational
earlier this season and the 95 at last year’s Regional.
“I remember what if felt like shooting 78, 79 during the summer and playing
consistently well,” Kroeger said. “It helped having the confidence of
playing well all week.”
The Trojans also got a 97 from Stephanie Drake, followed by Jennifer
Kattalia’s 103 and Emily DeLache’s 118.
“Our goal it to get to the second day and it’ll be tough,” Hewitt said.
“This score won’t do it. We’ll have to be down in the 330’s somewhere, but
we’re capable of it. I think it’s an advantage that we had three kids (Grassel,
Kroeger, Drake) that played there last year.”
LaPorte Regional
AT BEECHWOOD,
Par 74
(Top 3 teams and
top 3 individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to Friday's first round
of the IHSAA state finals at The Legends of Indiana in Franklin.)
Team Results
1. Penn, 328; 2. Chesterton, 359; 3. Valparaiso, 373; 4. SB St. Joseph’s,
376; 5. Lake Central, 383; 6. Mishawaka Marian, 388; 7. Munster, 389; 8.
Crown Point, 397; 9. Rensselaer Central, 407; 10. Twin Lakes, 408; 11.
Kankakee Valley, 414; 12. New Prairie, 419.
Individual
Results
Penn -- Kari Bellville 78 (Medalist), Deanna Song 78 (Medalist), Anastasia
Carter 82, Katie Willenbrink 90.
Chesterton -- Marissa Kroeger 79, Kelly Grassel 80, Stephanie Drake 97,
Jennifer Kattalia 103, Emily DeLache 118.
Valparaiso -- Harley Dubsky 85, Susan Friedlander 91, Ellie Gorski 94,
Lyndsey Holmes 103.
SB St. Joesph’s -- Anna Wilcoxson 84, Ashley Spaulding 94, Grace Guibert 96,
Michelle Fredlake 102.
Lake Central -- Emily Sandefur 89, Jen Pufahl 93, Lisa Rodriguez 99, Jamie
Hintz 102.
Mishawaka Marian -- Ruth Liddell 90, Ellen Markris 98, Selena Staun 98,
Paige Weber 102.
Munster -- Kamryn Klawitter 81, Sarah Kinser 94, Molly Imrich 103, Hailey
Estes 111.
Crown Point -- Carolyn Kupchik 91, Kaylie Slosson 98, Christina Hall 104,
Kelly Rostin 104.
Rensselaer Central -- Katie Davisson 97, Bobbie Jo Culp 99, Liz Gifford 103,
Kacey Scheurich 108.
Twin Lakes -- Grace Amsler 92, Taylor Russell 101, Morgan Kyburz 107, Meagan
Weaver 108.
Kankakee Valley -- Kimberly Proud 94, Breanne Chevrette 102, Bethany Jansma
108, Emily Tucker 110.
New Prairie -- Michelle Ferro 99, Lauren O'Malley 101, Chelsea Purkal 107,
Alysia Hendricks 112.
Note: South Central’s Sydney Bailey defeated South Bend St. Joseph's Anna
Wilcoxson on the first playoff hole for the final individual spot.