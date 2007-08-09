Chesterton Girls Soccer stays DAC perfect

The Chesterton girls soccer team took another step toward a Duneland
Athletic Conference title with a 2-0 victory over Portage Thursday night.
The Trojans struck immediately with a goal by Stephanie Fisher in the game’s
first minute. Fisher’s shot rolled through the legs of Portage goalkeeper
Tori Bliss as Chesterton improved to 11-1-1 on the year and 5-0 in DAC play.
Chesterton dominated the first half firing 11 shots on goal without allowing
one from the Indians.
The Indians tried to regain momentum in the second half, but Chesterton’s
Lauren Seawright found Ashton Balch on a counter-attack for a goal in the
44th minute.
Chesterton 2, Portage 0
AT CHESTERTON
Portage -- Tori Bliss 10 saves.
Chesterton -- Stephanie Fisher 1 goal; Ashton Balch 1 goal; Lauren Seawright
1 assist; Carly Furto 2 saves.
Records -- Chesterton 11-1-1 (5-0 DAC), Portage 5-7-1 (2-3 DAC).
